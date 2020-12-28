The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman said her county-issued garbage can “came up missing.” She doesn’t know who took it.
A Plantersville man said after a Drive 1577 Mooreville house was broken into, he fixed the front door and changed the dead bolt. When he returned to check on the house, the door was wide open and the dead blot had been pried out of the door. He said the suspects drove through the yard to go around the locked gate.
A Drive 1762 Tupelo woman said a roughly 30-year-old white male was standing in her drive around 5:15 p.m. She tried to talk to him, but he refused to respond. She thinks he had been living in a nearby abandoned house.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said his daughter’s 43-year-old boyfriend showed up drunk at 7 p.m. He told the suspect he needed to leave, but he refused until he talked with the daughter. He left when the man called 911.
A County Road 1411 Nettleton man said someone called and said there was a white female walking around the house at 5 p.m. Deputies responded but found no one outside the house.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her dogs started barking around 9:30 p.m. She looked outside and saw a white male inside her Chevy Tahoe. Her husband confronted the man and called 911. The suspect was charged with burglary of a vehicle.
Deputies found a man’s mail at a neighbor’s house where a car had been burglarized. When he checked his property, someone had been in his two unlocked vehicles and stolen a child’s kitchen playset and a pink credit card holder. The thief had also stolen a backpack leaf blower from his storage shed.
A County Road 51 Palmetto woman told 911 she had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend and he had a handgun. Responding deputies found the man who said it was only a verbal altercation. The woman had fled the scene before deputies arrived. He said she might have an outstanding warrant. He refused to give any information about the girlfriend.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend refused to let her get her belongings from a County Road 2878 Baldwyn house. When she returned with a deputy, he let her take her stuff without further incident.
A Palmetto Road store owner was alerted by his security system of a loud noise at the business. Thinking it might be a burglar, he called 911. After the scene was cleared, he discovered the noise was a pipe bursting.
A County Road 100 Nettleton man said a friend told him “the boys from Greenville” were coming to see him. He said they tried to rob him in the past, and he has been talking trash with them. He said he had not talked to them “in a while” but feared they might try to kill him.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman said a white male has been driving recklessly up and down the road. He stopped in her driveway and spun his tires as he left. She has told him not to come to her property but he continues.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said his 36-year-old girlfriend came to his house, took $40 from him and drove off. He said he was standing in the road and she tried to run over him when she left. She said he called her over to the house. When she got there, he threw a bag of paper in her car, saying it was money. As she tried to leave, he stood in front of her, blocking the exit. She said she was going to get a restraining order.
A 49-year-old Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said she got into a verbal argument with a 20-year-old male acquaintance over who was buying the beer for the day. Both subjects were "extremely intoxicated" when deputies arrived at 3 p.m. Christmas Day.
A County Road 1147 Mooreville man said a couple who has been living under a nearby bridge showed up Christmas night looking for food and water. After his wife gave them both, the male suspect gave the man a check and said he might be able to get a reward for it. The $6,000 check was made out to an individual from a local oil company. The deputy told the man to call the business Monday and let them know a lost check had been found.
A County Road 2848 Guntown man said he and his wife got added to a group on Facebook. A man they do not know and have never met has been calling them "big fat criminals" and referring to them using disparaging terms. The suspect continues to say they "better be ready" for him. They took it as a threat.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said she is trying to break up with her boyfriend. He came to the house and refused to leave, so she called 911. He agreed to pack up some of his belongings and leave to avoid trouble.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend have been arguing all day. She went to a neighbor's house to get away from him, and he started beating on the neighbor's windows. When she went outside to talk to him, she discovered a pile of her belongings in the front yard. He threatened to set the pile on fire if she didn't return home. The 36-year-old man was charged with domestic violence.
A Tremont man said he sold a 2006 GMC Canyon to a man who later died. Since the man was still the lien holder on the title, he took the truck back. He let a friend borrow the truck when it ran out of gas at Mike's Quick Stop outside Nettleton. When he went to get the truck, it was gone. He thinks the dead man's family stole it.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend "had not been seeing eye to eye all weekend." When she got home Sunday evening, he had company over. She didn't want them there because of all the other problems they have had.
A Helena, Alabama man said he got a call that someone was in his late mother's County Road 931 Saltillo trailer removing things. He said no one should be at the location and asked for a deputy to ride by and check it out.
A County Road 645 Shannon woman said her 61-year-old ex-husband has been coming to her house and knocking on the door, disturbing her. She said she did not want him around her at all. A deputy located the man and told him she did not want him coming to her house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 23.
