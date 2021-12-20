Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jonathan Freeman, 19, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, false ID.
Maria Garcia, 48, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Debreco Johnson, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of credit card fraud.
Wesley Mills, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Rickie Lee Shies, 58, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Jeremy Williams, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony domestic violence, speeding, driving with a suspended license, no license, no insurance, switched tag, telephone harassment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 192 Nettleton man saw someone in a utility van stop at his house around 10:30 a.m. A white male got out and tried to open his side door before leaving. The suspect left but drove slowly past the house the following morning.
A woman said her boyfriend's truck was parked at his County Road 711 Tupelo residence when someone broke both door windows and the driver's side view mirror. A female resident of the house said she saw three men around the truck when the damage happened. The boyfriend later learned that the female's son was responsible.
A County Road 115 Okolona woman said her baby daddy's new girlfriend is harassing and threatening her. She has two small children with the man and is pregnant with another. The baby daddy was at her house when she received the last texts.
A Houston man was working at a Verona factory when someone claiming to be with Amazon.com called the purchase of an iPhone had been charged to his account. The female caller with a foreign accent wanted to get his banking information to issue a refund. He did not give her any information and hung up on her.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a male relative has been stringing wire on her fence posts. When she said to remove it, he cursed at her. She said his cows are "always getting out," and he is dumping trash behind her house. She said when he drives by, he will flash a gun, yell and curse at her.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said someone stole a package off his porch. He said the package contained a 14K gold chain worth $102.
A Highway 145 Shannon trucking company said someone cut the catalytic converters off two service trucks and stole a Garmin GPS unit from a Freightliner truck.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman walked into her kitchen and told a male relative he had to leave if he didn't start paying rent. He got irate and began yelling. The man was still upset when deputies arrived, but he did gather his stuff and leave peacefully.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her nephew showed up uninvited around 5:30 p.m., even though he had been told to not return. When her boyfriend confronted the nephew on the porch, the nephew punched him in the face. He fled when the woman called 911.
An Azalea Trail Tupelo man said his brother-in-law showed up uninvited and unannounced to harass the man's sister. The couple is separated but still married. The man asked the suspect to leave.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her nephew returned around 7:30 p.m. and began cursing and causing a disturbance. After she called 911, he went to the end of the driveway but continued cursing and hollering. The responding deputies told the man he needed to leave and not return.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a red pit bull came onto her property and killed one of her chickens.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said a 40-year-old female acquaintance came over to the bus the woman lives in and started acting irate and yelling. She appeared to be on drugs and deputies found a syringe on her. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia, and failure to comply. Deputies said the bus did not have a door and the substandard conditions would not be classified as a residence.
A County Road 851 Saltillo woman said a white female, 24, was standing near her horses, then spit at a tree and started cursing at it. The female then walked away down the road toward County Road 885.
A Perch Lane Guntown man said a white female was on his property fishing without his permission. He has told her several times that she is not welcome. When he told her to leave, she said she didn't have to and he could call the police. He did.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said a male friend came over and they got into an argument. She told him if he was going to yell and cause a scene, he needed to leave because the neighbors could hear him yelling. He left.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation. She said there was contact between them when they both tried to enter the front door at the same time but she didn't consider that as assault.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said a neighbor approached him, asking him to help the neighbor get a machine out of his renter's truck to put in his shop. When the neighbor said the tenant has not been paying rent, the man said he would not have any part of removing someone else's property. The neighbor then started cursing and flipped off the man.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.