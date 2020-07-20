The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she and her husband got into an argument because he was smoking weed in the yard and she is on probation. When he refused to leave, she called 911. He then left.
A Baldwyn man said his camper was parked at Lake Lamar Bruce. Someone stole two spinning reels and fishing rods, as well as the cover to his propane tank.
A Bramblewood Circle Belden woman said while walking her dog, she spotted a suspicious vehicle that didn't belong in the area. She said it was an older white muscle car with black racing stripes.
A Bramblewood Circle Belden man said a white male rang his doorbell Friday morning wanting to use the phone. The suspect called his girlfriend then left. The man said he later learned the suspect was arrested in the neighborhood and wanted to report the incident.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man said a black male in a black Pontiac Grand Am turned around in the road and followed him. He said he has had prior issues with the suspect.
A County Road 653 Saltillo man said he was walking a few days. When he went in front of a neighbor's house, a black and white pit bull charged out and bit him. The neighbor agree to pay the man for his injury. When the neighbor did not pay, the man filed a report.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he and a neighbor are having an ongoing dispute over the property line. The man said he had the line professionally surveyed, but the neighbor keeps pulling up the markers.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she was on her back porch around 10:30 p.m. eating supper when her neighbor started yelling at her. When he fired a gun several times, she called 911.
A County Road 201 Plantersville woman said overnight, someone dumped eight small puppies in her driveway. She said she couldn't care for them herself but a neighbor had already given them food and water.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone knocked on her door around 2:45 p.m. A 60-something female neighbor was on the porch, cursing the woman and her husband for calling the cops on previous occasions. She told the neighbor to get off her property. She noted she is having ongoing problems with the neighbor.
A County Road 598 Nettleton man said he has been finding his mail, as well as neighbors' mail, on the road and in the ditch. A neighbor told him they saw an older Jeep Cherokee in the area looking through mailboxes.
A 26-year-old County Road 203 man said he and his father got into a verbal altercation because the father was attempting to give cigarettes to the mother, who just got out of the hospital. The doctor told her not to smoke because of her condition. The son locked the parents out of the house until they turned over the cigarettes. When the father threatened to whoop his posterior if he didn't open the door, the son called 911.
A County Road 277 Shannon man said he and his wife got into a verbal argument. As he was trying to shut the microwave door, she tried to stop the door from closing and got her fingers mashed in the process.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said she was letting her 24-year-old daughter drive her 2003 Nissan. The daughter let her boyfriend drive the car and wrecked it. The woman's insurance company said they will not pay to fix the damage, so the woman said she doesn't want the boyfriend in her car. The boyfriend replied he was going to drive the car and she couldn't stop him.
A Mooreville woman said she was driving down County Road 1409 when she noticed "something was happening with" the right front tire of her Toyota 4Runner. Before she could pull over and stop, "the tire fell off." The incident did not cause any additional damage to the vehicle.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said she was in her bedroom at 6:30 a.m. when she heard a 32-year-old male relative and a 19-year-old female relative arguing. She did not know if they were in their separate rooms yelling at each other or in a physical fight. The male was gone when deputies arrived. The female said it was only a verbal altercation. It never became physical.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman said she, her boyfriend and his sister were sitting on her bed smoking weed around 9 a.m. She and the boyfriend have been having problems so the sister was irritated with the woman. The sister got in her face and started yelling and cursing. The sister said the woman needed to break up with her brother. The brother and sister then left.
A West Garrison Street woman said her 34-year-old son stole at least three checks from his maternal grandmother. He forged the checks and cashed them for a total of $432.10. Each of the checks bounced.
The landlord of a Katie Anna Lane Auburn apartment complex said a tenant was moving out early but caused $2,000 worth of damage to multiple walls.
A Fulton woman said she and her husband are getting a divorce and have not lived together for more than six months. She wanted a deputy to escort her to her former County Road 1465 Mooreville residence to get some things. Deputies explained they could only escort her to get clothes and hygiene items, which she already had. Recovery of anything else would be handled through civil court.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man said an unknown white blonde female ran in front of his house around 1:30 p.m. yelling "Help! He's going to kill him." Deputies later found the woman and the victim at a gas station in downtown Nettleton. The 21-year-old man said he was moving out of his residence on Ybarra Drive when his roommate attacked him, striking him in the face and ribs with a closed fist.
A Scott County woman said she and her boyfriend went to a friend's County Road 300 Shannon house. The couple got into an argument and he took her car keys and would not give them back. Deputies escorted her from the Shannon Police Department to the house and her car keys were returned without incident.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said she shares a driveway with her cousin who lives next door. She thinks he is selling drugs because of all the activity and cars coming and going. She is tried of the dope traffic and has found drug needles and other paraphernalia dumped in her yard.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.