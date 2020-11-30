The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1438 woman locked her boyfriend out of their house. He then crawled through a window looking for illegal drugs. She said she wanted him out of her house for good and was advised of the eviction process. He left on his own to stay with a friend.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance has been bothering her. He showed up at her residence uninvited at 8 a.m. wanting to trade menthol cigarettes for regular ones. He also wanted to show her something on his leg, but she declined. She said he never threatened her. The deputy described the woman as “incoherent” and “very paranoid.” The woman called 911 about 45 minutes later saying the suspect said “Gotcha” outside her bathroom window. She was hiding in a suitcase when the deputy returned and was reluctant to come out. Due to her erratic behavior during both visits, the officer felt she was under the influence of something. She said she has not done drugs in two months.
A Tombigbee State Park employee said someone broke into a park vehicle and stole a tool bag and two sets of keys. A John Deere Gator had been moved out of the shed to a spot near where a fence had been cut.
A Mt. Vernon Road man said his girlfriend called saying she took his truck and was in Union County trying to buy drugs. A Union County deputy said the truck was parked at the fire department and the suspect had thrown the keys on top of the building. The man said he let her move in two years ago.
When a County Road 501 Shannon woman opened her garage door upon her return home, she noticed the inside door was open. Nothing appeared to be missing and she might have left the door ajar.
A County Road 810 Plantersville woman said a strange, newish Chevy sedan was parked either in hers or a neighbor’s driveway over the last few days. She doesn't know who owns the car.
A County Road 2320 Guntown man said his 42-year-old grandson showed up asking for money. When he told him no, the grandson started acting erratically and arguing with the man. When the man called 911, the suspect walked away.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said a large black dog showed up in his yard and tried to attack his wife's puppy. The legally blind man yelled and chased the dog away, but was knocked down in the process. He did not know who owns the dog.
A County Road 1305 Guntown man said a 25-year-old stepson was asleep on the couch when his girlfriend woke him up around 6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The stepson was irate and started a verbal altercation with the girlfriend. The stepson tried to leave with their child but was stopped. The girlfriend called relatives to come pick her up.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman said her 43-year-old nephew caused a disturbance when he knocked a disabled 54-year-old man out of his chair. He has a history of assaulting older, disabled people. When she called 911, he left the scene.
A Tupelo woman said her son's father took her keys and wallet and would not return them at 6:33 a.m.. The man said the female showed up at his Lily Jean Drive home, started an argument and refused to leave. He returned the keys, and she was told to leave and not to return that day.
A woman was driving down County Road 746 when a white Nissan Maxima ran the stop sign on County Road 999 and hit the driver's door of her car. The person in the Nissan did not stop or check on the woman.
A County Road 2330 Guntown woman said her neighbor plays his music too loud. He has kept it up as late as 3:30 a.m.. She said it keeps her awake.
A 54-year-old Highway 371 Mooreville woman shares a bank account with her brother. While he was in the hospital, he gave power of attorney to his 33-year-old son and daughter-in-law. The woman said the couple stole $7,500 from the man before she had the account frozen. She said her nephew tried to cash a $2,000 check today.
A Highway 6 Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend continues to call and text her, even after she told him to leave her alone. He was threatened to physically harm her and her father.
A County Road 1438 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance was upset over a guest she had at her house. He started an argument and pushed her. He refused to leave. When she called 911, he did.
An Abbeville woman said her late husband let a friend store some things at their County Road 151 Tupelo property. She recently learned the man had been removing items. She was not on scene at the time and doesn't know what the man took or who it belonged to. She wants the man to wait until she is there before removing anything else.
A Flora woman was driving along County Road 600 when a blue Chevy Tahoe sideswiped her car, knocking off the driver's side mirror. The Tahoe’s driver, a white male with tattoos wearing a tank top, did not stop.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she and her husband had an altercation at a truck stop. She left and drove the pickup home. He followed in the semi. She locked the doors to keep him out. She feels he has anger issues and is afraid of him.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said she was trying to purchase a 2015 Can-Am four-wheeler through an ad she found on Facebook. She was told she needed to purchase $1,600 in Ebay gift cards, plus another $800 for shipping costs. When the ATV never arrived, she contacted Ebay, who said there was no purchase made through them.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said a male friend who was staying with him took several gold rings while he was away from home.
An Abbeville woman said a male suspect has been removing items from her parents' County Road 151 Shannon property. She said there was a window broken, and an air conditioner and the refrigerator were missing. She said she could see the stolen items in the suspect's house.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said he and his sister got into a verbal altercation around noon. The man was extremely intoxicated and refused to give any further information for the report.
A County Road 51 Palmetto woman said she and a male subject have had ongoing issues over property. She recently learned that her late father's truck was parked at his County Road 754 property. She went by his house to take a picture of the truck and a verbal altercation erupted. The man pulled out a shotgun and told her to leave his property.
A Brangus Drive man said a female FedEx delivery driver has been driving recklessly through the Herdtown subdivision. He attempted to flag down the driver to tell her to slow down and she sped up. When he stepped in the road, she stopped, but was lurching the delivery van forward at him. When he told her to slow down, her reported response was, "I don't have time to slow down for your a--.” She then sped away, hitting his hand in the process. The van swerved around vehicles and allegedly ran into a neighbor's yard to get around vehicles.
A man said he drove his side-by-side to the Brewer Grocery to get gas. When he started to put gas in it, flames came out from under the ATV. The resulting fire damaged the pump and the store awning.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said drunk family members came over from next door around 11 p.m. and started an altercation with her. They left when she called 911. A female acquaintance rode up on a four-wheeler at midnight. She was also intoxicated, wanted to fight and was yelling for the woman to come outside. The suspect's boyfriend showed up and made her go home.
A Randolph woman said her husband left her in July. When she and her "now friend" arrived at his County Road 1042 Tupelo house, her husband rushed the car and started assaulting the man. She said her husband slammed the man to the ground, put his thumbs in the man's eyes, pulled his hair and punched him in the head.
A Mooreville man said he was driving east on County Road 1498 when a deer ran out in front of him. The airbags deployed and the impact damaged the front end of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Even with the damage, the man was still able to drive home and call 911 later.
A County Road 1203 woman said a black truck and a dark SUV pulled into her driveway around 7:15 p.m. The occupants got out with flashlights and started walking around her residence. The suspects got back in their vehicles and left ruts as they drove through her yard.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a 40-year-old man came onto her property, took the keys to her car and broke two windows in her camper. She said he came over "just raising hell."
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 25.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.