The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 54 Shannon man said people clearing the lot behind him took out some trees that were on "his property line" and damaged his chain link fence.
A Cove Lane Auburn woman said she was attacked by three dogs on the way back from her mailbox. The neighbor's dogs bit her multiple times on both legs.
A County Road 1449 Mooreville woman said her 73-year-old father came to her house, after being told he was not welcome. To avoid him, she walked outside and called 911.
A Steve Cove Saltillo man was out running when a small breed dog ran out and bit him on the ankle. He kicked the dog off, and it ran away.
A Palmetto Road said his roommate came home and appeared to be high on drugs. He tried to get into the man's truck and then his wife's car and had to be removed. The suspect then went next door and tried to take the neighbor's car. When the neighbor fired a warning shot into the ground, the suspect took off walking.
A Nettleton man said someone broke into his County Road 810 Tupelo storage unit and stole two bows, arrows and broadheads.
A Palmetto Road man said he was mowing his yard and noticed his truck door open and a white male inside his other truck. He made the suspect get out and forced him to lay on the ground until deputies arrived.
A Mitchell Road woman said her husband's ex-girlfriend showed up at their place and caused a disturbance wanting her child. After the woman's husband arrived, the suspect's husband hit the woman.
A Mooreville woman said her brother was repairing her car at his shop. He left it outside the shop with the keys in it so she could pick it up that night. She couldn't make it. By the time she got there the next morning, the 2007 Nissan Altima was gone.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said her ex showed up unwanted and uninvited trying to get the kids.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and discovered the wood fence in his backyard was on fire. He put out the fire, but not before it damaged about 8 feet of fencing.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman reported heavy traffic coming in and out of her road and believes it could be drug activity.
A Katie Anna Auburn woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend and locked him out. When she refused to let him in, he broke a window. The woman did not report the incident. A neighbor called the landlord, who called 911, prompting deputies to arrive.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said a neighbor's five pit bulls showed up on her property acting aggressively. She said this is an ongoing problem for her and the neighborhood.
A 59-year-old Highway 6 Plantersville woman called 911 saying she had been assaulted. She called back while the deputy was en route. The responding deputy smelled the odor of an intoxicating beverage on her and she admitted she was not assaulted, that she had called 911 for no reason. He explained that if she called 911 again for no reason, she would be arrested.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said two white females, who had been told not to return, were on her business property. The two females were causing a disturbance at the tire store and running customers away.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said someone stole a Honda pressure washer from his carport.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man found a green sprayer containing a liquid on his property. He felt it could be narcotics. The substance tested negative for any signs of methamphetamine.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man reported a white male on a beige Honda ATV riding up and down the road "wide open making loud noises."
A County Road 1213 Baldwyn man said he saw a thin white man dump a load of trash from a blue and white 1994 Ford pickup over the side of the Twenty Mile Creek bridge. He got the tag number and found a piece of trash with a Saltillo man's name and address on it.
A woman said she was breaking up with her boyfriend and needed to retrieve her belongings. She wanted a deputy to escort her to the boyfriend's County Road 885 Saltillo residence since the boyfriend has a drinking problem.
A County Road 370 Nettleton man returned home around 8 p.m. and found the back door open and still locked. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 1792 Spring Hill woman let a male acquaintance come in to use her phone at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. She overheard him talking about buying a gun and asked him to leave. He refused. When she called 911, he left. She said he is no longer welcome at her house.
A Plantersville man said he was at a County Road 805 Brewer house for a party. After midnight, someone told him a male suspect was touching females. When he told the suspect he needed to leave, the suspect pulled out a gun and stuck it in the man's face and threatened to shoot him.
An unemployed 18-year-old County Road 1820 Saltillo woman got into an argument with her 32-year-old boyfriend after 3 a.m. He left the scene before deputies arrived.
A Saltillo woman said five pit bulls attacked one of her bulls, severely damaging the bull's ears and mouth. Two men witnessed the attack and shot at the dogs, killing two and wounding one. The other two dogs ran off in an unknown direction. She did not know who owned the dogs.
The County Road 931 Auburn Dollar General manager said two black females and a black male put five 12-packs of toilet paper, two large boxes of diapers, a half-gallon of milk and Sunny Delight in beach bags and left without paying for the $100 in merchandise.
A West Garrison Street Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance showed up around 10 Sunday morning beating on the door and cursing. When she called 911, the suspect left.
Two brothers were giving two white males a ride to County Road 2216 Guntown to meet a female. When they arrived, an older white male came out waving a gun, saying the males had no business with his daughter. When the man fired a warning shot, they left.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman heard people yelling and at least one gunshot so she called 911. deputies determined two dogs were fighting and the gun shot was to break them up.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 2.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.