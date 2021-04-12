Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Alaina Adams, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Bridgette Bady, 44, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Donale Antonio Brown, 34, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia.
Randell Curtis Brown, 52, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for sexual battery.
Sharoski Ivy, 23, no address give, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Michael Little, 41, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jason Miller, 40, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tracy Triplett, 36, no address given, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence-other.
Steven Whitaker, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a police officer.
Cody Wilson, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, driving under the influence.
Dearius Wren, 39, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary, no tag, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1682 Auburn woman said she has been separated from her husband since June 2020. He has been stalking her and sending messages threatening to harm or kill her. He comes to her house in the middle of the night, takes pictures from her bushes and posts them online.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman came home and found two white males in a white SUV in her drive. When she pulled in, they left in a hurry. She said they returned a short time later, parked at a neighbor's and loaded something onto a trailer. Deputies spoke to the neighbor, who said he sold the men a tiller, which they loaded on the trailer.
A man said his truck was parked on an ex-employer's County Road 1203 Nettleton property. When he got ready to leave, he noticed the left rear door and quarter panel were damaged and dented.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance is stealing her internet and has hacked her phone.
A County Road 931 Tupelo property manager said the daughter of a tenant, who has been told she is not welcome on the property, was there and acting as if she was under the influence of drugs.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said he and his mother got into a verbal argument over money and his nephew's bills. When they pulled up at her house, he got out of the car and said she "drove real close" to him.
A man said he bout a County Road 2578 Guntown property last year and were waiting for spring to clean out the shed. They found a backpack and threw it in a dumpster. Shortly thereafter, the backpack began emitting smoke.
A woman was checking on her grandparents' County Road 1439 Tupelo property while they are in the hospital. She found a Chevy pickup on the land and the front door of a trailer she uses for storage was open. Deputies searched the trailer and found no one. The woman called a wrecker to haul away the truck.
A County Road 1439 Tupelo man said he parked his truck in his neighbor's garage to keep it out of the weather and forecast hail stones. When he went back the next day, his truck was gone. He later learned it had been towed away.
A Mooreville man said someone dumped more than 75 old tires on his Drive 1054 Tupelo property. He has also found multiple used syringes.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said he loaned his 2011 Toyota Camry to his 26-year-old nephew, with the understanding that the nephew would pay him $1,000 on April 9. The nephew did not show up for the exchange and the man head he was in Alabama doing drugs.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said a silver Toyota sedan pulled into his drive around noon. A Black male and a white female got out and we arguing. He was yelling at her, telling her to get back in the car. The couple left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man worked out a deal with a 37-year-old handyman to install/replace vinyl siding on his house. The man would purchase the materials and pay the suspect separately. He wrote the man a $950 to cover materials. The suspect did about 10 feet on one side of the house and then left. When the suspect did not return, the man checked and realized he had been overcharged for the materials.
An Aberdeen woman said she heard there are three horses that have been abandoned in a County Road 2538 Baldwyn pasture. She said the owners moved away and doesn't know if they are returning to collect the livestock.
A Birmingham Ridge Saltillo man said an animal, possibly a pit bull, came onto his property and attacked his livestock. One peacock was killed. Three ponies were injured and had bite marks on their necks.
A man said he is keeping his dog at his County Road 1451 Saltillo house. He is working on the house and cares for the dog every day. The neighbor took the dog off its chain and took it next door. His wife asked the neighbor not to do that. The next day, the dog was back at the neighbor's.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said her 56-year-old son has been very disrespectful toward her after she let him move into a camper on her property. She said he has not threatened her, but has been disrespectful and it's hurting her heart.
A Nettleton man said he helped the landlord remove property owned by the landlord from a County Road 122 Nettleton residence. When the female tenant returned, she started an argument with the man then started playing very loudly "disruptive music" that featured vulgar and profane language.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said she came home and found that all the doors to the home were gone. The refrigerator, a couch, her jewelry box and make-up kit were missing. She thinks the landlord did it because they used to date but she did not "want to be with him anymore." She said the furniture and appliances came with the home.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo man was out of town and got an alert on his phone of a possible prowler inside his house. He asked for a deputy to go by and check. All the doors and windows appeared to be secure.
A 27-year-old County Road 2878 Guntown man said a 27-year-old ex-husband of his new girlfriend came to his house and punched the screen out of his front door. The suspect told the man to stay away from his children and his ex-wife. He told the suspect to leave. The man said he works with the suspect.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said a female drove an SUV into his yard at 2 a.m. The woman, who was speaking quickly and acting erratic, thought she was puling tin a driveway to turn around. She admitted using methamphetamine a few hours earlier. She was arrested for driving under the influence-other and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A County Road 1147 Mooreville man heard his dogs barking around 4:30 a.m. He went outside his camper and saw an unknown white male looking at the heavy equipment. The suspect was about 5' 8" tall with tattoos all over his face. He chased the suspect and his dog off with a baseball bat.
A County Road 900 Palmetto man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole his new Glock .45-caliber pistol from under the passenger seat.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his 69-year-old father and his 27-year-old daughter took his minivan without his permission. He said he woke up around 9:30 a.m. and the two were gone and so was the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his father and daughter returned in his minivan around 11 a.m. When they tried to take the vehicle without permission a second time, a verbal argument started and the man called 911 again. The dispute was resolved by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said someone in an older red pickup drives recklessly up and down the road at a high rate of speed all during the day.
A 46-year-old Highway 178 Mooreville woman and her 60-year-old husband were arguing over getting a divorce. She said they were only yelling at each other and it never got physical.
A Nunni Trail lake Piomingo man texted a former roommate to come pick up his belongings. The 19-year-old roommate showed with three male friends and a 40-something female and they proceeded to cause a disturbance. The woman threatened the man before they gathered the belongings and left. After the deputies left, the suspects returned and started a second verbal altercation. Deputies returned and advised all five suspect to not return.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman returned home and found a piece of artwork and a Milwaukee Tool set was missing. She said she has had problems with her landlord since they ended their dating relationship. She said she tried to pay her rent, but he refused to take the payment.
A Vincent, Alabama couple were traveling along Interstate 22 when their car broke down. They called their insurance company, who in turned called a wrecker. After waiting "for a very long time," they called the insurance company again. The insurance company called for a second wrecker and cancelled the first one. While waiting, a friend showed up to give them a ride home. The locked the car and left it for the wrecker to pick up. Now, neither the wrecker company nor the insurance company can find the 2004 Nissan Armada.
A Mantachie woman said she was involved in an accident on Highway 371 in Itawamaba County. She was scared the other woman was going to fight her in front of her kids, so she fled the scene. She said a car then followed her to her mother's house in Lee County. A white male got out, cursed at her, then stabbed her right rear tire. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 2848 Guntown woman heard a male voice outside her house around 10 p.m. She turned on a flashlight to look outside and heard someone say, "Someone's here." She then heard an ATV crank up and drive away. Deputies checked the area and found no one, but did see ATV tracks in the yard.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 8.
