The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Godfrey Road industry said a beer truck parked in their property overnight, damaging their sod.
A North Veterans Boulevard Saltillo man said he and an acquaintance went to a County Road 1009 house on Jan. 22 to pick up a 1983 Chevy C-10 pickup. The friend was supposed to drive the truck to the man’s house but never showed.
A County Road 1145 woman said her husband let a couple stay in their house and they have started stealing things. She was advised to see a judge to get an eviction notice.
A County Road 1178 Richmond woman said two dogs came into her property and killed about 18 chickens. The dogs damaged 10 pens by flipping them over.
A Drive 257 Shannon woman said a dark green pickup has been racing down the gravel drive for the last three nights. She said it happens around midnight every night.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman said she lives with her 58-year-old brother. He doesn’t pay for anything and disrespects her. Tonight, he called her “bad names” and yelled at her, so she slapped him. She wants him to leave her alone.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville man said his two vehicles were broken into a few nights ago. He said the suspect has spare keys to both vehicles and the house. He said his wife was outside smoking and saw a white male on a bicycle with a flashlight ride down the driveway around 1:45 a.m.
A Par 3 Cove Saltillo woman heard three knocks in the front door around 4:30 a.m. Her husband went to the door but didn’t see anyone. They heard knocks on a side window, but no one was there. Deputies searched the property and found where someone had trampled though a flower bed.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said he got a call saying his Social Security number has been breached and other people were using it. The caller knew the last four digits of the man’s SSN. He said he would call the Social Security office Monday.
A Highway 178 Mooreville store owner said a white couple cashed two checks for more than $450. The bank said the account had been blocked/frozen.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said a man wearing black clothes and gloves parked a black car next to her house around 5:30 p.m. He started walking toward her house until he saw her. He walked back to the car, removed something, then walked into the woods and did not return. Since the car was partially in the road, it was towed.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman and her husband got into an argument over a house they are remodeling. She thinks it might be because of the people he is hanging out with and that he may be on drugs.
A North Gate Circle man said a female acquaintance showed up uninvited. When he opened the door, she forced her way inside and started an altercation. He said he backed away to avoid a physical confrontation in front of her kids.
A 72-year-old Pontotoc woman said she and a 52-year-old County Road 653 Saltillo man have been “messing around” for 30 years. She said he had some of her belongings that she wants back. He returned some of the items voluntarily.
A State Park Road Plantersville woman let her dog outside after 10 p.m. and saw a Chevy truck at the end of the drive, possibly spotlighting deer. When her boyfriend came out and fired a shotgun in the air, the suspects left.
A woman staying in a Tombigbee State Park cabin called 911 because her boyfriend raised his voice and cursed at her. She said he is not like that and she got scared when he acted that way.
A man went to check on his mother. When he got out of the car at the County Road 1277 house, a neighbor’s Great Dane charged him and bit him on the hand. He hit the dog in the head with a flashlight and the dog ran away. He said this is not the first time the dog has been aggressive toward him.
A County Road 100 Nettleton woman said a newer model white Cadillac pulled in front of her residence around 5:30 p.m. and starting shooting, striking the front of the trailer. She said no one was inside the residence, but she and a man were in a car in the front yard and two others were walking in the grass during the incident. The car drove off headed north.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo resident heard someone pull into the driveway after 11 p.m. She looked out and saw a beat-up gray Trailblazer. Two white males got out and asked about a neighbor’s house. One man asked her not to call 911, so she called 911. The men stayed in her drive for a while, but left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman clocked a Mazda MZ3 doing 62 in a 45 zone on North Gloster at 12:30 a.m. The driver pulled over in the KFC parking lot. The driver was unable to walk a straight line and smelled of alcohol. The 39-year-old white male was charged with speeding and driving under the influence.
A South Green Street man came home around 10 a.m. and found the front window broken. The female friend who had been inside said she heard two female suspects outside yelling. The man said his former girlfriend has been harassing him for a few weeks and damaged his car, the inside of his place and now the outside of his residence. In addition to the front window, police noticed the rear window screens were bent/torn and the top pane of a rear window was cracked.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a male customer was detained after trying to steal a video game controller. He was charged with shoplifting.
A woman said someone shattered the back glass of her car that was parked outside a South Veterans Boulevard industry. Managers reviewed the security cameras but had not seen anything at the time of the report.
While patrolling South Gloster around 11:30 p.m., an officer saw a car in front of him run the red light at Highway 6. The driver admitted he had "a few beers" at a Cliff Gookin bar. He stopped in the middle of the field sobriety test and admitted he was drunk. He was charged with DUI-second offense, running a red light, driving with a suspended license, and open container.
A woman staying at a McCullough Boulevard hotel said she lost her iPhone X at the North Gloster Walmart.
Police were called to the North Gloster Walmart Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Employees said a 53-year-old black male was telling customers he was with the Secret Service and harassing them. Police said the suspect had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The man admitted he had been drinking and he came to Walmart "to have a good time with the customers." He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
A West Main Walmart employee said a 27-year-old black female concealed five pairs of blue jeans under her clothing and tried to leave without paying for the $90.58 in merchandise. She was charged with shoplifting and carried to the county jail.
Police were called to Fox Farm Road around 5:15 p.m. for a vehicle in a ditch. They found a blue Chevy Tahoe, but no driver. There were open containers of beer in the passenger floorboard. The SUV was towed.
A woman said while she and her family were inside the Malco theater, a vehicle collided with their Toyota Rav 4 in the parking lot. There was cosmetic damage to the left front fender and wheel. The cinema manager said the security camera showed it was a white SUV but could offer no more details.
Police responded to a North Green Street apartment for a 911 hang-up call around 7:30 a.m. They were flagged down by a black male in the street wanting to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant. They checked and he was in fact wanted for driving without a license. He was arrested and taken to jail.
A West Main Kroger employee said a male customer was seen concealing five ham steaks and two country hams on his person. He then walked out of the store without paying. Employees saw the suspect cross Main Street, then disappear behind Baskin Robbins.
A South Smith Street woman said her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her by phone. He wanted to get back together with her and was threatening her new boyfriend.
A woman said someone broke into her car while she was working a concert at the BancorpSouth Arena. She said she locked the doors but there was no sign of forced entry. The only thing missing was a 9mm pistol.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.