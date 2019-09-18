The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Green Tee Road man said he broke up with his girlfriend, she got mad and has started threatening him. She said she would go to his job site and get him fired.
A County Road 1279 Nettleton woman said a male suspect took her daughter’s car last week. Today, she noticed on her iPad that the daughter’s phone, which is in her car, was located on County Road 1113.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said he and a male suspect were going to trade trucks. He turned over his 2003 Ford F-250 but the other man never provided his end of the trade.
Deputies responded to shots fired in the North Ridge subdivision around 9 p.m. A female resident said she was shooting at a possum on the fence. The deputy saw the critter and “dispatched the already shot possum.” The woman said the possum was chasing her dog and she was grateful that it was dead.
A County Road 401 Shannon woman said her husband, who does not live with her, showed up at 2 a.m. and caused a disturbance. She wanted him removed. The officer explained that since they are still married, the man was not trespassing.
A Federal Express delivery man said he stopped at a County Road 395 Saltillo address to deliver a package. The homeowner came out, accused the man of tearing up his yard and tried to pick a fight.
Tupelo Police Department
A man told police that while he was at All Saints Episcopal Church, an acquaintance stole his cell phone.
The owner of a Nelle Street business arrived at work and discovered damage to the building where someone hit the corner. He said the delivery guy may have done it. The officer checked out the delivery truck and it was not damaged.
A Rex Drive man said someone stole his iPhone 6 while he was at work.
A North Gloster auto repair business said a man brought in a car to be fixed. When he picked it up, he accused them of breaking the windshield. The customer became extremely irate and began loudly cursing in front of customers in the lobby. They told the man to leave and not come back. As he was leaving, the customer said, "It isn't over. Your time is coming."
A South Feemster Lake Road woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a work iPad and a pair of Air Force Ones. She noticed the back door was open, but didn't notice anything missing at the time.
A Plant Road business said an employee was driving down Coley Road when a log fell out of a Tupelo Public Works truck. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the log, damaging the 2007 Dodge.
A Lynden Boulevard woman reported someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A Filgo Road man said he paid a Rienzi tree service $2,200 up front to trim limbs and cut down a tree. The tree surgeon showed up demanding another $200 for a cable to pull down the tree. When the man refused to pay any more, the tree cutter got mad and left. A neighbor, who was also using the same tree service, said she has had problems with him not showing up in a timely manner to finish services.
