The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 152 Shannon man said he thought someone in a white car has been following him.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said a black Lab mix puppy showed up at her house. She tried to take it to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society but was told to contact the sheriff’s office.
A Chickasaw Trail Saltillo woman said she received a debit card from Chase Bank a few weeks ago and didn’t think much of it. Yesterday she got notice the account was overdrawn. That’s when she noticed someone had opened an account in her maiden name. She has no idea who stole her identity.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said someone tried to kick in the front door. There was a footprint in the middle of the door and the door frame around the lock was damaged as well.
A County Road 1147 Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s blue healer came onto her property and attacked her dog.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said a red Dodge Durango pulled into the driveway around 4:30 p.m. A Black male stepped out and said, “You the boss.” She told him to leave and he started throwing his hands in the air. He left, but kept riding by her house.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman said her child's father came to her apartment and started a disturbance. He got mad, took the kids and drove away in a reckless manner. She just wants the kids back.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman and a male acquaintance got into an argument. As she started to leave, he punched her windshield, cracking it on the passenger side. She wanted a deputy to escort her back to retrieve her medicine.
A County Road 600 Shannon man got home and his girlfriend wasn't there, so he went looking for her. When he returned, the girlfriend was parked in a car with another man. The couple got into an argument and she left with the other man. The man said he pressed charges against the other man a few months ago.
A County Road 2320 Guntown woman said her neighbors keep playing loud music late at night, keeping her from sleeping.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man said he lives with his two kids and their mother. The mother returned from a party in Atlanta, accused him of cheating and a verbal argument followed. He said he just wants to get his things and leave.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said a female acquaintance started a verbal altercation over putting water in his fish tank. During the argument, she wielded a knife and threatened to cut him.
A Willsong Village Trail Saltillo man said his neighbors have been shooting all day and have been shooting at exploding targets. He is concerned about the direction they are firing and is not comfortable letting his kids play outside.
An Auburn woman said she saw an older silver Chevy pickup almost hit two other vehicles on County Road 931 around 9:30 p.m. and continue north.
A Lake Piomingo man said overnight, someone damaged 11 mailboxes on Nunni Trail and Mountain Leader Trail.
A Plantersville man said his former home on State Park Road has been burglarized several times. A neighbor called and said there was a strange SUV in front of the house. When deputies arrived, the vehicle had broken down and a neighbor was trying to help jump start it.
A County Road 301 Shannon woman said an unknown white male showed up around 2 p.m. asking for a place to stay and for food. She told him he could not stay and needed to leave. As he left, he cursed at her.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man got into a verbal altercation with his neighbors across the road about their trash getting in his yard.
A Jody Drive Tupelo man said he left home one day and by the time he returned, his girlfriend had changed the locks on the doors. A short time later, he was served with a protection order. He wanted an escort to return to the location to collect his belongings.
A Reynard Drive Tupelo woman said someone entered her unlocked 2004 BMW crossover and stole the keys and the title.
A County Road 830 Plantersville man said a male acquaintance came to his residence and stole the keys to his car. The suspect did not have permission to take the 2010 Acura. He did not know where the vehicle could be.
A Jean Circle man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole his Walther PPX 9mm pistol.
A Witcher Drive Shannon man said he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation in Pontotoc and he got out of the car in Pontotoc. She returned to her West Garrison Street home and broke out the two back windows of his 1986 Mercury Grand Marquis and poured sugar in the gas tank.
A Jean Circle woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Springfield Arms 9mm pistol, $1,000 in cash, three debit/credit cards and her driver's license.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her 27-year-old nephew was fighting with his girlfriend in the car sitting in the woman's driveway. She walked outside and told him he needed to leave. He got out of the car, picked up a brick and threatened her. He then left, headed to Itawamba County.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he thinks his 25-year-old grandson stole his impact drill. He said the grandson has been stealing his tools "for a while now."
A 21-year-old County Road 1361 Nettleton woman put her 2010 Ford Edge in reverse to back out of the driveway. When she heard scratching and screeching, she stopped. She got out and realized she had backed into her cousin's 2007 Chevy Impala. She had damage along her driver's side doors and bumper. He had damage to the passenger side taillight.
Tupelo Police Department
A man left his wallet on the roof of his car and drove away from Love's truck stop in Belden. He was driving along the interstate when he realized the loss and called the business. A female employee told him she saw the wallet in the parking lot, would get it and he could pick it up. He returned, got the wallet and drove off. On the way home, he checked the wallet and realized his Fuel Man and Social Security cards were missing. He returned to the truck stop and called 911 to report the theft.
A South Green Street apartment complex manager said a male suspect was trespassing, after being told numerous times to not return to the property. The suspect's girlfriend lives at the complex, but the man has been banned from living there.
A man said he met a male subject at a West Main convenience store to sell a car for $1,056. The buyer was supposed to bring $400 for the down payment but only brought half of it. The man let the buyer take the 2003 Ford Escape to go get the rest of the money. The buyer never returned. The man said he did not have an address for the buyer.
A woman was driving through the parking lot behind the North Gloster Domino's. As she tried to avoid the drive-thru lane, she hit a concrete barrier she said was in her "blind spot." The concrete suffered no damage but her 2007 GMC Yukon had front bumper damage.
A Bonnie Drive man said he was riding with his girlfriend around 8:30 p.m. and they began to argue. He put his fingers in his ears. The girlfriend became irate and started slapping him in the face. Police noticed a small scratch under his left eye. He said he wanted to press charges.
A woman was driving west on Interstate 22 near Highway 45 when she suddenly noticed a tire in her lane. She didn't know if there were any cars beside her, so she did not swerve. She hit the tire (or piece of a tire) with her front bumper and immediately pulled over. There was fluid coming from the engine bay. She said further west an 18-wheeler was stopped on the side of the road. It might had lost a retread, but it was gone before the police arrived.
A woman said she was sitting in the parking lot of a West Main convenience store at 1:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the right side of her car. The male driver said he was leaving Steele's Dive. He was doing a burnout when he lost control, left the road and went into the parking lot. He admitted he drank four or five beers but insisted he did not drink any liquor. The man said several men pulled him out of his car and began assaulting him with their fists and possibly a handgun. The man had a gash in his forehead, but refused to give the names of the assaulters. Inside the car, police found a Smith & Wesson pistol that appeared to contain blood droplets. He was charged with driving under the influence and open container.
A patrolman responded to Monument Drive around 5 a.m. for a wreck where a vehicle hit a power pole. There were wires across the road and the officer saw a black 2019 Chevrolet Impala speeding from an apartment complex parking lot and heading onto a side street. The suspect car flipped over on Wayne Street and hit two parked cars. The driver tried to run but was quickly caught. A witness said the man pulled into the apartment complex and hit a dumpster. He then backed up, knocking over the utility pole before trying to speed away.
A Nation Hills man said he borrowed his boss' black 2019 Chevy Impala. He left the car unlocked with the key fob inside it for several hours last night. When he returned this morning, the car was gone. The car's owner said there was a Taurus 9mm pistol by the center console when the car was taken.
A Valley Road man said someone stole his Glock pistol, a holster, a 50-round magazine and ammunition from his house. He said there have been several folks working on his house and he is not sure who took the items.
A woman came to the police department to report that a female suspect has been harassing and threatening her. She said the other woman is related to the woman's ex-boyfriend. She has sent texts saying she will beat her up if she sees her. The woman said the suspect has been following her, trying to get her to fight.
A man said he was walking toward the entrance to Mt. Fuji restaurant on Kings Crossing when a Ford pickup ran the stop sign and hit him in the right hip. He said he was knocked to the ground and his back was hurting. The driver said he was doing about 2 mph when the other man suddenly walked in front of his truck.
Police found a black 2006 Nissan Altima parked in the middle of Countywood Cove at 10:46 p.m. The car was unoccupied and blocking traffic, so officers had it towed.
Police responded to a single car wreck on South Thomas Street and Amelia Lane after 10:30 p.m. The abandoned car appeared to have been headed south when it swerved into the oncoming lane and hit a tree. Bystanders reported a Black male walking north on Thomas Street. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, admitted he was driving the car. When asked how much he had to drink that night, he said two Milwaukee Best beers. He was charged with driving under the influence, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.