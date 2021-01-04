The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said someone in a dark SUV was parked in her driveway overnight. She thinks they passed out and slept one off. The vehicle was gone before deputies arrived at 6:15 a.m.
A County Road 686 Tupelo man called 911 for assistance. He said the collar on his 5-month-old puppy was too tight, but he just had back surgery and was physically unable to catch the puppy to loosen it himself. Three Lee County deputies responded, caught the puppy, loosened the collar and put him back on his chain.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said he received a credit card in the mail from Chase Bank. He did not apply for the card and needed a police report to notify the bank of the identity theft.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo woman said she received a Chase Bank debit card she did not apply for. She called the bank and they suggested she file a report of identity theft.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said the mail carrier dropped off a suspicious white female with scratches and dried blood on her face and arms around 11 a.m. The suspect walked away and was gone by the time the deputy arrived.
A Gale Carr Drive Verona man heard his doorbell around 11 a.m. He looked out the window and saw an unknown white male with a backpack so he did not answer the door. The suspect then started going house to house, knocking on the doors and he felt it was suspicious.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said she applied for disability and learned that someone had filed 2019 income taxes using her name and information. She said she did not file because she was unemployed and had no income ti file. She thinks the same person filed income tax using her name for the last two years.
A County Road 1279 Mooreville woman said she heard six gunshots from across the lake around 6:30 p.m. She said it sounded like a deer rifle and she could also hear cars driving down the road.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman said a light blue SUV drove very slowly past her house, then turned around and drove back past it. She was concerned they might be looking for a house to burgle after Christmas.
A County Road 2720 Guntown woman had family in town from Florida. When they left, she noticed some of her prescription medication was missing. She did not know who took the eight Adderall pills.
A Fulton man took a break from his Highway 145 South Verona job and noticed his Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was missing from his truck.
A Drive 1155 Guntown woman noticed a flashing amber light outside around 2 a.m.. She walked tot he front window and saw the hazard lights of her car were flashing and a person was standing by the passenger door. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Highway 348 Guntown man got a letter from Chase Bank regarding a credit card he did not have or apply for. He said a few days later, the card arrived in the mail.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said his brother had been drinking when he backed into the man's vehicle around 11 a.m. Jan. 1. The man immediately took the keys away from the brother and the family said they would make sure he didn't drive in that condition.
A New Albany woman said she purchased a County Road 301 Shannon trailer that was supposed to be vacant. When she drove by to check on it, there were several people at the residence going in and out and there appeared to be some new damage to the trailer.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said she was about to pull out of her drive with a 31-year-old female acquaintance punched her car near the driver's window. The suspect then threw a handful of gravel at the 2013 Hyundai Sonata, shattering the driver's window. When the suspect reached down for more gravel, she drove away so her three kids, who were in the back seat, would not be injured.
A County Road 2538 Baldwyn man said a trespasser started a fire in or near his shed. He said there have been prior similar incidents involving his step-father. As he was taking pictures of the damage, he saw his possibly intoxicated step-father drive away.
A Tupelo man was at a County Road 1178 Mooreville residence when he spotted a white male get into his car. When he confronted the 22-year-old stranger, the suspect started cursing and claimed he was the real owner of the 2005 Nissan Altima. The suspect keyed the right rear fender as he walked away.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said neighbors saw a 2014 Kia Soul making ruts in her yard. She said this is a recurring problem and the car is constantly seen at the house next door. It appeared the car pulled off the road and got stuck in the yard.
A State Park Road woman said her dog "alerted" at i8:30 p.m. When she checked the security cameras, there was a young white male outside checking out her car. The man later walked away.
A 65-year-old Saltillo man said he needed to go to a friend's County Road 2204 Saltillo house. He gave a white couple a ride, since their destination was near the friend's house. He told the couple not to take off in his 2007 Chevy Silverado while he was inside, because he would only be in there for a minute. He left the keys in the truck and when he walked outside, the truck and the suspects were gone. He thought they were headed back to his house to steal his medication, since they had his keys.
A County Road 1754 Saltillo man said he and his wife got into a verbal altercation. When deputies arrived, he said the issue has been resolved and the deputies were no longer needed.
A County Road 1531 Guntown man said someone stole the tag off his Ford pickup. He is not sure when it happened, but said he made several deliveries in Tupelo on Dec. 26.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said her 18-year-old grandson showed up at her house and got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend around 9:45 p.m. He had an active warrant, so the woman called 911. Deputies arrived and arrested him on the misdemeanor charge.
A Tupelo woman said she was going to a birthday party at a CDF Boulevard building in the Verona industrial park. While security was breaking up an altercation in the parking lot, someone was slammed up against her car, putting dents and scratches in the hood and left front quarter panel.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said he got his COVID-19 stimulus payment on a debit card in the mail and placed it on his dresser. When he tried to activated it with the issued PIN, it wouldn't work. He went online and discovered the $1,200 in funds had been transferred to another card. He did not know who would have done this.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said two men got into an altercation in the middle of the road around 10:30 a.m. One man approached the other about playing loud music from his vehicle and disturbing the peace. The second man pulled a hammer out of the truck and threatened the first man, who pulled a knife. The second man and his female companion then left before things got physical.
A County Road 1498 Mooreville woman said her 20-year-old son became angry when she took his girlfriend home. She said he cursed at her, then "started tearing up the house." When his older sister tried to intervene, he began punching and shoving her, until the younger brother broke up the fight.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 30, 2020.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.