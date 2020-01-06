The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 737 Guntown woman said an unknown black male came to her house and started knocking on the door around 10 a.m. He then went to the back door and knocked and later walked across the street and started looking through a truck. She "knew the man was up to no good" and called 911. The man told deputies he had stolen a bicycle in Guntown. He was turned over to the Guntown police and charged.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a female called claiming to be with Amazon saying the woman owed $900. The woman said she doesn't have an Amazon account. She notified her bank, who said she did not have a charge against her account.
A 33-year-old Guntown woman said she was at a family friend's Highway 370 Baldwyn house in early December when the 56-year-old man grabbed her without warning and tried to kiss her. She tried several times to pull away and he slapped her in the face. When he backed away, she grabbed her things and left. For the next few days, he tried several times to contact her and she told him to leave her alone.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance called her while intoxicated. She told him when he got to her house, he could get his things and leave. She then called 911 because there might be an issue if he showed up.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman got into an argument with a male relative. She said the problem was resolved before deputies arrived.
A Memphis woman said she and her Highway 178 Skyline boyfriend are breaking up and got into a verbal disturbance around 1:30 a.m. She called 911 before things escalated. He said she had too much to drink and started acting out.
A 55-year-old Drive 1452 Tupelo man said his 27-year-old girlfriend borrowed his car and went to Shannon. She was supposed to return by 5 a.m. so he could head to a funeral at 6. He tried to contact her with no avail.
A 41-year-old County Road 2346 Guntown woman got into an argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend because she was moving her things out of the house. When she tried to leave, he blocked her U-Haul. She called 911 to keep things from escalating.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said someone stole his 5x8-foot utility trailer. He said the red trailer with a wood floor had a tongue lock. He also said it has distinguishing marks so he can identify it.
A County Road 1640 Auburn man said it was his weekend to keep his daughter and she was not due back at her mother's until Sunday. He said the child's mother showed up Saturday and removed the child. He said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said his step-son keeps coming back after being told his is not welcome on the property. He said the 32-year-old suspect returned twice Saturday threatening physical violence, then "tore up the yard" when he drove off in a Chevy Trailblazer.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman said her boyfriend had been drinking and accused her of cheating on him. He went to bed around 11 p.m. and continued to yell at her from the bedroom. He then walked to the living room and demanded she come to bed. When she refused, he grabbed her phone and they started cursing at each other. When deputies arrived, she gathered some belongings and left for the night.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said her dogs started barking around 11 p.m. and she heard a man talking outside. She called 911. A deputy walked around the property and there was no one there.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her dogs started barking just after midnight and she saw her car going down the driveway. She knows her 34-year-old grandson took the 2002 Buick Park Avenue because this is an ongoing issue. The officer advised the woman what she needed to do to have him arrested.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her for the past few days. He showed up uninvited and keyed the driver's side of her 2011 Mazda 6 and slashed the right rear tire.
A County Road 1948 Saltillo man said someone ran off the road and took out about 20 feet of metal fencing. He found several beer cans and a Honda grille at the crash site. A neighbor said the damage was caused by a maroon Honda CRV with a Lee County license plate.
A man reported that someone broke into a trailer at his County Road 520 Brewer trucking company. They damaged the hinge and stole a $260 12-foot ladder.
A Hereford Drive Tupelo woman said she got a call from a man claiming to be an Apple representative saying her Apple account had been hacked. She was told to go to Best Buy and purchase a credit card for $500. She called her credit card company, which denied the transaction.
A man said a couple got into a fight at his mother's County Road 814 Tupelo rental house. During the altercation, the male suspect kicked the front door, damaging it. As the suspect was gathering his stuff to leave, the landlord said she did not want him back at the property since he is not on the lease agreement.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said her roommate came in and said there were two men in her car. The woman went outside and saw two males running away. Nothing appeared to be missing from the unlocked car.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman said someone forced their way into the vacant home next door. The back door had been pried open. There was nothing missing from the empty house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 3.
