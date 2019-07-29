The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance who is not welcome came to her house around 9 a.m. He rattled the door knob trying to get inside, then started looking through the windows. He left the property, walking backwards, stomping and looking in all directions.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a white woman and a white male showed up in two vehicles. They said the man's phone was stolen and it was pinging in the woods around her house. She did not give them permission to go onto her property, so they left.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman said a white male in a Pontiac G6 showed up trying to sell her children's books. She said he was very pushy. He asked which houses in the area had children and which houses did not.
A Brownie Cove Tupelo couple said they were headed home and saw a black man on a bicycle leaving the area with a Play-Station 4 under his arm. When they got home, the back door to the apartment was kicked in. Their PlayStation 4 and two controllers were missing, along with three bottles of medicine. It looked like the thief tried to get the television as well, but left without it.
A Cove Lane Auburn man saw a white male on a bicycle. Thinking it was the suspect from a burglary that morning, he started following him. The suspect rode the bike into the woods on County Road 1145 near County Road 1137.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he keeps his dog chained outside during the day. He said a neighbor's pit bull keeps coming over and attacking his dog.
Deputies responded to Highway 371 around 10 p.m. where a white female was walking in the road. She said she had gotten a ride from Tupelo to Mooreville and was trying to get to her mother-in-law's house on Highway 30. She appeared to be high on drugs and was charged with public intoxication.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said her dogs were barking and she heard a loud noise outside around 10 p.m. She looked outside and saw a white male running across her backyard. The man got on a bike and fled. She followed him to the store on County Road 931. Deputies charged him with possession of marijuana.
A County Road 752 Tupelo woman and her boyfriend got into an argument "over past problems." He slammed doors and called her names. After she called 911, he left the house.
A man said he was working a Highway 348 Guntown yard sale when a male subject started acting strange, as if he were under the influence. When asked to leave, the subject got mad, took a gun from his tool box, loaded it and got back in his truck. The subject told deputies he had taken his medicine and that's why he was acting weird.
A Highway 348 Guntown man said his computer got a virus. When he called the Microsoft number that popped up on the screen, he was told someone had used his Sam's Club credit card to buy $10,000 in pornography. They gave him another number for Sam's Club. That person also said he had purchased $10,000 worth of porn. Thinking it was some sort of scam, the man next called 911.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said she owns property on Tulip Creek and several people on four-wheelers showed up Saturday evening. She yelled at them that they needed to get off her property.
A County Road 1057 woman said a Mr. Coleman called, saying she had won the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. She needed to send him $300 via a money card from Kroger to collect her winnings. She told him she was not interested. He continued to call her, telling her to go to Kroger, even after she told him to stop calling.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said a white female with bags showed up at the vacant house next door that is owned by the bank. The woman said she worked for the bank, but he said she did not have a car and didn't appear to work for a bank. She left on foot before deputies arrived.
A Sunset Meadow Lane Tupelo man said he and a female friend were riding in a UTV out in a field. He was doing doughnuts when the side-by-side flipped and landed on her head. He said she was responsive, so they drove home and called 911. The female was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and later released.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said he was watching television and cleaning his gun around 9:30 p.m. He heard a knock on the door, then heard one of the diamond shaped windows in the door shatter. When the tall, thin blond man at the door saw the gun pointed at him, he took off running.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said she saw a white couple riding bicycles pulling wagons. They pulled up to an abandoned residence and began unloading their stuff from the wagons. Deputies arrested the couple for vagrancy and took them to jail.
A Brewer man reported a Ford pickup in the ditch and partially blocking the roadway at Highway 6 at County Road 520. Deputies arrived around 3:30 a.m. and called for a wrecker to remove the abandoned vehicle.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responded to a disturbance at a Forbes Lane apartment around 12:30 a.m. He heard screaming inside and opened the door. The man inside tried to shut the door on the officer. The suspect was taken to the ground, arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct.
A McCullough Boulevard gas station reported a black male was standing in the parking lot around 2 a.m. screaming and using profanity. The male, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage, told the clerk he was "drunk as (expletive)." He was arrested, charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
A Green Tee Road woman said a man spent the night at her place. In the morning, he was gone and $200 was missing from her purse.
A Jim Street woman said her aunt passed away recently and a female the family does not know claims to have power of attorney. The suspect says she is a former daughter-in-law but no one in the family ever knew the son to have been married.
A South Gloster Street woman said her ex-boyfriend and a female showed up at her residence trying to start a fight. She has asked him not to contact her, but he keeps texting, asking for his bed back.
A South Green Street apartment manager asked a tenant to come to the office to complete her annual review for rent assistance. She said the tenant was short tempered and rude, using extremely offensive and profane language. She said she had to call 911 just to get the suspect to leave.
A South Canal Street man said around 2 p.m. Friday, a young man in the street started a verbal altercation, then picked up a brick and threw it at the man. He was able to dodge the brick, which hit a window. The window did not break, but several items near the window were knocked to the floor. The man said he used to let his child play with the suspect, who lives on High Street.
A woman said she went to the grocery store and discovered $20 was missing from her purse. When she returned to work at a North Gloster hotel, she reviewed the security video of the employee break room. She saw where she left her purse unattended on the table for a few minutes and an unknown employee reached into the purse and stole the cash.
A Huntington Place woman said she hired a man to repair the stone around the counter on her outdoor kitchen. The man said she needed to have her patio sealed as well. After paying him more than $4,000, she was worried the price might have been excessive. She asked another contractor, who said the price was "grossly inflated" and noted some of the work was not done correctly.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a black male selected a $300 power washer and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, the man left the machine by the door and fled in a Nissan Maxima with a Pontotoc tag.
Police responded to Old Town Circle around 8:30 p.m. for an altercation between a homeowner and several individuals selling/installing pine straw. The four suspects said they had completed a large job and had 500 bales of pine straw left. The homeowner agreed to let them work and was later told it would be $2,500. The straw was sparsely and messily scattered. The homeowner thought he was being scammed and refused to pay. The same suspects are accused of doing the same thing last December and again in March, hauling pine straw in a trailer behind an SUV. Since the driver did not have a valid license, only a Georgia ID, he was arrested for no driver's license and the car was towed. The other suspects were released at the scene.
A Green Tee Road woman said while she was away from her apartment, her ex-boyfriend kicked in her front door. Nothing appeared to be stolen, but there was damage to the door frame.
An officer stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe around 12:50 a.m. on Eason Boulevard near Itawamba Community College. The driver's eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He said he was sorry, admitting that he and friends had been drinking "because it's Friday." There was a 24-ounce can of still cold beer in the center cup holder. He told the officers he drank 30-40 beers before driving. He was charged with speeding, open container and driving under the influence.
The South Gloster Waffle House said four black males came into the restaurant around 4 a.m. They ordered food and had it on one ticket. While the employee was helping other customers, the males left without paying their $39 bill. They drove away in a dark Mercedes with a tag that was taken off a silver Hyundai Sonata.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.