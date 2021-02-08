Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Dustin Fair, 31, of Marietta, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, statutory rape.
Quindarian Quadravious Shannon, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana.
Star Tate, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, two counts of petit larceny.
Lucy Calbert, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said she heard a car pull into the driveway after 5 a.m. She heard a female voice shouting, “Michael, Come on. Let’s go.” She did not see the person or the vehicle.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he left his car with a male acquaintance to work on it at his County Road 163 shop. The car has not been returned and when he called the suspect, he said he did not know where the 2009 Nissan Altima was.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man said he signed the title of his 2002 Chevy Silverado over to his girlfriend. She was supposed to return the truck the following morning but did not. The deputy explained that since the truck is now hers, she can do with it what she wants.
An East Garrison woman said her neighbor’s pit bull is kept on a wire attached to a garbage can. When she went outside, the dog charged at her, dragging the garbage can. The owner was able to grab the wire and restrain the dog. She said the dog’s aggression toward her is an ongoing problem.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman got a letter from Chase Bank saying she had opened an account. The statement had her name and correct Social Security number. She called the phone number listed on the statement and the person on the phone asked for her SSN and credit card number, so she hung up on them.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville returned home and noticed his 5-by-8-foot single axle utility trailer with a winch on the front was missing.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn man served an eviction notice on his stepson. The 40-year-old stepson got upset and started cursing at the man, causing a disturbance and prompting a 911 call. The younger man told the responding deputy that he was going to leave and go to Tunica for the night.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said his truck was parked at Lake Piomingo. He dropped off a friend at the truck around 5:30 a.m. so the friend could drive the truck back to the man’s house. Around 7 p.m., the friend had still not returned with the 1998 Toyota 4-Runner.
A Drive 61 woman said she heard loud music coming from an unknown residence after 10:30 p.m. She thought it might be coming from a County Road 115 house. Deputies could not hear loud music when they arrived.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said she cranked her car around 4 a.m. and went back inside while it warmed up. When she went back outside, the 2007 Ford Fusion was gone. She said she is current on the payments.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said a male suspect who works for his father came onto their property for possibly nefarious reasons and got stuck. Someone pulled him out, and the suspect left heading back to Itawamba County.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man heard his car alarm going off at 6 a.m. The car was still locked and did not appear to have any damage.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said she was the victim of identity fraud. She got a check from Chase Bank for $200, which was a gift for opening a checking account. She did not open the account, but whoever did had her name and Social Security number.
Deputies were called to a County Road 659 Verona shop for a disturbance. A man said the mechanic had his car for too long and he wanted it back. He was unconcerned about the money he paid upfront. The mechanic gave the man the keys to the Chevy Malibu, and the men parted ways.
A woman said while at work at Omega Motion in Saltillo, a coworker started an argument, The coworker walked away, got a cardboard box and threw it at the woman. The suspect then walked over, grabbed her around the upper chest area. At that point, she pushed the suspect away.
A State Park Road Mooreville man found a black 2007 Ford Fusion on his property, parked near the tree line west of his driveway. The car was empty but there were some clothes on the ground nearby.
An Ecru man said he got a call from a 49-year-old female acquaintance who was upset that her son would not let her smoke a cigarette inside his Lake Piomingo house. She wanted the man to come pick her up. He picked the woman up and carried her to his house. While driving her back to her house, he saw her take $350 cash out of his wallet and put it in her purse. At her house, he asked for his money back. She told him to leave and went inside.
A Brookside Court Tupelo man said there was a house party going on next door and there were several cars in the road, blocking access to his driveway. He said this is an ongoing problem on weekends.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said three of her chickens got loose and went underneath the house trailer next door. She said the neighbor’s dog killed the chickens. She said the dog then came to her house, pulled a pheasant out of the pen and killed it. She was missing two ducks, but said they might be at the creek.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said a neighbor texted his girlfriend, saying their dog killed her chickens. About 15 minutes later, the neighbor was beating on their door, demanding they come outside. When they did not come outside immediately, the neighbor’s husband showed up pounding on the door. When he told the husband to get off his porch, the husband reportedly threatened to shoot the man.
An Aberdeen man said someone broke into his sister’s County Road 1577 Nettleton house. The back door was pushed open, and an outside camera had been unplugged. A neighbor saw five Black males running across the back yard toward Itawamba County. The house does have an audible alarm and video cameras. Nothing appeared to be missing from the house,
A County Road 870 Plantersville man said a white couple in a Chevy GMC pickup appeared to be having a physical fight on the side of the road around 5 p.m. The couple and the truck were gone by the time a deputy arrived.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman and her husband were having an argument. He was upset because she called his daughter a “dope head.” He kicked the bedroom door but the altercation never got physical. He got some clothes and left the house for the night.
A man said he was driving down the Lee Line Road around 10 p.m. when two deer ran across the road in front of him. The first deer made it past but he hit the second one with his 2017 Ford Escape.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed.
