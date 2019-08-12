The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 363 Saltillo woman said a black man and a white woman were trespassing on her property. A deputy found the suspects nearby. They said they lived nearby and were looking for someone to jumpstart their car.
A County Road 1533 Nettleton woman said she divorced her ex-husband six years ago. He has started contacting her family, demanding that they bring her to him or “he will see them at the funeral.”
An employee at the Mooreville Dollar General found a $10 bill in the store that was wet with small pieces of glass on it. They thought it might be drug related.
A County Road 277 Shannon man said he and an acquaintance got into a dispute over a tree cutting job. The suspect said they agreed on $1,100 but the man shorted him. The suspect said if he was not paid, he would beat it out of the man. The man paid the suspect the $400 in front of the responding deputies.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said he got a text from his former in-laws saying his ex-wife signed over custody of the kids to them and he had better bring them the children. He said this is an on-going issue over custody of the kids.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said his neighbors were shooting guns down the hill. He said the noise was scaring his children.
A man told deputies that he believes there is narcotics usage going on at his wife's Drive 259 Shannon house. He said he has not been there all week.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman said she and her husband had been drinking and got into a verbal argument.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said a white male showed up at 10:30 p.m. knocking on the door and trying to turn the knob.
The Plantersville Fire Department reported someone broke the large window and damaged the glass door by slinging gravel from the parking lot. The security camera showed two side-by-sides doing doughnuts in the parking lot at 1:16 a.m. Saturday.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said someone dropped off three cats at her house. She has been feeding them and now they will not leave.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he let a male acquaintance live in a camper on his land in exchange for keeping up the property. He recently purchased 70 chickens to add to the ones he already had. He noticed a bunch of his chickens were missing and he found one tied up by the legs at the camper. The suspect admitted he had been killing and eating the chickens.
A man reported his grandmother was not in her County Road 1325 Tupelo home. The front door was unlocked, her walker was still inside and the dog was running free. The grandmother was later located in Tupelo, eating with a family member.
A Tupelo man said someone had removed items from his shed and piled them by one of the houses on the property. The only things he knows are missing are a table saw and a saw horse.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville said he and his son got into a verbal argument. The son took his medicine and calmed down.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man got home and had no power. The power company came out and discovered someone had stolen the meter. He thinks his neighbors did it "because they mess with him all the time."
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said a man walked up to her door around midnight. The man said he was looking for someone he thought lived there. She told him to leave and he walked away.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man heard someone banging on his front door at 3 a.m. By the time he got clothes on, he heard the front door open. There was a white man who appeared to be on drugs standing in the living room When he told the suspect to leave, the suspect ran out the door screaming and ran to the backyard. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disturbance of a family.
A Mantachie man picked up a male acquaintance on the side of the road to give him a lift to Mantachie. They stopped at a County Road 1119 Saltillo house first to buy motorcycle parts. While the man was looking at the parts, the friend drove away in the 2014 GMC Sierra, leaving him stranded.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responded to a fight between a man and woman on West Main at Madison Street at 2:30 a.m. The people there said they were trying to keep an intoxicated woman from walking out into traffic. She was charged with public intoxication.
A West Main Walmart employee said she left her phone on the counter in the photo processing room and walked out for a minute. The security cameras showed two black males standing by the door. One went in, took the phone and they both left.
A West Main Walgreen's employee said a black male entered the store, concealed a set of Wahl clippers and left without paying.
Around 10 p.m., a man flagged down an officer on West Main Street. He said he found a man's driver's license beside a park bench in front of City Hall. He turned it over to the officer.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man picked up a vacuum cleaner, air freshener and carpet cleaner. He then tried to leave without paying for the $301.91 in merchandise.
A woman said while at the South Gloster Walmart, a man pushed a shopping cart into her truck, damaging the right side of the 1998 Chevy S10.
A man said he went to Club Heat on Senter Street the night before and parked across the street. In the morning, he noticed damage all the way down the passenger side of his truck.
A man said he went to the Barnes Crossing Taco Bell to buy a phone from a man he met on Facebook. After paying $325 for the Samsung Galaxy Note9, he went to a cell phone store to have it activated. They told him it was a bootleg phone.
An Ida Street man said he walked outside Saturday evening and discovered one tire was slashed on each of his vehicles. He said his neighbors have been having problems with a female suspect. He believes she mistook his vehicles for the neighbors.
A West Main Walmart employee said a white male tried to leave the store without paying for a $358 Stanley pressure washer. The 46-year-old man was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
An Appletree Lane woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and went through her papers. Nothing of value appeared to be stolen.
An Ashley Street man said he was cutting the grass when he apparently lost his wallet, which contained $855 in cash, his Social Security card, driver's license and several credit-debit-gift cards. He later realized the wallet came out while mowing at a Palmetto Road church. He filed a report with Verona police as well.
A woman said she ordered three slushes at the West Main Sonic and two of them were not to her liking. She sent two back and asked for a refund. When the carhop didn't have exact change, the woman went inside to speak to the manager. Inside, things "got out of control and loud" and both women ended up calling 911. The manager said she was willing to give her a full refund if she would calm down, but she refused. The customer got her refund in front of the officers and left.
A man said he was pulling into a parking space at the South Gloster Waffle House around 4 a.m. Sunday when his throttle stuck and Lincoln Navigator drove into the window.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.