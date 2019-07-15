The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said someone stole a Yamaha four-wheeler from a shed behind the house he is remodeling.
A Drive 1322 Mooreville man said someone entered the house he is working on and stole a 12-inch Ryobi miter saw.
A woman said while at a County Road 811 nursing facility, her iPad turned up missing. She got a new one and when she logged on to her Facebook account, there was another person’s account linked to her iCloud. The other woman denied having any knowledge of the stolen iPad.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said she got a call from someone claiming to be with the IRS who had a warrant for her arrest. She knew it was a scam and did not give the caller any personal information.
A Lake Estates Drive Nettleton man said he is working to get custody of his granddaughter. His son showed up yelling, demanding to be told where the child was. He told the son to leave several times, but he refused.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said she saw on security camera a female suspect come onto her property, walk around a camper and try to open the windows. The suspect had been told many times she is not welcome on the property.
A man said he left his car at his girlfriend’s house while they went to eat. When they returned, the 2008 Dodge pickup was gone. He admitted he was two payments behind. It was later learned the truck was repossessed.
A Mantachie woman said there are people living in her late mother’s County Road 931 trailer. She wants them removed so she can demolish the trailer.
A Cove Lane Tupelo man said when a former neighbor was evicted, he left a Husky chained to a tree. The man took the dog in and has been caring for it. He is afraid the neighbor will cause trouble when he comes for the dog.
A Verona woman got into a verbal argument one night with her boyfriend at his County Road 1501 Nettleton home. The following morning, the argument continued and he forced her out of his home.
Employees of a Highway 178 Skyline church saw someone they did not recognize on camera inside the church. Deputies spoke with the man, who was there working on the air conditioner.
A Drive 1197 Tupelo woman said she and the kids were outside around 4 p.m. when the neighbor came out yelling and cursing. She said the neighbor is on drugs and only acts out when she is high.
A Saltillo man drove past the County Road 681 Saltillo house of a friend who is in a nursing home. He saw a green Chevy truck in the driveway and two black males walking around the residence. He turned around but by the time he returned, the suspects were gone. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A man said he was walking along County Road 2254 Saltillo when a dog started barking at him. He pulled his knife for protection. The dog's owner said he had a gun and threatened to shoot him if he didn't leave. He walked home and called 911.
A County Road 951 woman said a man came over to her house, said his house was full of mold and began to harass her. She said he "even tried to put his arm around her." He has caused problems in the past.
A Drive 272 Shannon man said his step-daughter showed up uninvited and made threatening statements, including saying she would burn down the house and beat up the man's wife.
A County Road 1419 Mooreville woman said she got into a verbal argument with a male acquaintance, who left before deputies arrived. She said she didn't want him to go to jail.
A Highway 363 Saltillo woman said she heard someone knocking on the door around 3:30 a.m. When the knocking stopped, she looked out the window and saw an unknown suspect with a light walking in her driveway.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman was on her porch around 7:30 a.m. when a Hispanic male walked up and began to yell at her. When she called 911, he grabbed the phone from her hand and threw it, damaging the phone.
A Presley Drive woman said she heard a car door close around 11:30 p.m. She checked the security camera and saw her car door open but no suspects in the area. The car was unlocked and nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Song Bird Lane Verona woman said a silver car pulled up in front of her house at 3 a.m. and two suspects got out. The car left but returned a few minutes later and picked up the suspects.
A Highway 348 Guntown store employee reporting for work at 4 a.m. found a white male passed out on the sidewalk. The suspect told deputies that he took methamphetamine the night before and got paranoid. The man's father took him home.
Tupelo Police Department
