The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman heard a car honking around 7:45 a.m. Two white males were in a Buick LeSabre. They pulled up past the house to the shop.
A 40-year-old Drive 984 Tupelo woman told her 55-year-old boyfriend he needed to get his things and leave by the time she got off work. When she got home, he was gone, but so were three brand new dresses, two blankets, two pillows, a fire stick, bars of soap, a pair of shoes, a $100 bill and a cup of change.
A Saltillo man said he and a cousin went shooting in an open field in the Mud Creek area. He later discovered the 9mm pistol was missing. He doesn't know if it fell out of the car or if it was stolen while parked at his girlfriend's Tupelo home.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said someone abandoned a Nissan Altima at an abandoned house down the road.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said his county-issued garbage can was missing.
A West Garrison woman broke up with the father of her child and now the ex won't leave her alone. He showed up at her mother's house. He stole her debit card. He will not stop calling and texting.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said she was on her front porch around 2:30 p.m. and heard "a lot of gunshots back-to-back. It scared her, so she ran back inside the house and called 911.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man they had to kick his wife's sons (ages 18 and 19) out of the house Monday. On Friday, the stepsons texted their mother that they were coming to that address to cause harm to the man. When they arrived, they banged on the doors but did not get inside.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she was in her driveway when a neighbor sicced his dog on her and started yelling profanities at her. She's had problems with the man and his dog. A judge recently signed a pickup order for the dog. She said the man walked to his mailbox carrying a big stick and just stared at her.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville woman said someone has been driving a white Jeep SUV recklessly in front of her house.
A Smithville man said he was driving down County Road 1009 Tupelo around 7 p.m. when a white male with a beer in his hand walked out in the road. When the driver stopped to see what the man wanted, the suspect began to curse him and told him he needed to slow down. The driver said a male acquaintance got out of another car with a pistol, told him he needed to slow down, then hit him in the back of the head twice with the pistol. The driver said his car has a loud muffler, making it sound like it is going faster than it is.
A Treeside Drive Mooreville man got an email saying he was charged a renewal fee on his Amazon account. He called the number and was told if he bought an Amazon gift card, they would drop the fee. He bought a gift card at Walmart and then called his bank, which told him it was a scam. So he did not call the number back and give them the card information.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo said his 68-year-old father has been drinking all day along with taking Zoloft. The father started cursing at the son and being disrespectful. He said it has been going on for hours. The children are in the house and the man wants it to stop so he called 911 around 10 p.m. After midnight, the father stole the man's debit card and would not give it back, so the son called 911 again.
An unemployed 32-year-old woman and her 53-year-old mother got into a verbal argument at 1 a.m. over who owns the Birmingham Ridge Road house they live in together. She said the mother had been drinking and she wanted an officer to talk to her.
A County Road 643 Shannon woman said cars are driving too fast on her road. She believes that everyone who travels her road is speeding. She said even the UPS driver speeds when coming down the road.
A woman arrived at the Bethany Church on County Road 833 and found the back door had been kicked in. The burglar had gone through drawers and cabinets around the church. The only things missing were paper plates and plastic silverware.
A County Road 152 Okolona woman saw a white female that lives down the road run over her mailbox and that of her neighbor. The suspect continued down the road in her light gray SUV.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said she and her boyfriend have been living together since February. They have been having issues and he wants her to leave. She overheard him talking to two females trying to get them to come over and beat her up. She added that $200 was taken out of her vehicle and someone slashed a tire. He said that after her son and his girlfriend visited, his Motorola cell phone and a Galaxy tablet came up missing.
The owner of a Birmingham Ridge Road convenience store got a call around 9:45 Saturday night that no one was running the store. He was scared the 47-year-old female clerk was missing but suspected she had gotten drunk and left. A deputy went to the woman's residence and found the intoxicated woman.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said she couldn't sleep at 10 p.m. because the folks at Club 38 down the road were playing the music too loud.
A Bonnie Farm Drive woman said a white female was on her property last night, coming and going, playing loud music and causing her to lose sleep.
A County Road 1597 Nettleton man said someone went through his daughter's mailbox and stole some of her mail. He said several mailboxes along the road were open and he found mail along the side of the road, both in Lee and Monroe counties.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said his neighbor keeps a pit bull on a chain. The dog occasionally breaks the chain and comes to his house and tries to fight his dog. He said it has happened at least four times. He said his dog was not hurt too bad this time.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man heard several shots around 1:30 p.m. and believed the rounds nearly struck his vehicle and the top of his residence. He said it was the neighbor up the hill. Deputies talked to the neighbor, who said he did not realize he was shooting toward a house and agreed to quit shooting in that direction.
A Shackleford Avenue Shannon woman came home to find the front door had been kicked in. There were holes punched in the walls, the kitchen table was broken. The bed frame was "messed up" and some of her children's clothes were destroyed. She has a protection order against her ex-boyfriend and thinks he is responsible.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo man said he had been wearing his pistol all day. He laid it on the night stand to take a shower when he got home. The .40-caliber Glock was missing when he came out of the bathroom. He said his wife and kid were the only other people in the house. He later called back and said the gun had been located.
A County Road 421 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance and others were on his land uninvited three days ago so he called the game warden and had them cited for trespassing. The acquaintance asked him to drop the charges. When he refused, the suspect threatened to attack him and kick his posterior.
A County Road 1597 Nettleton man said around 9:30 p.m., a car left the road and hit his county-owned garbage can and a tree in the yard. The 18-year-old male driver was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said he was in bed at 2 a.m. and heard someone at his front door. He heard the storm door open and someone rattling the door knob. The dog barked and he thought he heard someone take off running. He looked outside and didn't see anyone.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers were called to the Barley Court store after 12:30 a.m. for a male suspect harassing customers and causing a disturbance. Officers told the man he was not welcome and he started walking away. He then returned quickly and began arguing with employees. As he was handcuffed, officers noticed alcohol on his breath. The man said he only had two beers. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
A Kelly Street woman said she loaned her car to a man on Wednesday. On Friday, he refused to return the 2011 Chevy Malibu. He had also disabled the GPS tracker in the car. She said the car has been seen at a South Green Street apartment complex.
A woman said she was waiting in the North Gloster Street parking lot of Chili's to get her food when a green SUV pulled in the space next to her. When a female opened the passenger door, it hit the driver's door of the woman's vehicle. She said the female suspect looked at both doors, said my vehicle is fine and yours will be. The green SUV then left the scene. The woman got out and found there is a scratch in her door.
A man went to Carlock Toyota and was speaking with a financial aid employee. He set his wallet on her desk and, without his consent, she picked up his wallet and started looking through the contents. She did not take anything but he wanted to file a police report to document her intrusion into his private property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.