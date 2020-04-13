The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 31 Tupelo woman discovered her glass storm door broken when she woke up. She thinks the wind caught the door and broke it , but noted that she has had someone try to break into her house before.
A County Road 1806 Saltillo man said someone stole a Stihl two-stroke string trimmer and three garden hoes from his shed. He thinks a man who used to do yard work for him is responsible. In the past, whenever something would come up missing, the suspect would not come around for months at a time.
A Tennessee man said when he went to check on his County Road 484 Shannon rental property, the back door had been pried open and three light fixtures were missing. He said the former renter moved out recently and he doesn't know if he is responsible.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said someone entered his unlocked work struck overnight and stole his wallet, Social Security card, debit card and $20 in cash.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said someone tried to break into his rental house. A neighbor saw two white males in a brown car try to get in the back door and then break a window. The suspects might have been the former tenants, who have not paid rent in months and were in the process of being evicted. He said nothing appeared to be stolen but a female with mental problems was left in the house with no utilities.
A Pontotoc woman was checking her bank account and noticed a $423.90 discrepancy. When she checked, there was a check cashed at the Brewer Grocery for that amount. Someone had used her bank account number and created a fake payroll check from United Furniture. The counterfeit check even misspelled the name of Renasant Bank. The suspect used his driver's license as ID when cashing the check.
A Bonnie Farm Road Mooreville woman said three dogs have been coming onto her property and acting aggressively. One tried to attack her dogs. She has security video of the dogs on her property.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman said three white females were on her property without permission around 6:45 p.m. She said one female took off her clothes and they left heading toward the creek by her residence.
A 54-year-old County Road 1093 Plantersville man said his 41-year-old ex-girlfriend and a friend removed her belongings from his house the day before. When he checked his jewelry armoire, he noticed several pieces of gold jewelry were missing, including four rings, two necklaces and pendants, a bracelet, a lapel pin and a Bulova pocket watch.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said she got a Chase credit card in the mail and she did not apply for a new credit card. She has already contacted the bank to cancel the card.
A County Road 711 Tupelo man was out in the yard when he saw a Chevy truck run off the road, hit his driveway, strike his mailbox and then come to a stop about 50 yards away.
A County Road 2848 Guntown woman said she left her house unlocked when she went to visit her parents. As she was leaving, she spotted a couple she knows headed toward her house. When she returned about 40 minutes later, there was blue paint dumped all over the floors and multiple electronic devices, including a 65-inch flatscreen television and a stereo. She went to check the surveillance cameras, but the security system was stolen as well. She thinks the couple is responsible, due to previous incidents.
A customer brought a purse they found in the parking lot to a Mooreville Dollar General employee. When she looked inside the purse, the employee found two driver's licenses and a syringe loaded with a black substance.
A Bonnie Farm Circle man said someone stole mail from his mailbox. He is not sure who stole the mail, but said it is not the first time his mail has gone missing.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he heard people yelling at a nearby County Road 1465 house after 10 p.m. When deputies arrived at the suspect house, a man admitted he had been arguing with two other people, but they had worked it all out.
A Katie Anna Lane Tupelo man said his apartment building caught fire around 5:45 p.m. He said there is no power going to the building and the fire started/was set on the east side of the building. He has no idea who set the fire.
A High Forest Lane Tupelo man said a black car that doesn't belong in the subdivision has been seen in the area the last two nights. This morning, the 2011 Nissan Maxima was parked just off the road next to his house. The man did not know who owns the land where the car is parked.
A County Road 2790 Guntown man walked outside in the morning and noticed a flat tire on his car. When he looked closer, he discovered all four tires on the 2007 Chrysler 300 had been slashed. He had no idea who did it.
A resident in the Garden Park subdivision reported a man who did not live there was fishing in the lake. A deputy confronted the 46-year-old man who admitted he didn't live there and did not have permission to be fishing there. The suspect agreed to leave.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said someone stole her son's dirt bike from a shed behind the house. The 2006 Honda 80cc motorcycle was last seen in the shed Friday.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said he is being evicted from the residence. He said while he was away, a former roommate showed up and stole an assortment of clothes, a Chihuahua and a $300 pair of stilts.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman said her neighbor's pitbull came onto her property and attacked her dog. She tried to break up the fight and save her dog and was attacked in the process. She went to the hospital in Amory to get medical treatment.
A woman said two white males broke the back door of her abandoned Highway 371 North Tupelo house and stole cast iron pots and a set of tires and rims. The suspects left a drill, a gas can with a name on it and an Itawamba County license plate.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 9.
