The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said she started out the door at 6:30 a.m. to put her kids on the school bus. There was a brown dog on the porch showing aggression and preventing her from putting the kids on the school bus. She was scared to come out of the house and called 911.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation. She said they have been having problems but are trying to work them out. She called 911 because she was scared it could become physical, like it did three weeks ago when he came home drunk and hit her in the head.
A Saltillo man said people are dumping garbage on his County Road 1829 property. He doesn't know who is doing it, but will install cameras to find out.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said UPS delivered a "mysterious box" at his house and he has been receiving calls from someone in Jamaica saying he won the lottery. All he needs to do is send them $800 and they will give him the combination to the box. The 55-year-old man sent them a Moneygram for $800. Now they are asking for more money and making threats toward his grandkids if he doesn't.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her car was fine when she went to bed. Wednesday morning, the driver's side front and rear panels on her 2019 Hyundai Elantra were damaged. It looks like someone leaving the convenience store next door sideswiped the car leaving the parking lot.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman said a 42-year-old female acquaintance has been told she is not welcome, but the suspect keeps coming onto the property when the husband is at work.
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said he went outside to take the trash out around 8 p.m. and smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the air. Deputies checked out the area but found nothing.
A County Road 810 Mooreville woman said her 43-year-old brother lives with her. He started acting out and made threats toward her daughter. The brother, who was on methamphetamine, left before deputies arrived.
A King Road man got home after work and found his front door had been kicked in. Nothing appeared to be missing from the house.
A County Road 506 Shannon man heard something outside his house around 10 p.m. He looked out and saw two people on the sidewalk. He turned off his lights and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers at a safety checkpoint on West Main at Airpark Road around midnight saw a car turn around to avoid the police. The female driver pulled into a business and stopped. She smelled of alcohol and said she had a few beers while swimming at a friend's house. She then blew a 0.161 BAC on the portable breath tester. She was taken to the county jail and charged with driving under the influence.
A Maxwell Street resident reported a drunk man tried to get into their house around 5 a.m. Officers found the man who was "clearly under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant" and arrested the 26-year-old white man for public intoxication.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male wearing all white and an Alabama hat was concealing items. He lost contact with the suspect, but later noticed him checking out after purchasing just $34 worth of merchandise. He tried to stop the man, but he jumped into an older Chevy Blazer and sped away.
A Vermelle Drive man reported someone stole his city-issued garbage can.
A Nixon Drive couple said they bought a 2011 Honda Accord through an online marketplace. They gave the man a $3,500 cashier's check. He wrote them a bill of sale, saying he would have to pick up the title that was in Maryland. He promised to have the title by early June. When the title didn't arrive, they called. He said he would refund them $1,000 for their troubles and they would have the title by the end of June. Nearly three months later, they have not heard from him.
A man said he was at the Malco theater during the early afternoon and left his iPhone 10 inside the theater. When he went back, the phone was gone. His carrier pinged the phone, which appeared to be somewhere on Beech Springs Road.
A West Main Walmart employee said a 37-year-old black female entered the store before 5 p.m. and picked up several items before going to the self checkout. She scanned and paid for some items but did not pay for $47.70 in garbage bags and baby formula. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.