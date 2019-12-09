The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo man went to work at a Shannon company at 1 a.m. He put his wallet and keys in his desk drawer. When he checked a few hours later, both were missing.
A County Road 773 Guntown man said his German Shepherd was barking. When his wife tried to let the dog out, it bit her and ran through the house and into the bathroom. The vet said the dog might have gotten into something.
A County Road 6300 Shannon man said after shopping at the Shannon Dollar General on Nov. 23, he noticed his wallet was missing. He soon started getting mail saying someone had tried to open credit accounts with AT&T and Best Buy. He then cancelled his credit cards and closed the bank account. He reported the incident to deputies on Dec. 6.
A County Road 1217 Nettleton woman said her neighbor's five dogs have chased her horses, killed one cat and acted aggressive toward her in the past. The dogs killed another cat last night, prompting her to file a report.
A man said he was in the process of repossessing a car on County Road 771 Shannon when the owner jumped in the car and refused to get out. Deputies arrived and told both men it was a civil incident and they could not get involve. The owner eventually got out of the car and went back inside.
A County Road 830 Plantersville man said his neighbor's five goats keep getting out and damaging his property. Deputies spoke to the owner and advised him that he is civilly responsible for any damage caused by the goats.
A County Road 277 Shannon woman said she and her husband got into a fight on Dec. 1 and he beat her up. On Dec. 6, she called 911 to get deputies to escort her to the house to get some of her belongings.
A County Road 1350 Tupelo man said he paid a repairman $5,700 to replace the roof. The handyman gave him a five-year warranty, which he is not standing by.
A man went to work as normal at a Baldwyn factory. When he clocked out that afternoon, his 2003 Chevy Impala was missing. He later learned the car was taken by Car Mart of Tupelo. They called to tell him they picked up the wrong car. He was free to come and get his car. He filed a police report for a civil suit.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn man said he was watching television around 5 p.m. and heard a car door. He walked outside and saw a white Nissan in his driveway and no one was around it.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman said three men came onto her property and started a physical altercation with her boyfriend. She said the assault was over a dog.
A Holly Springs woman said her brother broke into their late mother's Highway 6 Plantersville home. She said the court ordered her to oversee the property until a final ruling is made in January. The brother changed the locks without her permission and removed a table.
A Gusmus Lane Saltillo man said while he was away, someone in a truck left the road, flipped over and landed in his backyard. The driver fled the scene, The truck was towed.
A Mooreville landlord said he evicted a 30-year-old white female from his County Road 1567 rental house more than a month ago, but she still has not left.
A County Road 1754 Saltillo woman said her husband was drinking Saturday afternoon and started yelling and cursing. The altercation never got physical.
A 62-year-old County Road 711 Tupelo man said he let a 35-year-old woman stay with him for a short while. He said they are not in any sort of relationship and never have been. She left for three days, so he packed up her stuff and put it on the front porch. She returned Saturday and forced her way into the house. She told deputies that she was flying out of Mississippi and going back to Florida, but then didn't leave. She was arrested for failure to comply.
A County Road 1806 Saltillo man said someone stole the Mississippi State flag he had displayed on his mailbox.
A 31-year-old County Road 1597 Nettleton woman was on her front porch Saturday night around 11 p.m. when she heard a female voice coming from the woods yelling "No, stop," and "please don't." She ran inside to get her husband and called her father-in-law down the road. He also heard the voice. The husband drove down the road and saw nothing.
An 18-year-old Horn Lane Saltillo woman said she stayed the night at a friend's County Road 2272 Saltillo home. When she got up the next morning, her mother's 2014 Chevy Malibu she drives was gone. The keys were inside with her. She thinks a female acquaintance took the car.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said he heard his dog barking at 1 a.m. but didn't think anything of it. Monday morning, he discovered some tools missing out of the truck's bed.
A Drive 156 Okolona woman said she parked her car outside the house at night. When she came out Sunday morning, there appeared to be a bullet hole in the roof of her 2013 Nissan Altima.
A County Road 399 Saltillo woman got up in the night with her dog and found a 45-year-old man knocking on her door around 4 a.m. Monday. He asked for some help and water. She gave him a bottle of water and called 911. The man told deputies he was leaving a friend's house, hurt his knee and got lost.
Tupelo Police Department
A Hancock Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole his wallet and $30 in cash.
A landlord said she let a woman renting her Willie Moore Road house use several household items, with the understanding they stayed in the house. The tenant was evicted Dec. 2 and took the items worth an estimated $1,720.
A President Avenue man said he was in his shop working when he heard a crash. He walked outside and saw where someone had crashed into the rear of his 2013 Dodge Challenger, damaging the bumper. The other car had already driven off by the time he got outside.
A North Gloster Dollar Tree employee left her wallet on the counter behind a register while she went to the bathroom. When she returned, the wallet was gone but she didn't realize it was gone until she got ready to clock out on a break.
A man said he was at a South Eason Boulevard bar and got into a physical altercation with the owner around 6:30 p.m. Friday. He said the owner did not like his selection on the jukebox, so he got the man in a frontal headlock and slammed him against the table.
A West Barnes Street resident complained about an unwanted guest around 9:45 p.m. Police told the female suspect several times she needed to leave, but she would not comply. The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said an unknown black male threw an unknown object into the windshield of her cousin's car, shattering the windshield. The suspect also threw a thick white liquid onto the hood of the 2007 Nissan Altima.
