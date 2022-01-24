Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Ashley Lynn Chilcoat, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Chester Jones, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony possession of marijuana.
Joseph Langley, 49, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence.
Patrick Weatherford, 53, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Albert Terell Woods, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving under the influence, open container, possession of paraphernalia, no driver's license.
Jordan Wright, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of ecstasy, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said a male subject has been sending threatening texts to her and her boyfriend. He said he would burn down the house with her in it and beat up the boyfriend. She has a restraining order against the suspect.
A Highway 6 Plantersville construction company said overnight, a generator and a Stihl leaf blower went missing. There was no forced entry and things have gone missing before.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said someone used her name and information to file fraudulently for unemployment benefits in 2020. She needed a police report to turn over to the Department of Revenue.
A landlord said the tenants at a County Road 1551 Mooreville rental damaged the front yard by driving on it and leaving ruts. The man left an eviction notice at the same time.
A Ybarra Drive man said a man in white truck was blocking his driveway. When he asked the driver to move, the suspect started cursing at him, yelling and threatened to beat him up. The suspect had a small handgun on him.
A Euclatubba Road man said his brother showed up around 6 p.m., got upset and started cursing at him. The brother was intoxicated and bleeding from his hands because he takes blood thinner.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said a white SUV pulled into his driveway and shot his dog twice, killing the boxer. He did not know who was driving the SUV.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said the neighbors across the road were sitting in their car listening to “very loud music” around 11 p.m. He said the noise was keeping him from sleeping.
A County Road 2272 Saltillo woman was still living with her ex-boyfriend. They recently broke up and he is not taking it well. She is scared to go back to retrieve her belongings.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo man said there were three vehicles across the road from his house. When he went to confront the three men and one woman, the men pulled handguns and fired them in the air and into the ground. When he called 911, the suspects left. One suspect said, "He had it coming and I'm going to take care of you."
A Mitchell Road woman said her boyfriend stated several times that he was going to hit her because she was not feeding him. She walked outside, called 911. She later said she was going to stay at her mother's house.
An employee of Johnny's Dairy Bar on County Road 47 Verona said a skinny Black male walked in through the side door, holding his coat up to cover his face. The suspect grabbed the money bag and ran. He drove away heading east in a gold car.
A Highway 6 Plantersville construction company said the security cameras captured two men trying to break in around 3 a.m. The doorknob was broken off the door when he arrived the next morning. He thinks the suspects are the same ones who have been stealing things from the shop, forcing him to add additional security measures. One of the suspects said, "They added a dead bolt."
A Euclatubba Road man said his brother showed up uninvited around 8 a.m. and started beating on the door. He said he is scared of his brother when he drinks and doesn't want him around.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said someone stole his son's dirt bike over the weekend.
A County Road 1477 Mooreville woman said a man came to her house and started beating on the front door around 3:15 p.m. By the time she got to the door, he had walked around and was in the garage. He asked for someone by name. She said that person didn't live there anymore and asked him to leave. The suspect refused and kept her from closing the door. When she called 911, he left in a blue van. She thought he might have been intoxicated.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said someone in a white Ford pickup stole a go-kart motor from his property.
A County Road 213 Shannon woman said her 20-year-old grandson has been living with her but has been disrespectful lately. Today, he got into an argument with someone over some food in the house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.