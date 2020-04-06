The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1463 woman said her neighbor was playing music too loud at 11 a.m. and wanted him to turn it down.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said her neighbors are turning a horse out and letting it roam the neighborhood. She called 911 when it was in her yard. Deputies contacted the owners, who said they would take care of it.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said a white female, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was walking around her yard. This was the second time she had to run the suspect off the property.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said his very intoxicated stepson showed up around 2 p.m. When he told the stepson to leave, the suspect became very irate, started a verbal altercation and left the scene walking.
A Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend took her car and parked it at his County Road 331 Guntown house. She said he removed the battery and one tire from the car. She was later able to retrieve her car.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said his neighbor is disturbing the peace by playing her music too loud at 5:30 p.m. He said he could hear the music over the television inside his house.
A Whitewater Road Saltillo man said his daughter's ex-boyfriend followed her home, walked into the house behind her, went to her bedroom and took two Nike hoodies worth $120 and ran out.
A County Road 1279 Mooreville man called 911 around noon Saturday. He was concerned about his estranged girlfriend who was intoxicated and shouldn't be driving. He said the 40-year-old woman was driving a black GMC Yukon.
A Shannon man said he was over at a friend's Tom Cove house when the friend told him it was time to leave, so he got in his truck and left. He said his girlfriend, who stayed at the house, told the man he needed to leave quick because the homeowner had a gun.
A Highway 370W man said he had a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in his front yard for a while but this morning it was missing. It would not crank but with a new battery and a little work, it would run fine. He thinks an unknown suspect in the Alpine community took it.
A Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend went to a friend's house for dinner. She said the boyfriend got into a fight with one of her friends and left her without a ride. She said her purse, money, credit cards and the key to her apartment were in his truck. She did get her belongings back, once deputies were called. The boyfriend said he wasn't trying to keep her purse, it was just he had stuff in her apartment he wanted back. She allowed him to get his stuff.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo woman said her neighbor started a disturbance around 3 p.m. She said the neighbor threatened to kick her posterior and started cursing in front of the woman's kids. This is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance showed up around 3:30 p.m. He walked up on the front porch hollering at her and her daughter. He threatened to "drag them out and whoop them."
A woman said she recently moved to Alabama but returned to her former County Road 931 Auburn apartment to get her food stamp card and her child support card. When she arrived, the landlord said she wasn't getting either item and reportedly waved a gun in the air.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man said he was about to go to bed when he heard someone behind his house shooting guns. He yelled at the suspects he was trying to sleep because he had to go to work in the morning. The suspects stopped shooting.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he heard a couple in front of a neighboring house arguing loudly, yelling and cursing at each other. When the male threatened to kill the female, the man decided to call 911.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said a friend had parked a dump truck at his mother's house for a while. When she asked him to move it, the friend put it behind the man's house. Since the friend had not been using the dump truck for a while, he called the friend's ex-wife to get more information. The ex-wife said the friend was behind on the payments on it and several other trucks. He was hiding them to keep them from being repossessed.
A County Road 1589 Mooreville man said a group of four-wheelers and Jeeps came onto his property and started damaging his sod farm.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said she had not been home in two weeks and was uncomfortable going inside when the porch light would not come on. A deputy arrived and escorted the woman to her house. She thought she heard noises inside the house and did not want to go inside anymore. She then left the scene.
A County Road 1279 Mooreville man said his estranged girlfriend showed up at his house after 11 p.m. after being at a neighbor's house all day. She was banging on the front door and knocking on all the windows. She left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1501 Mooreville woman said for the last two nights, people on four-wheelers have been trespassing on her property, riding in a field behind her house. When her husband went outside after midnight, the suspect left.
A County Road 1279 Mooreville man said his estranged girlfriend showed up at his place around 2:30 a.m. after leaving earlier in the day. She retrieved all of her property and left while deputies were on the scene.
A Plantersville man said his daughter broke the knob off the front door of a County Road 814 Plantersville house he owns and where she used to live. The daughter and two other people spent the night at the house. When he told them they all needed to leave the next morning, they left in a blue Volvo.
A County Road 814 Richmond man said a male cousin came over and was being loud and obnoxious. He said his mother has cancer and can't take a lot of stress so he told the cousin to leave, or he would force him to leave with a baseball bat. The cousin then left.
A County Road 2438 Baldwyn man met a male acquaintance at Barnett's bridge around 8:30 a.m. and sold him two silver dollars for $100. When the man took the money to a store in Guntown, he was told the $100 bill was fake. He watched the clerk mark the bill with the testing pen that showed it was counterfeit.
A Palmetto Road woman was working in her backyard when a white male saw her and started walking up the driveway. She told him to stop and he did. The man held up an empty water bottle and she pointed to a water faucet. He filled up his bottle and continued walking toward Verona.
A Chickasaw Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a neighbor's pit bulls bit and damaged three tires and the bumper of her Ford van. She said the neighbor was standing there watching the entire time.
A Mooreville man said there was a suspicious bag on the side of a County Road 1427 Mooreville laundromat. He said the bag had duct tape and a hose sticking out. The deputy said someone placed a broken hula hoop in a black plastic garbage bag.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said he loaned his 2008 Dodge pickup to a man he only knows by a nickname. He let the suspect borrow the truck at 8 a.m. and neither were back at 6 p.m.
Tupelo Police Department
Police found a Volkswagen Jetta in the ditch off the west side of the southbound Highway 45 exit ramp at Main Street after 2 a.m. There was a fresh coffee cup with the Hilton Garden Inn logo beside the car. The officer went to the East Main Street hotel and found the driver at the front desk, attempting to check in. The man admitted he was driving the car, but left it because he had been drinking and wanted to avoid the breath test. He was charged with driving with an expired license, failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident.
A North Parc Circle woman said she ordered groceries from Kroger through the Instacart website. She got a confirmation from Instacart that included a photo of the person supposed to make the delivery. The $95 order was supposed to be delivered around 2 p.m. but never was.
An Elvis Presley Drive man said someone stole a package off his front porch March 29. He said the box from Dollar General contained cleaning supplies.
A woman said she got into a verbal altercation with two women outside of the North Gloster Walmart. She said the women, sisters of her child's father, have threatened her by text in the past. They came to her place of employment and threatened to beat her up when she got home that night.
The animal control officer was called to East Bristow where he found two dogs with deep, infected wounds. The dogs appeared to be malnourished and did not have adequate food or water. The dogs were taken to the animal shelter and the owner was issued a citation.
A West Main Walmart employee said a white male went through the self checkout and failed to pay for $14.25 in ice cream, hot dogs and buns. He was issued a ticket for shoplifting and released.
A North Gloster man said he was trying to buy an extended magazine for his Taurus pistol from a suspect named Trey. The suspect was in a white SUV with two other people. Trey asked to see the gun to make sure the magazine would fit. When he handed over the gun, the SUV sped away heading south, taking his $350 gun with them.
A woman said she was at the South Gloster Dollar General when she noticed the license plate was missing from her 2009 Jeep Compass.
A Tyler Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her purse, keys and $500 in cash.
An Osborne Street woman said her son was riding his red and black bicycle and left it close to the road in the driveway. When he went back later, the $100 bike was gone.
An East Main Dollar General employee was reviewing security cameras and spotted a black female and three black males steal a fan, three packages of Hanes T-shirts and a pack of Capri Sun juice boxes.
A Hibner Street man said overnight, his ex-girlfriend came to his place and slashed the two passenger side tires on his 2005 Mazda Tribute.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.