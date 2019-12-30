The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said his neighbor has three dogs that are not being properly cared for. The deputy noted that the two Huskies and a pit bull appeared to be underweight.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said two black males on a four-wheeler were riding in the area and left ruts in the ditch.
A Drive 947 Shannon man said he was walking his dog on the back of his property when he heard a gunshot. He called out and a second shot whizzed past his head. He never saw anyone but there were three or four shots in all. The family has had a problem with people trespassing and firing guns.
A County Road 128 Shannon man said his 38-year-old son came over uninvited and caused a disturbance by yelling at him in the front yard. The son threatened to beat his father's posterior.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend came over and started beating on her apartment door. When she would not let him inside, he kicked in the door and then left in a black Infiniti SUV.
A Saltillo man said a friend called and said there was a maroon SUV parked outside his mother's County Road 1481 Guntown house. When the man checked the vacant house that afternoon, he noticed a jewelry box, a lock box and assorted tools were missing. There was no sign of forced entry.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said the father of her child has been calling and threatening to take her child away for good. She said the man has been driving by her house and stopping at the end of the driveway.
A 64-year-old County Road 128 Shannon man said his daughter came over and caused a disturbance because he had changed the locks and she could not get inside the house.
Residents at a County Road 931 Auburn apartment complex woke up Saturday morning to discover the tires on their vehicles were slashed. The right rear tire was slashed on most of the eight vehicles. All six tires were cut on one victim's work truck. A woman reported someone also cut her Christmas lights. All eight victims identified the same 34-year-old white male as the suspect.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman reported someone went down the road, going through garbage cans and strewing trash along the side of the road.
A County Road 130 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend came over and refused to leave, so she called 911. He left before deputies arrived.
A woman said she tried to go to an estate sale on County Road 1410 but ended up parking in a neighbor's drive. When she was told of her mistake and returned to her car, there was a red lawnmower blocking her in. A white male came out of the house, yelling that she was trespassing and firing a gun into the air. When she said she was calling 911, the lawnmower was moved.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said her son returned home around 11 p.m. and saw a man standing by a tree in their yard. The suspect told the son he was going to get him. After the suspect left, the family found a syringe by the tree.
A Tupelo man reported a white male in an orange shirt broke out windows at two County Road 1279 cabins at Lake Wilhelmina. The suspect also broke an outside glass table.
A 34-year-old Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said she is getting a divorce and her in-laws have been banned from the apartment complex. The in-laws called asking to speak with the grandchildren and said they were in the parking lot.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said his 25-year-old stepson was causing a disturbance at his house. The man said he wanted the stepson to leave and not return to his property.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man said a neighbor called him to say a female who had been told not to return was on his property. He said he even had trespassing warrants issued on her before. He arrived at the house and found the woman with his 28-year-old son.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said his dog started barking around 11 p.m. The following morning he noticed his gas can in the driveway. When he checked, he realized someone had stolen a floor jack, a chain saw, a power washer, an air compressor and two complete tool sets.
A Highway 145 Shannon woman said she was having problems with the computer program Quickbooks. She found a link online for Intuit Proadviser. The 51-year-old woman sent a $5,600 check to the company, only to find out later it was not connected with Intuit or Quickbooks and was most likely a fraud.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a dark colored SUV pulled into the apartment complex around 1 p.m. Sunday and threw out a box. He went to check and there were three puppies in the box. Neighbors said they would find home for the puppies.
A Drive 28 Shannon woman said her 55-year-old daughter is living in a trailer on her property. She doesn't want the daughter or the trailer there any more. Deputies explained the civil court process of eviction.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said he fixed a woman's car and she owed him $900. She refused to pay because she said the car was not fixed. While he was away, the woman got a wrecker service to haul her car away.
A County Road 1069 woman returned home and found the front door open, a window broken and someone inside, so she called 911 and officials told her to leave for her safety. Deputies arrived and found the woman's 45-year-old uncle, who lives with her, inside the house. He admitted he broke the window as a joke. He was arrested and charged with giving false information to an officer. He later said the door window was broken when he got home.
A 19-year-old Rylan Drive Auburn woman said her ex-boyfriend has attempted to get into her apartment and pour bleach on her property in the past. When she got home today, her furniture was pushed against the front door and bleach had been poured on her couches, bed and television. The living room TV had been ripped off the wall.
A County Road 1438 Guntown man said someone pulled into his driveway around 4 a.m. They got out, banged on the front door twice, then left in a hurry.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman spotted a man trying to steal items from a large bin behind Harbor Freights around 12:30 a.m. When the officer got out and checked, he noticed a layer of clothing in the bin moving up and down and the sound of someone breathing heavily. He pulled back the clothes and found a man hiding.
A North Madison Street man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a 9mm pistol and a bag of makeup
A man said he was at the Mall at Barnes Crossing when his 2003 Ford Focus caught on fire. Flames came out from the engine compartment. The fire department arrived and put out the fire.
A West Jackson Street woman said around 11 p.m., she heard a loud crash. She went outside and found a GMC Yukon had left the road and hit the house, damaging the garage. She said the driver still had her foot on the gas, revving the engine trying to go forward. The female driver, who had three small children in the back seat at the time, collided with the rear of another vehicle in the road before hitting the house. Police said the woman's blood alcohol was almost four times over the legal limit. She was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, three counts of child restraint violation, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
A Woods Street man said he looked out his window Saturday morning around 9 a.m. and saw an unknown black male trying to steal his leaf blower off his trailer. When he confronted the suspect, the suspect dropped the lawn equipment and left.
A Frances Street man said he heard a loud noise around 3 a.m.. When he got up the next morning, he found a white Nissan Sentra in his yard and it had run over a fire hydrant.
A woman said while she was shopping inside the West Main Walmart, someone hit the rear end of her GMC Yukon, damaging the rear bumper. When officials reviewed the store security video, they determined the damaged occurred before the vehicle arrived at the store. There was no accident in the parking lot.
A South Green Street man said he was backing out of his drive around 4:45 p.m. when his Dodge Durango was hit by a Chevy Impala. The drivers got out and exchanged numbers, then left.
A woman said she was sitting outside of Claire's Youth Shop at the mall with a large bag of clothing from several stores to be returned. She said a black couple sent a small child over to her. The child grabbed the bag and took it back to the couple, who fled the mall and drove away in a white Chevy truck with an extended cab. She said she had electronic and paper receipts for the more than $200 in merchandise.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple went through the self checkout line not scanning any of the items in their cart. The couple then pushed the cart out of the store. When confronted in the parking lot, the couple left some of the items and fled in a Ford Taurus registered to a Corinth resident. Employees were able to recover $488.47 of the merchandise.
Officers responded to a Mercer Street residence at 9:30 a.m. Police had been to the same house three times the day before for other disturbances. When police arrived, several people were screaming at each other. The two primary aggressors were a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old female. Witnesses said he had been chasing people through the street with a knife. Both suspects were loud and profane and both were arrested.
A North Gloster Street Dollar General employee said a female came into the store and placed a $3.50 bar of Dove soap in her pocket. When confronted, she denied the allegation and left.
An Arcadia Street woman said she sold her son's iPad through Facebook Marketplace. She met the buyer at an East Main convenience store where the buyer gave her a $100 bill. She later discovered the bill was counterfeit.
A man said he met a Belden woman though the dating app Meet Me. They met and went to the North Gloster Walmart where she asked him to go in and buy her some ibuprofen. While he was inside, she texted him that she was leaving and she left his Batman backpack by a vehicle in the parking lot. He went outside and could not find his backpack, which contained his wallet.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.