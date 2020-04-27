Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.