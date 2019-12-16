The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 136 woman let a man use her car to go to work but he didn't return the 2008 Ford Taurus. Deputies went with the woman to a Mitchell Road apartment complex where the man turned over the keys without incident.
A County Road 1460 woman filed a report for unauthorized use of her vehicle earlier this year. Recently, a friend spotted the car being driven near the coliseum in Tupelo.
A woman reporting to work Friday noticed a strange vehicle in the state government parking lot. She said if it was still there Monday, they would have it towed.
A woman was driving from Nettleton to Shannon on Highway 45 around 9:30 a.m. A gray four-door truck pulled beside her and fired three shots then drove away. One bullet hit the hood of her car.
A Mitchell Road man said two males from Best Buy showed up at his apartment dunning him since he was behind on payments. After the three got into a verbal argument, the man agreed to let the suspects repossess the property.
A woman said her renters were living out of a Cade’s Cove Guntown house. They apparently damaged the electric meter on the house, possibly to steal electricity. She contacted the Tombigbee Electric Power Association.
A Verona man said he participated in a drug buy with a friend. The friend gave him counterfeit money to buy marijuana. When the dealer noticed the money was fake, the friend ran away with the drugs. Now the drug dealer is sending him threatening texts.
A Highway 6 Plantersville company said someone hacked their email. The company had completed a job and received payment by check, which was deposited in the bank. The next day, someone used the fake company email to tell the customer to cancel the check and to make the payment. The customer sent more than $50,000 through wire transfer to Chase Bank, not knowing it was a fraud.
A Guntown woman was headed home after 5 p.m. and noticed she was being followed by a vehicle with one bright and one dim headlight. The vehicle made every turn she did, getting close to her and then backing off. At one point the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. She called 911 and drove to a church to meet deputies.
A County Road 530 Shannon man returned home around 8:30 p.m. and noticed the kitchen cabinets were open. He closed the cabinets without thinking. He then noticed some guns were missing and went outside to call 911. Two shotguns, three rifles and two revolvers had been stolen. Also missing were tools, a digital camera, a drone and assorted hunting gear.
A County Road 2848 Guntown man said the bass from his neighbor's sound system was rattling his house at 8 p.m. He called 911 to avoid going over and starting a conflict. Deputies arrived and the neighbor cut off the music without incident.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man heard loud noises outside around 10 p.m. He looked outside and saw a white male with face tattoos on his porch tearing up a No Trespassing sign and two lawn chairs. He does not know the suspect, but said he lives in the apartment behind him.
An Illinois man said he left his Rossi .38-caliber revolver at a friend's house in Lee County. His friend passed away in September and he has been unable to get his gun back.
A County Road 300 Shannon church said security cameras showed a white Ford truck pulled into the gravel parking lot at 11:30 p.m. Friday and started cutting doughnuts. It slung a rock that broke a window.
A County Road 183 woman got into an argument with her 24-year-old daughter who, while high on drugs, wanted to take the kids out of the house. When the mother called 911, the daughter left, without the kids,
A Mitchell Road woman said she and a female both have children by the same man. She has had problems with the 38-year-old woman before and the suspect has been banned from the apartment complex. When she walked outside today, the suspect was in the parking lot but sped away when seen.
A County Road 1217 Nettleton woman said her neighbor's dogs come into her yard and have killed her cats and dogs. They have even attacked her in the past. She spoke to the neighbors but nothing happened.
A County Road 395 Birmingham Ridge couple said their 26-year-old grandson who lives with them has been causing problems and stealing things. They wanted the grandson removed from the property. Deputies advised the couple of the civil process of evicting the grandson by court order.
A 79-year-old County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her drunk 54-year-year-old ex-daughter-in-law was yelling across the yard, harassing her and her friend. The suspect was threatening to do bodily harm to the women.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her child's father came over and started a disturbance. The 33-year-old man was cursing and talking about taking her kids. He refused to leave the property until she called 911.
A County Road 1349 Auburn man said a male suspect came onto his property unwanted and uninvited. The suspect tried to start a fight, did start an argument, then fled before deputies arrived.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a 54-year-old woman lives in a trailer in front of her house. The suspect walked out and began to holler at the woman, criticizing her children. She told the suspect to be quiet and go back inside. The suspect went inside, but came back out with a knife saying she would cut the woman's throat.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his pregnant wife's ex-husband tried to run them off the road around 11:30 p.m. He said they have had trouble with the suspect in the past.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her 34-year-old grandson took her 2002 Buick Park Avenue without permission around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When stopped by deputies, the grandson said he had her permission. She said this has happened before and she is tired of it.
An Anna Claire Drive Saltillo resident said his 18-year-old son left at 4 p.m . Saturday heading out for the night. He called just before midnight, saying he was headed home. When the son was not home by 2 a.m., he called 911 to file a report. The son called around 3 a.m., saying he was in the Pontotoc County Jail.
A Richmond man checking his fields around 8:30 a.m. noticed where a truck left County Road 1498 Mooreville, ran through the fence and got stuck in the field. He called 911 and got a wrecker to tow the truck. While deputies were on the scene, the driver returned. He said he lost control around 2:30 a.m. and ran through the fence. He admitted drinking a couple of beers before the incident.
A County Road 530 Shannon man found some of the property stolen from his house in a field at the corner of county roads 530 and 373. He found two chairs, a tent, assorted clothing and a .44 Magnum rifle and scope.
A County Road 600 Shannon man spotted a white man with a shotgun and an orange hat walking in the woods behind his house. When a neighbor hollered at the man, he hid and left the scene on foot.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her boyfriend got upset because she broke up with him. He took more than two dozen prescription pills, then took the pistol from his nightstand and left walking.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports since Dec. 13.
