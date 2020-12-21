The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mount Vernon Road woman said two white males in a white pickup showed up at her grandmother's house and said they were there to hang telephone lines. They told her to stand outside while they went inside the residence. When the grandmother's home health nurse arrived, the males left.
A County Road 1557 Mooreville woman said her 32-year-old son has been receiving unemployment benefits in her name since April. So far, he has received more than $7,600. She is on disability and was unaware of the identity theft. She wanted to report the crime so it wouldn't cause an issue with her income. The son is currently in jail on a probation violation.
A County Road 1563 Mooreville woman said she ordered an iPhone 12. After it was delivered, she returned home and found the box had been opened and the $1,200 phone was gone. She checked her security camera. She saw the delivery truck drop off the package but never saw anyone come near her porch until she got home. She called Federal Express to report the theft.
A Saltillo woman said she was bitten by a dog when she picked up her daughter at her ex-husband's County Road 1516 Tupelo house. She filed a report just to have the incident documented.
C-Spire reported that someone broke into two different cell towers in the Mooreville area. The thief used a key to unlock the door to the power box and stole a total of eight cell site batteries worth about $2,000.
A Neshoba Trail Lake Piomingo woman said two white males were walking through her yard. She has had problems with the men trespassing, using her land as a shortcut to a friend's house. She has told them to stop. One of them was rude and belligerent today, so she called 911. One of the men had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. The other man was told to stop trespassing and find an alternate route.
A Shannon man said he is watching over his grandmother's house while she is in the hospital. One of her neighbor's called around 10:45 p.m., saying they saw someone with a flashlight walking around her property. Deputies were dispatched and found no one at the County Road 484 Shannon residence.
A truck driver returned to the County Road 300 Shannon trucking company and discovered someone had taken his 2016 Dodge Charger. He said his ex-girlfriend's name is on the title as well. He is not sure if she took the vehicle because she will not respond to his texts or phone calls.
Deputies were called to a County Road 41 Tupelo house at 4 a.m. for a possible car burglary. A woman noticed the interior light of her Kia Soul was on. While deputies were there, the woman realized she had left the lights on. Her wallet and other valuables were still inside the vehicle.
A County Road 115 Okolona woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her. After interviewing the victim, it was determined the assault took place within the Verona city limits. She was told she would have to report the crime to Verona police.
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said an unknown white couple came onto his property and stole a 1 gallon gas can and a trellis. He said the suspects are living in a tent behind a nearby church.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man called deputies to do a welfare check on his neighbor. The neighbor said his daughter was supposed to be taking care of him but she was not. He appeared to be "safe and of well mind."
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said he is remodeling his house. A man has approached him several times about the remodeling. He has told the suspect no every time and told his to stop coming by. A neighbor saw the suspect wandering around the man's property around 9 p.m.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man heard a loud noise outside around 8:30 p.m. There was a vehicle in the ditch in front of his neighbor's house. As he walked toward the wreck, he saw a white female climb out of the vehicle's window. She said she wasn't hurt and asked for a ride to a friend's house. When he said no, she ran away, heading north. The vehicle hit some trees and the neighbor's mailbox before landing in the ditch.
A 39-year-old Whitfield Cove Saltillo woman said her 47-year-old husband came home drunk and very mad because she found out he was cheating and she confronted the other woman. He became so mad that she became fearful and called 911. The argument never got physical. Both had been drinking and they agreed to sleep on separate ends of the house.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo couple allowed a 20-year-old male acquaintance to stay with them recently. Things got heated during an altercation when the friend was told to leave. The husband and the suspect exchanged threats of property damage and bodily harm. When the deputy arrived, the suspect agreed to leave and took most of his belongings. He agreed to contact the wife the next day about collecting the rest of his things, due to the falling out with the husband.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said just before 2 a.m., an unknown Black female was trespassing and knocking on her window. Deputies found the 55-year-old suspect who could not give a valid reason why she was there. The deputy told the suspect she was not welcome on the property, so she left walking toward Highway 145.
A Danville Cove Guntown man said his neighbors had been playing loud music all night, it was 3 a.m., and he and his wife could not sleep. A deputy contacted the neighbor who "gladly turned the music off."
A Guntown man said his 20-something nephew kicked in the front door of a County Road 2346 Guntown house he owns. He said the nephew texted that the man could spend all the money he wanted on locks but he would continue kicking in the door because "he was at war with them." The man said he didn't know why they were "at war" but said his nephew was on drugs. He asked for deputies to keep an eye on the house.
A Fulton woman said she and her husband only have one car, and the 2009 Hyundai Sonata is in her name. He left a State Park Road Mooreville house in the car and refuses to return it.
A Tupelo man said someone spray painted his trailer that was sitting near the intersection of county roads 931 and 1766. He said this is the second time someone has vandalized the trailer.
A County Road 1 Tupelo man said he and another man got into an argument over a cell phone. The suspect hit the driver's window of the man's car, shattering the glass. When the man got out of the car, the suspect picked up a brick and hit the man in the left elbow, leaving a bleeding gash. When the man started to defend himself, the suspect got in a red Chevy car and drove away.
A Champion Cove Tupelo man said his 21-year-old grandson wanted to take the man's truck to his mother's house around 10 p.m. When the man said, "No," the grandson became irate. The suspect broke windows and glass items inside the house, then left on foot.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she was hanging out with a friend and her boyfriend at his Meadowview Drive house. Around 1 a.m., he got mad and looked like he was going to hit the girlfriend. The woman stepped between them and he hit her in the face instead. As the women attempted to leave the house, the man started yelling. She stepped in front of him so the girlfriend could get in the car. He allegedly threw the woman over a garbage can and into the street. He punched her again before they could flee. He followed them to the woman's house but left when she called 911.
An officer responded to Merita Drive at 2 a.m. and found a man in the dumpster behind a business. The suspect twice refused to put his hands up when ordered. He was removed from the dumpster, charged with disorderly conduct and carried to the jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man placed a $2.78 price sticker on a $178 scooter and purchased it for the lower price. Inside the man's jacket, there were five bottles of cologne that had not been paid for. There was also a second scooter in the cart that was shoplifted.
A North Gloster Walmart employee spotted a customer changing the bar codes on several items so that they would ring up at a lower price. The customer, who is an employee of the Walmart Distribution Center in New Albany, said she had done the same thing multiple times in the past. Police carried her to jail and referred the matter to detectives for further investigation and more serious charges.
A guest at the Red Roof Inn said his cousin bluffed his way into the motel room without permission and stole three hats, two pairs of Jordan Retro shoes and $400 in cash. A hotel employee said the suspect approached the front desk saying he had permission to be in the room. She asked the suspect several questions before finally giving him a key card for the room.
The Salvation Army said a drunk man brandishing a knife was refusing to leave the Carnation Street campus around 9 p.m. Police found the suspect across the street. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had an outstanding warrant. The officer found the knife on the man's hip and an unopened 16-ounce can on beer in his coat pocket. He was arrested and carried to jail. The beer was opened and poured out on the scene. The knife was placed in a property locker at the police department.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.