The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 66-year-old County Road 1704 Tupelo man got into a verbal altercation with his daughter-in-law. He said his son and his wife have been staying at his residence for about a year and he is frustrated that they haven't found their own place.
A Highway 145 Shannon contractor said one of his subcontractor's employees ran a company truck into a client's house, causing more than $30,000 damage. The subcontractor returned all of the man's equipment and left.
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend came by to get some of his stuff. He caused a scene and refused to leave.
A County Road 45 Palmetto woman returned home and discovered someone had entered the house and stolen two Amazon Fire tablets and a Microsoft Surface Pro.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo man said his neighbor's cows got out for the fourth or fifth time. This time, there were eight cows that damaged his electric fence and his yard.
A Ford Avenue Guntown woman said two male acquaintances showed up "highly intoxicated" at 11 p.m. and she let them inside. The men got into an argument with her roommate and got in his face. The suspects began breaking things and also threw her cats. A friend took the suspects home, but left a minivan in her driveway.
A MTD employee said he bought a 1993 Nissan from a coworker for $400 on Monday with the agreement to make additional regular payments. He said he had to spend $800 on the car midweek to keep it running, so he said he didn't have to pay anymore. On Friday, the seller had the car towed from the company parking lot to an undisclosed location.
A Johnson Avenue Tupelo man said he let his ex-girlfriend borrow his Ford Explorer to go to work and come straight back. He said he has seen her using the vehicle for other purposes.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend has been texting her constantly trying to get back together for sex. This morning, he showed up at her apartment and tried to block her vehicle. She said he punched the vehicle then chased her along Auburn Road.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said a stray white pit bull went into the pasture and attacked a calf. The longhorns fought off the dog, injuring it.
A Shannon woman said she was assaulted by a male acquaintance while on CDF Boulevard. She said the man hit her in the jaw and pulled out some of her hair because she was going to tell his wife that he was "trying to get with" her.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his girlfriend's 21-year-old grandson came to his residence and told him to get out of the trailer. He said he owns the trailer, and that the suspect is on drugs and has stolen from several people in the family.
A woman said she is staying with family at a County Road 2346 Guntown house. A neighbor said the woman's two Great Pyrenees dogs got out and damaged his raised garden. She said he threatened to kill her dogs if they came onto his property again. She said she took a nap, and when she woke up three hours later, the dogs were gone and would not come when called.
A 37-year-old Drive 272 Shannon woman said she has been living with her 50-year-old boyfriend for about nine months. They got into a verbal altercation after she went to visit her ex-husband. She got her clothes and left.
A Winfield Drive Verona woman said someone has been prank calling her for an hour.
Tupelo Police Department
A Moore Avenue woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole about $600 from her wallet.
A Hillsdale Drive woman said she was at the Salvation Army on Jan. 5 to make a donation, and an unknown white female stole her wallet, containing $700 cash and two blank checks. She called police three days later to report the wallet and contents missing. While police were on the scene, Todd's Big Star called and said someone had just cashed one of her checks for $312.
A woman said she left work at Independent Furniture on West Jackson Street and noticed someone had stolen the tag off her 2018 Ford Focus.
A Coley Road business reported that an employee stole 61 cases of bacon. Security cameras showed the employee loading the bacon into a red pickup at 2:30 a.m.. The pickup then drove away and the employee returned to work on foot.
A woman said she left her car for repairs at Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet. When she went to check on the car, the back window had been shattered and the employees did not know when or how it happened.
A South Thomas Street woman went to check on her chickens and found the coop had been damaged by two dogs. Eight of her chickens had been killed.
A woman said she and her boyfriend were at Buffalo Wild Wings when a male acquaintance started following them. The suspect was trying to talk to her, but she ignored him. The suspect got upset and threatened to beat up the couple, saying they should go outside and fight it out.
A Mercer Street resident reported someone trying to break into the house around 11:30 p.m. Police found a drunk male hiding behind the house. He was charged with public intoxication.
A South Green Street woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up knocking on her door and windows at 2:30 a.m. Police checked the residence and found the suspect hiding in the cabinet under the kitchen sink. She said her brother must have let the suspect in while she was asleep.
A South Gloster store owner said a Black male purchased some items and paid with a $20 bill. He then handed the clerk a counterfeit $50 bill and asked for change. The clerk gave him two $20s and a $10, and he walked out of the store.
An Ida Street woman said she was having problems with her father coming to her apartment uninvited and not leaving. She has told him numerous times he is not welcome. Police found the man asleep in a recliner around 6:45 p.m. and two marijuana pipes nearby. He was charged with causing a disturbance and possession of paraphernalia.
A woman said while she was inside the South Gloster McDonald's, someone backed into her car.
An America's Best Value Inn employee said a white male entered the lobby around 10 p.m. and asked about a room. He got upset at the cost and punched the glass window, breaking it. He left on foot. Police found him about an hour later outside Barnes & Noble. He told police he was just walking around looking for a place to stay the night. Since he had an active warrant, he was given a room at the county jail.
A man said he went to hang out at a friend's house on Tedford. While there, three males became confrontational, so he got his stuff and left. Later he realized $100 was missing from his wallet.
The manager of Applebee's said they were having trouble with one table, so she took them their check and asked them to leave. One female at the table was acting rude and got upset. She picked up a cup and ranch dressing and threw it, hitting the manager in the head. The customer said the waiters were rude and got their order wrong. She said the manager threw the receipt on the table, so she threw the dressing. The manager said the suspect and her friends are now banned from the restaurant.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.