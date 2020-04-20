The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Verona man said he had a flat while driving down County Road 300 Shannon. He left the 2011 Chevy truck there for a couple of days. When he returned to fix the flat, the three good tires and rims were missing, along with the Pioneer stereo from the dash.
A Drive 1322 Auburn man said he was headed home and a white male in a silver car was tailgating him and would not back off. He spit out the window and it hit the windshield of the other car, which then followed him all the way home. He asked the other man if there was a problem and the suspect tried to run over him.
A man said a blue SUV pulled out in front of him on Highway 178. He honked his horn and the driver flipped him off. He followed the car until it stopped. He said he exchanged words with the other driver and then left the scene.
A Westwood Circle woman and he husband are separated and he has been sending threatening messages, saying he would hunt her down and beat her posterior. She said he is a heavy narcotics user and fears he will try to harm her while under the influence.
A Mitchell Road man said a black couple was parked in a silver Impala in front of an apartment complex, but did not live there. When he asked them to leave, they refused. When he called 911, they left.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man was showing his brother how to ride his new motorcycle when the neighbor's three dogs chased him and caused him to wreck. One of the dogs bit the brother on the leg while he tried to pick up the bike.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said there was a suspicious white SUV in front of a family member's house on Ybarra Drive. She called back to say it was a family member locking up the house.
A Drive 272 Shannon man said he spotted someone possibly trying to break into his house around 9 p.m. After he spotted the person at his backdoor, the suspect took off running north towards the woods.
A County Road 151 Mooreville man heard loud knocking at the door around 1 a.m. The white male at the door was speaking "out of his mind" and appeared to be on some sort of narcotic. Deputies arrived and arrested the 18-year-old suspect for trespassing.
A woman said her husband's car stalled on Barnes Crossing Road after 3:30 a.m. so she went to pick him up. He got out of the car, opened the rear passenger door and slammed it so hard the glass broke.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn woman was riding bicycles with her grandchildren and found a license plate in the road. A deputy called in the tag, found out it belonged to one of the woman's neighbors and returned it.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said she asked her boyfriend to drive her to the store in her car. When they got back, she was inside unloading items when she heard the car crank and drive away. When he had not returned the car by the following day, she called 911.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said when he got up, his grandson said there was a truck parked in the back yard. He looked out and found a red 1989 Chevy pickup that had taken out a 16-foot section of his fence. The truck had also hit the man's car, damaging the right front bumper.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Tupelo man said while his child was riding a bicycle, a white pit bull started chasing and barking at the child. He said he fired a shot to scare off the dog.
A Beech Springs man reported a blue Corvette abandoned on County Road 681. The windows of the car were rolled down and the keys were in the ignition. The car was not reported stolen and deputies tried without luck to call the owner.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said his neighbor was shooting multiple weapons toward and across his property while his 4-year-old daughter was playing outside.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman called 911 because there was a truck sitting in her backyard. The truck belonged to her backdoor neighbor and apparently rolled down the hill from his yard.
A Mitchell Road man said his 18-year-old daughter misbehaved so he took away her car keys. She started a verbal altercation so he called 911.
A County Road 1261 Nettleton woman said an unknown female showed up at her house bleeding from the head at 10:45 p.m. The intoxicated female said she and her husband had been fighting. The woman called 911 for assistance but the female left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 885 Tupelo man said a neighbor called around 11:30 p.m. and said there was someone with a flashlight walking around his step-daughter's house. He didn't see anybody but was concerned for her well-being.
A County Road 2500 Saltillo man saw a vehicle pull in across the road around 11:30 p.m. and turn their lights off. Deputies arrived and discovered the occupants of the vehicle lived there.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone knocking on the door woke her up. She looked outside and saw a female acquaintance. She didn't answer the door and the suspect left walking.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman woke up to what she thought was the sound of her son coming home around 4 a.m. Instead, one of her son's friends opened her bedroom door and stood there. When she told him to leave, he cursed at her then walked outside.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman said her sister's ex-boyfriend showed up and started an argument with her sister. The man grabbed the sister's phone, walked outside and threw the phone. The woman's husband later found the phone across the road in the grass.
Someone threw a brick through the glass door of a County Road 100 Nettleton convenience store. The security camera showed a white male drive up in a small brown car around 1 a.m. and commit the crime.
A County Road 931 woman said her neighbors on County Road 1057 play music so loud during the day that she can hear it over the television in her house.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton woman said her 28-year-old son started cursing in her house. When the father told him to stop, the son started an argument. When deputies arrived, he ran but was caught and charged with disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 14.
