The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Nettleton man arrived at his County Road 1205 hunting property and noticed his Polaris Ranger ATV was not under the shed where it was supposed to be. The gate was locked and he didn’t see where it was driven out. 1-31
A County Road 2790 Guntown woman has signed a warrant on a woman for trespassing. On Friday, she learned the suspect was back on her property. 1-31
A County Road 520 Shannon trucking company said after loading a truck, the driver started a verbal altercation and threatened to beat up the man. 1-31
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said two male subjects are “constantly walking down the road and acting suspicious.” She thinks they killed her dog and fears for her safety. 1-31
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said someone took her county-issued garbage can. She didn’t know who was responsible and has not seen any suspicious activity in the area. 1-31
A West Garrison Street man was involved in a parking lot accident at Tupelo Trace Apartments. He exchanged information with the female driver of the other car and left because he had to work. Her husband then “blew up his phone” over the accident. 1-31
A woman said she has been storing stuff at her County Road 115 Okolona rental house. When she checked on the priority for the first time in a couple of weeks, the shed had been forced open and a yellow push mower was missing. 1-31
A Drive 809 Saltillo woman said her in-laws arrived around 6 p.m. causing a verbal disturbance. Her husband called 911 saying his parents were upset over multiple civil issues. 1-31
A County Road 1349 Auburn man said he was eating supper when his grandson came in and said there was a light-colored Nissan Maxima backed up beside the storage shed. The car drove away when spotted, heading east. Nothing appeared to be missing. 1-31
A Nettleton man said a silver Toyota Tacoma with a mounted spotlight was on County Road 1463 when someone shot at a deer from the truck on the roadway around 8 p.m. He contacted the game warden and was told to report it to 911 as well. 1-31
A White Oak Guntown woman said kids threw eggs at her front porch. She said they have found eggs in the drive before but thought nothing of it. 1-31
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said her 19-year-old grandson has been causing her problems. She said he gets mad and starts cursing and yelling at her and others. She said he shares a room with others but won’t let them in when he is mad. He has thrown things in the past. She wants him out of the house. 2-1
A County Road 325 Palmetto man said his neighbor said he was moving out and was taking the front door and the tin roof with him. The man doesn’t know the neighbor‘s name but wanted to make a report. 2-1
A County Road 128 Shannon man said he and his son, who was wanted by authorities, were in a verbal altercation. The son was arrested on misdemeanor warrants. 2-1
A County Road 1948 Mooreville man is buying a 2005 Chevy pickup from his brother. When he missed one payment, the brother took the vehicle. He has since caught up on payments, but the brother will not return the truck. 2-1
A man said he heard his mother yelling for some unknown reason at a male acquaintance inside her County Road 331 Guntown house. The suspect said he didn’t say or do anything, she just started yelling. She left the scene before deputies arrived. 2-1
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she heard three gunshots outside around 9:30 p.m. She said it sounded like the shots came from a passing vehicle. 2-1
A 57-year-old County Road 1016 Tupelo woman said she got into a verbal argument with her 18-year-old son. He was upset because she started cleaning the house and the noise was waking him up. 2-2
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman said she walked outside in the morning and discovered her neighbor was stealing electricity. She said there was an extension cord running from the back of her house to the 31-year-old female suspect’s house. 2-2
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said a neighbor came to the property line and harassed him. She was accusing him of stealing power from her. 2-2
A Highway 6 Tupelo man said someone broke into his unlocked truck. He heard a car door shut around 5:45 p.m. He looked out the window and saw the cabin light on in his wife’s car. Nothing appeared to be missing. 2-2
A Carolina Road Nettleton woman said she loaned her truck to two men three days ago but they never returned it. She later found the 2005 Dodge Dakota on County Road 1282 but could not take possession, because the men lost the keys. 2-2
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman said her brother was drunk and loud while she was trying to go to sleep. She had been letting him stay there and pay rent but recently had to evict him. She thinks he is mad and trying to retaliate. 2-2
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 30
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.