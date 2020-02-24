The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her 35-year-old daughter went through her house and stole three bottles of prescription medication. She also took 20 towels, 30 bath cloths and three pairs of pants. 2-21
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said a white male in his 30s rang her doorbell multiple times around noon. He then opened the screen door and started knocking on the door. He continued for several minutes and she refused to answer. He eventually left on foot. 2-21
A County Road 778 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend was trespassing, so he told her to leave and not return. She later returned and used a credit card to enter the house. He found muddy footprints inside the house and the television had been moved. 2-21
A cab driver drove a drunk man to a Highway 371 Mooreville residence and got stuck in the gravel drive. The fare got mad at the damage to the drive and pulled his truck in front of the cab to prevent it from leaving. He refused to move unless the cabbie waived his fee. Instead, the cabbie called 911 and his dispatcher for a tow. 2-21
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said he let two men and a woman stay in a trailer on his property because they had nowhere else to go. Over a period of time, a swing set, a Stihl chain saw and a red Chihuahua turned up missing. He told the three tenants they needed to leave and not return. 2-21
A County Road 1060 Skyline woman said she let a man and two women stay in a trailer for a short time and now they refuse to leave. The deputy explained she needed to see a judge to get eviction papers. 2-22
A Memphis, Tennessee man said he bought a Highway 370 Baldwyn house and the former tenants were supposed to leave by Feb. 15 but someone was seen in the front door after that date. When he went to post another eviction notice, the front door was open and the inside of the house had been destroyed. 2-22
A County Road 520 Brewer man said a black male wearing dark clothing was spotted near a street light across the road around 10 p.m. When he walked outside, the suspect was gone. About 30 minutes later, his wife saw the suspect behind their house. 2-21
A Carpenter Company Verona security guard said a blue Ford pulled into the parking lot around 4:30 a.m. and flashed his lights. The car then drove away. 2-23
A 30-year-old County Road 506 Shannon man and a 19-year-old female acquaintance got into a verbal argument about her moving out. They worked it out before deputies arrived. 2-23
A woman said while she was shopping at the Highway 371 Dollar General around 9:30 a.m., a white male wearing a dark shirt stole her 2004 Toyota Camry. She said she left the keys inside the unlocked vehicle. The car left headed north toward Mooreville. Minutes later, the suspect stopped at a Drive 1312 Tupelo residence saying he was having car trouble and wanted to sell the car for $500. The residents knew the suspect and gave his name to deputies. 2-23
A Mitchell Road woman said a male friend came over and refused to leave. They got into an argument and he pushed her around. When she called 911, he decided to leave. She doesn’t know where the suspect lives. 2-23
A County Road 1562 Auburn man left his blue Dodge pickup parked in front of Rickey apartments in January while he was out of state. When he returned the next month, the truck was gone. 2-23
A woman said she broke up with her boyfriend and wants to get her belongings from the Shop Drive Tupelo residence they shared. When she returned, he locked the gate across the driveway. 2-23
A man said he left his car with a County Road 600 mechanic to fix the transmission. While he had the car, the mechanic drove it and broke the windshield. The man asked the mechanic to fix the windshield as well, but he refuses. 2-23
A Highway 178 Tupelo woman said her ex-wife came by uninvited. She said the ex has been following her around and texting threats of physical violence. She said the ex has even created a fake Facebook page using the woman’s name. 2-23
A woman said she backed into a curb while leaving Dodge’s store, then drove to a County Road 41 assisted living facility. A black couple showed up yelling at her, claiming she had hit their car. When a witness to the verbal altercation said she was calling police, the suspects took some pictures of the car and left, refusing to wait for officers to arrive. 2-23
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man returned home from a trip and found his work van stuck in the yard. The van, which was unlocked with the keys inside, had been moved from its parking spot in the driveway. Nothing appeared to be missing. 2-23
Tupelo Police Department
A Milford Street apartment manager reported she had discovered three more money orders had been stole from a rent drop box by two males in dark clothes. The three rent payments totaled $1,290. Two were cashed at a Bank of America, the third at Wells Fargo. 2-20
An officer spotted a blue Nissan Maxima with its flashers on sitting in the center lane of North Gloster near Blue Canoe around 8 p.m. The car was unoccupied and the driver could not be found. The officer had the car towed. 2-20
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.