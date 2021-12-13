Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Dexter Gamble, 51, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Clint McGaughy, 46, no address given, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving with a suspended license, speeding, driving under the influence, disregard of a traffic device, open container, switched tag.
Jeremy White, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Wheeler Chapel Church on County Road 1282 reported someone entered through the back door and stole eight sheets of drywall, two buckets of mud, a cutting tool and a box of screws.
A Highway 6 Nettleton woman said someone used a bulldozer to push down about an acre of newly planted trees. She said her neighbor has a bulldozer. He said he didn’t cause the damage.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman asked a female to return an air compressor. The suspect then started sending threatening texts, saying she would beat her up in front of the cops.
A Shannon woman said her car broke down so she left it in the parking lot of a Nettleton store. When she returned five days later, the passenger window was broken.
A Tupelo man was driving past a Nettleton store when he saw his stolen car. Deputies arrived and the man took possession of his car.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said someone claiming to be with Cash App gained access to his phone and made multiple transactions in his name, taking almost $2,000.
A Homan Drive Saltillo wrecker company said an unknown white couple showed up believing their 1965 Oldsmobile 225 had been towed there. The business said they did not have the car, would not let them search the shop and told the couple a repossession company had the car.
A man said someone pried open to door to a Highway 178 Mooreville shop and stole a stick welder, air compressor, drill press, chain saw and copper wire.
A Bonnie Farm Circle woman said someone in a gray Dodge Dakota ran off the road and knocked down several mailboxes around 7:30 p.m. and then drove away.
A County Road 47 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance showed up after 11:30 p.m. banging on her bedroom window. When she refused to let him in, he threatened to kill her and whoever else was in the house. She then fired a couple of shots from a handgun into the front of his vehicle.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said two Huskies from down the road came onto his property and tried to kill his chickens.
A County Road 100 Nettleton said an unknown neighbor came to his house and said they had something for him that would send him to prison. He didn't know what they meant by the statement.
A man said someone broke into a County Road 45 house he was remodeling. They stole the washer and dryer, a toilet and a vanity top from the living room. A relative noticed the back door was open and alerted him.
A County Road 648 man said a woman he is dating took his car. He filed an unauthorized use report with the Tupelo police. He later found the car at a Skyline convenience store and wanted a deputy present when he took possession of it.
A 42-year-old Katie anna Lane woman filed a domestic violence report against her boyfriend, 24, earlier in the day. He returned around 5:30 p.m. trying to kick in the back door. He said he wanted to talk.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said she provided her then-boyfriend with a pickup to go back and forth to work in. When they broke up, he took the 2019 Dodge 1500. She has contacted him several times but he will not return it.
A County Road 1369 Baldwyn woman said her adult son has been hanging around a white female and using methamphetamine. She has told the female not to come onto her property, but the suspect continues.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man told police he wanted his ex-girlfriend to stay away from him. He said she is spreading lies about him and that she lied to police in October to get him arrested. He said they no longer live together. He is living in his truck.
A Lakefield Drive man said someone sprayed a green powder on the driver's side of his pickup. He said the spray will come off with his finger.
A man said he was attempting to park in a space outside the Texas Roadhouse on North Gloster when he hit a 2006 Pontiac Torrent.
A Cleveland Street man said his neighbor's son his been seen on security camera trespassing at least three times and looking around on his property.
A man said he and his girlfriend were dropping off his 2004 Nissan Sentra at a repair shop to be worked on. While he was inside, she drove off in the car. He stayed there, hoping she would return. When she didn't, he called the police.
A Veterans Boulevard man turned over a found black bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana,
A Polk Street man said someone stole his 2008 GMC Yukon overnight. He said he left the SUV unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
A man came to the police department and and said his recently estranged girlfriend went to his place of employment, convinced them she was his sister to get his paycheck. She then went to a Verona store and cashed the $210 check.
Police responded to North Gloster at Blair streets around 4 p.m. for a drunk man walking down the street. He smelled of alcohol and had an open bottle of Fireball Whiskey in his jacket. He was charged with public intoxication.
A man said he noticed a silver Kia behind him blowing their home. He did not pull over. He later recognized the person in the car was his ex-girlfriend. He drove to the police department on Front Street to file a report. When he arrived around 5 p.m. Saturday, she followed and jumped out and started banging on his passenger window. When he did get out of the car, she punched him in the face several times before fleeing the scene.
A woman said she was driving down Interstate 22 when a washing machine fell out of the back of the truck in front of her. She hit the washer, causing disabling damage to her Ford Explorer. The driver of the truck said his tailgate fell and the washer slid out.
A man said someone entered a Reed Street house he is renovating and stole a $475 Rheem water heater. He said all the doors were locked when he left Saturday. They were unlocked Sunday and a window was open as well.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.