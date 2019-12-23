The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 520 Shannon man said he came home from work at 5 a.m. and his 27-year-old son caused a disturbance and woke up his 20-year-old son. The brothers got into a fight and the younger one threw the other on the floor. The older son left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1498 man was leaving for work at 6:30 a.m. and saw a man walking down his driveway. He called for the suspect to come over so he could take a picture. He then told the 27-year-old suspect to leave and not come back. The man said his property is completely fenced and the house is about 300 yards off the road.
A Drive 497 Shannon man said he saw a black man in a tan jumpsuit walking the power line right-of-way near his house. He heard a lot of shooting a few nights ago and wanted officials to be aware of it.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville man said one of his employee's girlfriend has been harassing him by text and Facebook messenger. He said the woman doesn't like her fiance working for him, so she started harassing the boss.
A County Road 1147 Possum Trot woman heard barking and found a Doberman puppy outside. Since the county does not pick up strays, she said she would buy some dog food so it doesn't starve.
A Drive 1197 Tupelo woman let her dog out to put it on a run when her neighbor started "yelling and cussing." The other woman threatened to kill her. When the woman called 911, the neighbor went back inside.
A West Point woman said a package containing two pairs of shoes was delivered to her old Presley Drive address. She contacted the person living at the house. When she picked up the package, it was already open and one pair of shoes was missing. The man denied taking the size 10 1/2 Champion Rally Pros.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said his mother let her dog out around 5 p.m. It went across the road and was attacked by a neighbor's blue heeler and Great Dane. He ran over to help his mother's dog and was attacked by the other two dogs.
A Jersey Drive Tupelo man said a neighbor continues to park on the shoulder of the road, where vehicles cannot pass freely down the street. This is not the first time he has filed a complaint.
An East Point Drive Saltillo woman said her husband wasn't supposed to come home until Monday. He came home Thursday while she was at work, took all his clothes and cleaned out their bank account.
A County Road 653 Saltillo couple said that for several weeks, cars have been stopping and parking in a vacant lot. She thinks something is wrong because the vehicles are not unlocking the gate and heading into the bottom.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said over the last three weeks, someone stole a .22-caliber revolver from the unlocked truck in the front yard and a Japanese WWII sniper rifle from the unlocked house. He thinks his niece's husband could be responsible.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman heard her dogs barking after 7:30 p.m. and then heard a car door slam. She walked outside and saw a male running away. The suspect had rummaged through the unlocked car. Nothing appears to have been stolen.
A Nettleton man said he went to clean his Highway 178 Skyline property. He saw a white female in her early 50s pick up a bucket on his property. She used the bathroom in it, then dumped the contents on his property.
A blind Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said his roommate is moving out and he fears the roommate will take something that doesn't belong to him.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman received emails from two shipping companies saying her packages were delivered. When she got home, the packages were not there. She could see tire tracks in the yard that were not there this morning.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said he heard several gunshots around 11 p.m. coming from the area of another apartment. He said that resident has been in an ongoing altercation with an unknown white male. The man in the other apartment said he was fine and didn't hear any gunshots.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responding to an altercation at the Blue Canoe around midnight found a man sitting on a curb nearby. The man had blood all over his face, hands and clothes. He had severe injuries to his face and his eyes were swollen nearly shut. The man said he was attacked by four white males at the Blue Canoe but did not know their names.
A Fawn Drive man said two black males entered his unlocked SUV around 3 a.m. according to his security camera. Nothing appears to have been stolen but the video shows the suspects looking through neighbors' cars as well.
An Antler Drive woman said someone entered her car overnight. Nothing appeared to be stolen. She thought the car was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A Carnation Street man said a male suspect approached him and started calling him names. The suspect took off his shirt and punched the man in the face before leaving the scene. Witnesses said the suspect was last seen near the Salvation Army. Officers tried to talk to the suspect, who started walking away. When told to stop, he did not comply and was arrested.
A man said he took his Ford F-350 to the Barnes Crossing Sprintmart car wash. Sometime during the wash cycle, a panel on the machine came loose and struck the rear passenger door and back window, damaging both.
An Antler Drive man said he checked his security camera because of thefts in the area. He saw a male get into his locked truck and appear to crank it and back it up a short distance before parking it and exiting.
A West Main Walmart employee said four suspects split up and went through the self checkout. They did not scan multiple items totaling more than $900. They started to leave without paying but were detained for police.
