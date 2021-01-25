The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Shop Drive businesswoman said she has an easement across a man’s land to have access to her business. She said today that he blocked her drive with logs and refused to live them until law enforcement was called.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said she received a tax form in the mail from Chase Bank saying she received $200 last year. The form had her name, address and Social Security number. She said she has never had an account with Chase Bank.
A man said he was at his mother’s County Road 1199 Plantersville house when two nephews showed up asking her for money. He said the suspects have been harassing the mother for a while. He told the suspects to leave and not return.
A Drive 1766 Tupelo man got a call from someone claiming to be an officer. The caller said the man’s Social Security card and other personal information were found in a wrecked vehicle in Texas. The caller asked for the last four digits of the man’s Social Security number, and he gave it to him. When the caller asked for the man’s bank account information, he “realized something was not right.”
A West Garrison woman said she and her boyfriend were arguing. She got in her car and called 911. The argument continued while waiting for deputies arrived.
A County Road 1758 Tupelo woman said nine dogs showed up in the neighborhood about a week ago. She said she was willing to catch the dogs and hold them for animal control. She was told not to, since there is no county stray ordinance.
A County Road 1411 Nettleton woman said she received a 1099 tax form from Chase Bank. It said she received $200 as a cash advance. She called Chase Bank and was told to file a police report.
A Laney Road Shannon business said someone cut the lock off a company shed and stole a pressure washer, three gas cans and two shovels.
A Hayes Drive woman said her brothers got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. One brother had left by the time the deputy arrived. The remaining brother was “highly intoxicated.” The deputy told the woman of the brothers wanted to press charges, they would have to file reports once they sober up.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said a vehicle took out a section of his fence. He said a silver Ford appeared to be turning around when the car lurched forward into the fence, causing about $250 in damages.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman was home with her baby at 5 p.m. when two men pulled up in an older, battered, white Chevy S-10 with “Presley” across the top of the windshield. One of the men walked to the carport door and “tapped lightly” on the door. He then went to the back door and tapped lightly on it as well. After a couple of minutes, the men left. The woman and baby got in her car and left the house to call 911.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she and her husband had been in a verbal altercation and she wanted him out of the residence. The deputy said since they were married, they could not remove him from the house.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said a female suspect showed up in the apartment parking lot waiting for her to start a fight. She said the suspect hit her first and slung her to the ground. Her boyfriend had to break up the fight.
A Saltillo man said a one-car wreck on County Road 821 tore up $300 worth of fencing.
A County Road 748 Palmetto woman said a man was at her house causing a disturbance and refused to leave. The suspect was gone by the time a deputy arrived.
A County Road 1279 Plantersville man said his ex-girlfriend returned two credit cards to him. He doesn’t know when or how she got the cards or if she ever used them.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his 31-year-old son was released from prison last August. The son has a drug problem and will come by his house without notice or permission. When the man got home last night, he found the “heavily intoxicated” son passed out over the sink in the man’s bathroom. He told the son to leave this morning, but he refused. After a verbal altercation, the man called 911 around 9 a.m.
A Palmetto Road man said he received a bill for a Small Business Administration loan he did not take out. He called the SBA, and the loan showed a different email address and a different date of birth. They sent to the money to a bank, but the bank refused to accept it.
A woman said she had a refrigerator and a Harley-Davidson seat on the front porch of her County Road 821 Saltillo rental house. Someone stole both today. A witness said a Black male in a green Ford truck was responsible.
A Crest Lane Guntown man said someone in an older white Chevy S-10 was parked near his property around 9:30 p.m. The driver turned his headlights on and off, then revved the engine. The suspect left shortly thereafter. The man feared the suspect could be scoping out houses for possible burglaries.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 22.
