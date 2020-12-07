The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1516 Tupelo woman said someone used her personal information to open an account at SunTrust Bank. She received a debit card, personalized checks and a PIN in separate letters. She said she already received a debit card from Chase Bank but her local bank shredded it.
A County Road 13 Tupelo man said an unknown Black male knocked on his door at 11:30 a.m., said someone was chasing him and asked the man to call the police. The suspect then ran off. Deputies could not locate the suspect.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a U-Haul truck delivering packages for Federal Express got stuck in her yard, leaving ruts.
A County Road 468 Shannon man said someone kicked in the side door of his house. Once inside, the unknown suspect went into two bedrooms and strew stuff around. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said he and his ex-wife went through a "brutal divorce" over the course of several years. She was ordered to pay a total of $5,000 in attorney fees. She has been sending him money to his cell phone via an app. She has also been attaching messages about him and their divorce, violating the California protection order attached to the divorce. She now lives in Colorado but he wanted the incident documented to send to his California attorney.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman said someone opened a checking and savings account in her name with SunTrust Bank, using her personal information. She contacted the bank and told them to close any account with her name. She has received two sets of checks with her name and address on them. She has contacted her local bank about the breach of her information.
A 19-year-old State Park Road man said he got into an argument with his 43-year-old father. He said the last time it happened, the father chased him around with an iron pipe. Since he felt unsafe, he went to his mothers house in Mantachie.
Deputies were called to Katie Anna Lane Auburn for a suspicious gray SUV driving around the area without headlights at 3 a.m. A deputy found the vehicle and talked to the driver. The 41-year-old woman said she was driving around in hopes of catching her boyfriend cheating on her.
A Payne Drive Skyline man saw a strange white male with a walking stick walking down County Road 1310. He had never seen the man before and feared he was homeless and might break into his ship while he is on vacation.
Deputies responded to a County Road 1215 Nettleton house following a 911 hang-up call. The man said he did not call 911. He said his wife was on the phone talking to Medicare and might have called by mistake.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said his 26-year-old grandson threw a dead dog in his pond. He wants a deputy to come tell the grandson to get the dog out of the lake. He is scared the carcass may poison his mules or his catfish.
A 20-year-old County Road 261 Tupelo man said a 40-year-old male acquaintance showed up at the door wanting to talk to the man's 18-year-old girlfriend. He said she was cooking supper and would not let the suspect inside. The suspect allegedly lunged at the man with a beer bottle in his hand, then walked away muttering expletives. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived.
A security guard at FXI saw an unknown man sitting in a vehicle in the plant's parking lot. When he asked the man what he was doing, the suspect said it was none of his business, began cursing and threatened to beat up the guard. The suspect told the deputy he was waiting for his girlfriend to get off work and denied cursing at or threatening the guard. The guard asked the suspect to leave and never return in the deputies presence. He left without incident.
A security guard at MTD reported a suspicious Toyota pickup left near the guard shack. The truck had one flat tire. Since it was on private property, the deputy explained that the company could have it towed, if they wanted.
A 31-year-old County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her 39-year-old sister came over and started an altercation. She said their mother died in July and did not leave a will on how to divide her property among the six siblings.
A Whitewater Cove Saltillo woman said she and her husband are getting a divorce. He was collecting some of his things and they got in a verbal altercation so she locked him out of the house. He kicked in the garage door and continued collecting his stuff.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a donkey "that stays next door to her" got out of the pasture. She said her dogs started chasing the donkey and it almost hit her young daughter.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said there was a suspicious vehicle stopped in front of his house around 5 p.m. A deputy arrived and asked the couple what was going on. The 24-year-old male driver said they ran out of gas. A radio check revealed the tag had been switched and the driver had an outstanding warrant. As the deputies talked to the 19-year-old female passenger, they noticed the smell of marijuana. She handed over the marijuana and a pipe. Both were arrested and carried to jail.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said while her 13-year-old granddaughter was walking the dog, the neighbors started cursing at her and calling her "a b---- as well as several other choice words." The granddaughter said she heard the neighbors fighting and when they saw her, they started yelling at her.
A County Road 814 Richmond woman said her 39-year-old boyfriend has not been himself today. She said he has been yelling, cursing and seems to be very upset and she doesn't know why. She said he left and she doesn't think he will be back. She did not want a report.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.