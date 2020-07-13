The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 31 wrecker service said they picked up a car two weeks ago. Someone removed the white Nissan Altima during the night. It was unlocked with the keys in it but would not start.
A County Road 1213 Baldwyn man said an older German Shepherd showed up on his property. It is not aggressive to humans but is highly aggressive towards the man's border collie.
A Shannon woman said the propane tank from their County Road 659 Shannon rental property is missing. She called the propane company and they did not take it. The tank has been missing about a week.
A cleaning company showed up at a County Road 1149 building to clean it and noticed tire tracks through the yard to the back shop. The shop door had been pried open and someone stole a welder and an oxy-acetylene torch.
A Saltillo woman said someone broke into her storage unit on Birmingham Ridge Road. Nothing appeared to be missing. She said she has been having problems with family since her husband died.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman said her neighbor's dog keeps coming onto her property and tearing up her garbage. When her husband tried to run the dog off, it got aggressive toward him.
A County Road 2248 Saltillo man said his neighbor is moving out. The neighbor asked if the man had moved the property line markers. When he said he had not, the neighbor started yelling at him.
A Garrison Street woman said her ex-boyfriend started a verbal dispute and she wanted him to leave around 7:30 p.m. He did not agree.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said she heard a motorcycle pull up at her house and someone trying to open her door. She looked out the window and saw a man she only knows by his first name who was at the house earlier in the day. Before she could see if he left something, he got back on the motorcycle and left.
A Garrison Street woman said she and her ex-boyfriend were arguing, so she went outside and sat in her Dodge van around 10:30 p.m. He came outside and began to yell at her. He threw rocks at the vehicle. When he threw a pot at the windshield, she left and went to meet the police at a nearby church.
A Mooreville woman was on her way home and spotted a car off the road with the dome light still on. When she checked, the car had hit a tree and the driver had left. Since the car was off the road, deputies did not have it towed.
A Drive 2898 Baldwyn woman said she broke up with her girlfriend on July 5 and the girlfriend moved out. She said her ex is now harassing her with unwanted calls and texts.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone has run an extension cord to a camper parked behind the house where his brother lives. The man and his brothers own the house. Since the utilities being stolen are in a brother's name, deputies explained the brother would have to file the report.
A Tupelo man said he and his sister were sitting in his car in a parking lot on CDF Boulevard in the Tupelo-Lee Industrial Park South around 10:30 a.m. A black male with dreadlocks pulled up in a white Ford Focus, got out and started trying to open car doors. He opened the sister's passenger door and grabbed her cell phone. She confronted him and got her phone back. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.
A Mooreville woman said she is in the process of evicting her 32-year-old son from a County Road 878 Plantersville house. The son came home and damaged the side door and the frame of a bedroom door. He also trashed the house.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said he was at a friend's house when he got a call that someone was trying to kick his door down around 9:40 p.m. When he got home, he saw a black male actively kicking the door. Carrying his pistol, the man told the suspect to get away from his door. The suspect said he was there to kill an unnamed female and then defiled a neighbor's car. The man held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said her brother-in-law showed up drunk after 10 p.m. and started an argument with her husband.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman said her boyfriend was drunk and causing a disturbance around 11 p.m. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said she woke up a couple of days ago and her husband's blue Ford truck was gone. She waited to see if someone would bring it back before filing a report. She did not know the year, tag or VIN of the truck.
A 25-year-old County Road 1451 Tupelo man was arguing with his mother over money. When he began physically assaulting the mother, the 65-year-old grandmother stepped in between them. He twisted the grandmother's hands and struck her in the head and neck area.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said he was out riding his four-wheeler until 3 a.m. He came home, washed it and left the key in it. When his wife got up at 7 a.m., the 2016 Polaris was gone. It was spotted in the area later that day. Officers chased the four-wheeler, which was later recovered in some woods off Drive 967.
A Mitchell Road woman said when the power went off at her apartment around noon Sunday, she went to look out the window. It was then she noticed her 2011 Nissan Altima was gone.
A Cove Lane Auburn man got a call from a close friend saying his car was "smashed into a tree." He walked outside and his 2000 Nissan Maxima was missing. His friend then texted him a picture of the wrecked car.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said his neighbor keeps coming onto his property. He asked the neighbor how could he help him. The neighbor said he was looking for a windshield for his 1982 Chevy C-10 and asked if he had a windshield. The man replied, "This ain't no parts house." The neighbor stared at him for a minute, then left.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he had security camera images of a white male riding a four-wheeler through his yard. The four-wheeler was stolen from a County Road 811 residence.
A Tupelo man went to check on his father's County Road 1113 Plantersville house and found the front door open. Someone had stolen a television, DVD players and photos. When he confronted his 45-year-old brother, the sibling admitted he was responsible and "didn't think it was a big deal." He said his 25-year-old nephew was also involved in the break-in.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said she has told her daughter's ex-boyfriend multiple times he is not welcome on her property. She saw the suspect in her driveway at 4 a.m.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman heard a disturbance outside her house after 6 p.m. She looked outside and saw a green car and an older Chevy truck at the end of her drive. The car backed into her driveway and knocked over her mailbox. Both vehicles then left, heading toward Tupelo.
A Guntown man is in the process of moving and took his smoker trailer to the County Road 1119 Saltillo house where his parents and his 33-year-old brother live. When he stopped by about 10 days later, he saw his brother's car jack under the trailer and the wheel and tire missing. When he asked his brother about it, the brother would not give him a straight answer.
A man said every time he goes fishing at a lake at Natchez Trace Villas, he gets harassed by an older white male. He said he has permission to fish at the lake.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville man said his ex-girlfriend came to his house and caused a disturbance. He told her to leave his yard, so she went in the house and sat down. When he called 911, she decided to leave.
Tupelo Police Department
A Joann Street man woke up and noticed his car was not in his driveway. He didn't know if the car was locked but said there was a spare key in the center console. Police later learned that the man's car was involved in a 2:30 a.m. wreck a block away on North Foster Drive. It hit a parked Honda CRV and was left abandoned.
A South Gloster convenience store clerk said a man walked behind the counter and took two lottery scratchers and an E-cig cartridge. She managed to get the lottery tickets back before the man left.
A Cliff Gookin Dollar General clerk said a man entered the store and attempted to shoplift some merchandise. When she confronted him, he spit in her face. She tried to block his escape with a shopping cart, but he shoved it into her. He drove off in a maroon Chrysler 200.
Hospital security said a man couldn't go to the second floor because of the way he was acting at 9 p.m. Police arrived and asked the man to leave the grounds several times. He refused, saying he was not leaving. He was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.
