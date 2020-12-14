The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1498 Mooreville man said his ex-girlfriend has been emailing him and calling from multiple numbers. He said she has also been calling the ex-husband of the female friend now staying with him.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she sold two rings on Facebook Marketplace. They agreed on a price. She sent the jewelry and the buyer was supposed to pay through Pay-Pal. When she called Pay-Pal, they said the was no transaction from the suspect.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance showed up at 11 p.m., wanting to leave some belongings there. He told the suspect he could not, but the suspect did anyway. When the suspect returned the next day, he accused the man of stealing his stuff. The suspect then pushed, shove and tried to choke the man. He threatened to return and kill him.
A County Road 2494 Guntown man said some time during the morning, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole about $600 in cash.
A County Road 261 Tupelo woman received a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank. She said she does not bank with them and thought it was strange they sent her a card.
A man said while he was in jail, someone stole the stereo system out of his car. A neighbor saw a suspect in the man's car. The suspect was also in jail, but the suspect's parents gave the man all of the stolen items they could find. When the suspect got out of jail, he told the man he was not going to return the other stuff, including a 200-watt amplifier and three speakers.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman returned home and found the front door facing broken. The presents under the tree had been unwrapped. In her bedroom, someone had gone through her jewelry box. She later discovered a Canon digital camera was missing.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman said she saw someone in her yard at 8:15 p.m. shining a flashlight at her residence. She yelled for the suspect to leave and did not see him again.
A Tupelo woman said she currently lives in Pontotoc with a man but they are not in a relationship. She went riding with him around 10 p.m. She asked him to take her home but he refused and kept driving. She said he was exposing himself to her during the drive. After six hours, she called 911 and deputies spotted the Jeep on County Road 931 and stopped it around 3:45 a.m. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She just wanted to go home and sleep.
A man said his girlfriend kicked him out of their County Road 821 Saltillo residence about two weeks ago. He has been told by folks that she is either giving away or selling his belongings.
A Drive 1167 man said someone forced their way into his unoccupied State Park Road Plantersville house. The front door and window were damaged in the process. He was uncertain if anything other than clothes were stolen.
A State Park Road man said his county-issued garbage can was stolen in November, probably around Thanksgiving.
A Neshoba Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her neighbors have been trespassing on her property. She said she has had problems wit the white couple trespassing and stealing in the past. When she confronted them two days before, the male cursed at her and threatened to beat her up.
An 83-year-old County Road 1460 Auburn woman said her son lives with her. She went into his room around 9:15 p.m. It startled him and he grabbed at her. She got scared and called 911.
A County Road 1438 Auburn man said a Black male was standing near the road close to his property around 10:30 p.m. and asked him for a beer. He told the male he had no beer but he could buy it at the gas station. The male said he was not old enough. When the man said he was definitely not giving him a beer now, the suspect began cursing and left.
A Drive 230 Nettleton woman said they spotted a dark four-door Jeep parked by her residence around 11 p.m. A neighbor then texted that she heard a loud bang at her back door. The woman walked outside and heard a male voice yell. The Jeep then took off. The woman followed the Jeep until it turned onto County Road and the 911 dispatcher told her to stop the pursuit.
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said a 28-year-old male showed up at her house and began beating on the front door at 11:45 p.m. When she refused to let him inside, he broke the door's window. He then left headed back to Tupelo.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone parked a Dodge pickup behind his residence. He later learned it was a neighbor's truck.
A County Road 600 Palmetto woman said she was driving down the road around 11:30 a.m. and spotted several Christmas gifts laying on the side of the road. She called 911 because of the number of recent burglaries in the area. Deputies unwrapped the presents to help determine who they belong to.
A Tupelo man reported someone might have stolen his 1991 Ford Mustang. He said he had a flat Friday night and left the car on the side of Graham Drive at Palmetto Road. When he returned the next morning, the car was gone.
A Clarksdale woman said she is separated but not divorced from her husband, who lives at a County Road 1057 Saltillo address. He refused to bring the kids to Oxford to stay with her, so she and her mother drove all the way to Saltillo. There, she got into a verbal altercation over the kids with the children's aunt, who in turn got into a physical altercation with the woman's mother. The husband took the children to his parents during the physical altercation.
A 28-year-old County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she confronted her husband about cheating on her. He went next door to his mother's house. The mother-in-law retuned and started screaming at the woman. The mother-in-law said if she left, she could not come back. As the woman was putting her kids in the car and tried to leave, the mother-in-law was creaming and pounding on the hood of the car.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said her soon to be ex-husband keeps harassing her and making threats to her. She is now in fear of her life and doesn't know what he will do. She said he has also called her daughter making threats against her.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said her boyfriend has lived with her about two months. They recently broke up and he refuses to leave. Tonight, he took her iPhone 11 and left the house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 11.
