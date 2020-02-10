The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said someone hacked his Best Buy account and added themselves as a pick-up person to be able to place orders and pick up merchandise. One person made a pickup in Copperfield, Texas. He doesn't have a credit card listed on the account, so they are not stealing his money, just his identity.
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said her 42-year-old son came to her property and caused a verbal disturbance. She said he does not live there and is not welcome. He was asked to leave and not come back several times, but he refused to comply. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A 24-year-old Fulton man wanted a deputy to escort him to his former County Road 1178 Mooreville home because his grandmother was refusing to give him all of his belongings.
A Fulton man said he advertised a rifle for sale on Facebook and agreed to meet a man at the Mooreville Pizza Inn for the exchange. While waiting, he got a text from the buyer saying his cousin would be there instead of him. The "cousin" showed up, gave him $460 in $20 bills, took the gun and left. When he tried to buy gas the next day, he realized the money was fake.
A Trice Street Shannon man said his truck broke down on Highway 145 near Brewer Road. When he went back the next day, the 1999 Ford Ranger was gone.
An Evergreen woman said someone called her from an unknown number and left a voicemail saying they were with the U.S. Department of Tax Evasion and Tax Fraud. She said she hasn't filed her taxes yet this year and wanted to report it as a possible scam.
A County Road 1970 Saltillo woman said her husband came home from work drunk and they got into an argument over personal issues. He then drove off in their vehicle.
A Mooreville man said he was in the parking lot of the County Road 931 Dollar General when a male acquaintance approached and shoved him up against his car twice. He got in his car and left and called 911.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said she was in her apartment when her dog started barking. She looked outside and saw a white male in a red hoodie standing by her vehicle. She walked outside with a flashlight and he appeared to be gone.
A County Road 1275 Baldwyn Man said he got a voicemail from someone claiming to be with the Social Security office. When he called them, an "agent" said the man was wanted for tax fraud. The agent wanted pictures of his credit card to clear the charges. He did not send any pictures.
A Fulton man said someone broke into a County Road 1149 Plantersville home he owns and stole several unknown items and possibly jewelry. He said the house was an inheritance and he hasn't been there in years. He is uncertain when the house was burglarized.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said a white Toyota Camry stopped across the street from his house around 5:30 p.m. and dropped off two dogs. He wrote down the tag number of the car occupied by a white couple. They drove away headed toward Auburn Road. 2-8
A Highway 145 Saltillo Dollar General employee said a white male came in to exchange some items. She gave him credit on a gift card and he left the store. She then learned the man had shoplifted the items he "returned." The employee stopped the man in the parking lot and retrieved the gift card. The suspect left before police arrived.
A County Road 154 man said he and his brother live together. After a verbal altercation over bills, the brother said he was going to remove the man's belongings from the residence.
A County Road 901 Shannon man said someone broke into his house Saturday afternoon between 3 and 4. When he returned, a window had been broken in the back of the house. Two rifles (a .22-caliber and a .30-06), and an Xbox had been stolen. A cousin said she saw a white Ford or Mercury sitting in the driveway during the time.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said he and a relative got into an argument over the proceeds of selling a car. The men worked things out before deputies arrived.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said two men came to her house around 4 p.m. asking for cigarettes. She let the men, who live down the road, inside the house. When they left, she discovered more than $400 missing from her wallet that was sitting on the couch. The woman called back later and said she found the missing money.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said as he pulled in his driveway at 8:30 a.m., he heard a few gunshots. He said for the last two weeks, whenever he or his wife gets home, a neighbor fires shots in the air. He said he and the neighbor have had issues in the past and both have court orders to not contact the other.
A 27-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man live together in a County Road 1057 Saltillo residence. They went to church and he wanted to go through her cell phone and she would not let him. He got mad and left church. That evening, she was playing on her phone when he grabbed it out of her hand and threw a garbage bag at her. He told her to pack her things and get out. When she started to leave, he threw her phone at her and threatened to beat her up if she said "anything to anyone about him."
Tupelo Police Department
A Holiday Inn Express guest said someone broke into his car overnight and stole his gold wedding band, a jacket, a GPS unit, his medical bag, a loaf of bread and a Coke. He thought he locked the doors.
A man said someone stole a pistol from his South Gloster storage unit. He said he went to clean out the unit and discovered his Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol was missing. The unit was locked and there was no sign of forced entry.
An Ethan Cove woman said someone entered her parked car overnight and stole her purse, identifying documents and $10 in cash. There was no sign of forced entry.
A woman said she was backing out of a Strauss Street car wash and crashed into another vehicle which was backing out at the same time.
A man said he pulled his silver Mercedes into a parking spot at a South Eason Boulevard nursing facility and got the front bumper hung on the cement stop block. When he tried to back up, it damaged the air dam.
An Ethan Cove woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicles overnight. She found the car door open the next morning. Nothing was reported missing from either vehicle.
A Winchester Circle man said his former roommate has repeatedly threatened him by phone. He said the suspect refused to help pay bills and moved out without warning a few weeks ago.
A Poplarville Street man said a female acquaintance came to his property around 9:45 p.m. and slashed a tire on his car. He said he saw the suspect leaving his property about the same time and then discovered the damaged tire.
A man said he was moving his belongings out of a North Madison Street apartment. When he picked up an xBox that belongs to his friend, the roommate got mad and started arguing with him. The roommate then went out, got a gun and returned, saying he better leave the xBox. He left the gaming console at the residence and called 911.
A patrolman spotted a four-wheeler driving between buildings at an East Main storage unit complex. When he turned on his blue lights, the suspect fled west on Kelly Street. He did not pursue the four-wheeler, which was found later unoccupied on North Veterans near the walking track. The ATV was towed.
A woman said she parked her car behind Mugshots on East Main. When she returned to the car, it had been damaged in a hit and run. The other car did not stay.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a black couple took a 65-inch Sony television from the back of the store, cut the security sensors off and tried to leave without paying for the $900 item. When confronted by employees, the couple abandoned the TV and ran out of the store.
Police responded to the West Main Walmart around 10:45 p.m. for a possible drunk driver in a GMC pickup who drove into shopping buggies and wooden pallets in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect at West Main and Thomas streets. The driver smelled of alcohol and said he was driving drunk because he and his wife were getting a divorce. There were two open liquor bottles in the truck. He was charged with driving under the influence, open container and leaving the scene of an accident.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.