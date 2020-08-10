The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A logging company working off County Road 1389 found a blue 2005 Chevy Trailblazer down in the bottom when they reported for work at 6 a.m. The SUV was not there the night before.
A 65-year-old County Road 1009 Tupelo man got into a verbal altercation with his 44-year-old son over his debit card. The son was holding the debit card and would not return it because the father had been drinking all day and he didn't want him to lose it again. He returned the card to avoid further issues while the deputy was present.
A Mitchell Road man said a male suspect has been harassing him and sending threats via Facebook. In one threat, he said he was going to "smoke" the man and his family better get ready for a funeral. He said he doesn't know the suspect but he is dating the suspect's ex-girlfriend.
A woman said she was driving west on CDF Boulevard and hit a piece of metal in the road, damaging her front left tire.
A County Road 100 Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend will not leave her alone. He is calling and texting. He threatened her and said he would run over her children if he saw them in the street. She said he has a compromising picture of her that he has been sending to people through Facebook Messenger without her permission.
A County Road 1369 Baldwyn woman said a male acquaintance came over Friday evening and was sitting on the couch when he started cursing at her. She stood up, put her grandchild on the couch and told him to quit cursing. He stood up, "dropped his baby on the floor" and started punching her in the face with his closed fist.
A Saltillo man said he went to check on his child at a County Road 821 Saltillo residence where his ex-girlfriend is living. When he stopped in the road in front of the house, her new boyfriend was in the yard and pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him. The suspect threw a rock at the man's car as he drove away. He said the suspect then followed him home and drove past his house holding up a handgun.
A woman went to check on her Bonnie Farm Circle property and discovered her shed had burned to the ground. She thinks someone set it on fire because she boarded it up so no one could get inside.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend and two females came to her residence uninvited around 10:30 p.m. The females were outside her bedroom window and the ex- ran inside the house, then left. She said the trio have been harassing her since she broke up with the man.
A Mantachie man said he was at the intersection of highways 178 and 371 in Mooreville when an unknown white male came up and started a verbal altercation. The suspect then broke the windshield and back glass of his Dodge pickup. The suspect drove away in a black Lincoln Navigator. He said his children were in the truck during the incident.
A County Road 484 Brewer man said a vehicle pulled into his driveway twice in a short period of time after 1 a.m. He could not get a description of the vehicle because it was too dark.
A County Road 600 Shannon man heard several gunshots behind his house after 1 a.m. The shots stopped after he called 911.
A County Road 1419 man said a white and brown pit bull came onto his property and attacked his dog. He said the dog is usually chained up at a County Road 1310 address.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said her female cousin showed up after being told she is no longer welcome. The drunk suspect walked into the house and started picking up the woman's kids. She was told to leave and drove off in a silver car headed toward Highway 178.
A Cove Lane woman said her landlord gave her a two-day eviction notice that was backdated. She got the notice at 5:30 p.m. and had until midnight to move out. According to her, the landlord said if she didn't have her belongings removed by midnight, he would send someone to remove her and her belongings from the apartment. The landlord also had the water turned off in the apartment.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said her 25-year-old grandson who lives next door was extremely drunk. The man became loud and started a verbal altercation with the woman when deputies arrived. The suspect then ran away. She has had problems with him in the past.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said three white males were trespassing in the woods behind her house. She and her family have run them off before and it is an on-going problem. She thinks they are engaged in drug activity on her property.
A pregnant 18-year-old County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said an unwanted 35-year-old male guest punched her in the stomach. Deputies arrested the man for two outstanding warrants from Union County and carried him to the Lee County Jail.
A Guntown man said he was driving down County Road 2346 and saw a white male get out of a red Ford truck and throw a bag of trash out on the roadside. The suspect then sped away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 7.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.