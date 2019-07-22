The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The Brewer Grocery manager said two black females caused a disturbance around lunchtime. One came inside the store while the other stood outside with a baseball bat, yelling at the other to come outside and fight. He said this is the second time they have caused a disturbance at the store.
A Birmingham Ridge convenience store manager said a black female came into the store around 5:45 p.m. on a Friday with a TEPA check for almost $500 in her name and a driver's license. They cashed the check but later learned it was fake.
A woman said her husband was supposed to be in jail until April 1, so she and her mother went to their County Road 885 Saltillo home to collect some of her belongings. While they were there, the husband and his parents showed up. A verbal altercation ensued and escalated. She said as she was trying to leave, he broke the passenger side mirror and the driver's window of her truck.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville man said he let a cousin move in a few months ago. Now the cousin has allowed another relative, his wife and kids to move in as well without his permission.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man returned home from a trip to discover someone had broken into a shed behind his house. They stole a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a grinder, a window unit air conditioner, electrical supplies and kitchen supplies.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his roommate started an argument over a pair of shoes the roommate thinks the man stole. The roommate made vague threats about stabbing someone, but never brandished a knife. The roommate told deputies he came home and took a shower. When he was done, his favorite white, purple and pink Nike shoes were moved and he couldn't find them.
A County Road 885 Saltillo church reported a car left the road and hit the chain link fence around the cemetery. The driver later called to see what he needed to do to fix the fence.
A County Road 183 Macedonia man said someone knocked on his door around 10:30 p.m. When he went to the door, no one was there. He heard someone at the door about five minutes later.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said her daughter's 27-year-old boyfriend has been staying at her house for the last eight days and she does not want him there anymore.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman said she signed up online to be a secret shopper, which she has done before. This time, it appears to be a scam. The package she received had a check for $3,625 with instructions to deposit the check and purchase three $1,000 gift cards at Walmart and mail them to an address. Instead of following the directions, she called 911.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said three people have been harassing him. He said they have driven by his house at least four times one day. Once, they stopped in the road and began staring at him in what he said was a threatening manner.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he let his 37-year-old female cousin stay in his house a few days to get her off the streets. When he found drugs, he asked her to leave and she refused. When deputies arrived, she decided to leave.
A Green Tee Road woman said a female acquaintance showed up at 4 a.m. beating on the door and windows. She threatened to break car windows and slash tires. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said he found a man trespassing and he did not want him on his property. The suspect said he was walking through the creek on his uncle's property and accidentally crossed over onto the man's land.
A County Road 941 Guntown man said his neighbor's pit bull came over to his house and attacked his dog.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said an acquaintance showed up at his house wanting a cigarette. He gave the man one and went back inside. When the man went outside later to tell the acquaintance to leave, the suspect "started acting crazy and aggressive," cursing and making threats. Deputies arrived and arrested the suspect on outstanding warrants.
A County Road 2432 Guntown woman said her daughter's ex-boyfriend tried to get into her house through a window that was previously broken. He then started banging on the door, but fled before deputies arrived.
A Songbird Lane Verona woman said a silver Jeep pulled into her drive around 8:30 p.m. and sat there for a while. When she went up to the vehicle to see what they were doing, the vehicle backed up and drove away.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo couple said they were trying to sleep at 8:30 on a Sunday night, but their neighbors kept shooting off fireworks.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman heard a loud noise outside around 9 p.m. and found a car had wrecked, taking out a section of fence and her mailbox. The driver tried to back up and leave but the car was stuck. When she told the driver she was calling 911, he got out and fled on foot.
Tupelo Police Department
A Stone Creek Boulevard Huddle House employee said two black males and a black female ordered food, ate and walked out without paying around 2:30 a.m. The three also took the dinner plates and silverware with them as they fled the scene in a gold sedan.
A South Canal Street man said overnight, someone entered his SUV and stole his .380 Smith & Wesson pistol. He said he locked the vehicle but found the passenger door partially open the next morning.
A West Main Walmart employee reported a woman filled a cart with various food and condiments. She then exited the store through the garden section without paying. When an employee started chasing her, she abandoned the cart and the $138 worth of groceries.
A McCullough Boulevard store clerk said a man came in and asked that a gas pump be turned on. He walked out, pumped $5.01 and drove off without paying.
A man said he parked outside the North Gloster Walmart at midnight. When he returned 15 minutes later, his wife's wallet and two Bibles were missing. He said he didn't lock the van because of a low battery level.
A South Eason Huddle House employee said four males ordered food, ate and left without paying the $68.85 bill. They drove away in a silver SUV around 5:30 a.m.
A Fillmore Drive woman said overnight, someone ran over her mailbox and newspaper box.
A woman said her wallet was stolen from her car in Amory and her payroll card was used at the North Gloster Walmart to make two transactions for $174.72. The first transaction was a pack of underwear with a $100 cash withdrawal. Two minutes later, a bag of potato chips was purchased, with a $60 cash withdrawal.
A Herring Circle man said someone entered his car overnight and stole $22 in cash.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a heavy-set black female rolled a cart full of $277.99 worth of consumable goods out the door without paying. When confronted, she turned violent, yelling and cursing at the man. She left the cart and drove away in a black Lexus.
A West Main Walmart employee said a black male concealed two pies, a hot plate and an umbrella in his pants pockets and attempted to leave without paying for the $33.19 worth of merchandise. He was held for police and arrested.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.