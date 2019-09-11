The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The president of a neighborhood association said a High Pointe Drive Tupelo man's dogs are running loose, chasing walkers, getting into garbage and destroying property.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said he and his roommate agreed to a certain rent figure if the roommate did not bring over a certain female. The roommate did not keep his end of the bargain. The argument turned physical when the roommate hit the man in the face.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he got a call claiming to be the IRS and there was a warrant for his arrest. He hung up and called 911.
A Mitchell Road woman said a female has been harassing her. She moved out of Tupelo, but the suspect found out the new address and rang the doorbell. The suspect hid around the corner until the woman opened the apartment door. The suspect rushed the door. The woman threw a cleaning bottle at her. The landlord showed up and told the suspect to leave.
A Traceview Lane Tupelo man said a recent credit check revealed someone had used his name to apply for two credit cards. The application used his former address.
A State Park Road man said he was on his way to work around 6 a.m. when he saw a white female sitting in the middle of County Road 1282 near the landfill drawing pentagrams in the middle of the roadway. He thought it was suspicious and wanted authorities to be aware of it.
A Plantersville woman looked on the sheriff's office website and saw where her great-niece had been arrested by Tupelo police for shoplifting. The niece was living with the woman's mother and was in the mother's car when she was arrested. After the woman said that the great-niece was not supposed to be driving that car, the younger woman sent her a text message, threatening to kill her if she didn't "step out of her business."
An employee at the County Road 931 Dollar General said a black male who has been banned from the store for shoplifting returned.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said he was in the kitchen around 11:30 p.m. when an older model car pulled into the driveway, stopped behind his car and turned off its lights. The car sat there for about 5 minutes before backing out and heading south.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he saw a male and female standing out the end of his drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. He thought it was suspicious. He said there have been a lot of people walking in the area in recent days.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 10.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.