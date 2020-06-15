The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said his mother recently passed and the property was divided among her four sons. He said one of his brothers is now upset because he received the mother's truck. He previously let the brother run a water line from his property to feed the brother's shop. Now the brother is letting the water run in spite to make the man's water bill go up.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said a motorist hit and destroyed his county-issued garbage can. The driver stopped, cleaned up the mess and offered to pay to have it replaced. Waste Management told him he needed to file a police report and they would replace it.
A Drive 384 Shannon woman said her son's ex-girlfriend showed up and caused a disturbance. She said the couple is in an on-and-off relationship and she has banned the girlfriend from her house due to previous problems.
A Beringer Drive Guntown woman said someone vandalized her residence writing slurs and obscenities on her front window, garage door, gutter downspout and electrical meter box. She thinks a 22-year-old male is responsible. He has been trying to get her to go out with him. She keeps telling him no because she is dating someone else.
A County Road 1460 Auburn said a white Lincoln Towncar ran off the road, ran through her yard and hit a water spigot, shearing the pipe and leaving water spraying everywhere. The Lincoln was abandoned near the house with empty liquor bottles inside.
A County Road 160 Shannon woman said her neighbors on County Road 115 have been shooting guns toward her house. She said the bullets have landed close to them. Deputies went to the neighbors, who said they always shoot to the north, never the west where the woman lives.
A County Road 113 Shannon woman said someone stole the tag off her truck. She is not sure when or where it was removed.
A Cedar Lane Carr Vista man was sitting on his back patio after 9 p.m. when he heard a gunshot and glass breaking. The bullet hit a double-pane window that his wife was sitting in front of at the time. The bullet was recovered on the window sill.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said two female acquaintances showed up and began harassing her, using profane language to demand that she return property she said was a gift. The suspects refused to leave, but were gone by the time deputies arrived.
A. Drive 1337 Mooreville man said he saw a side-by-side stop on the side of the road. Two people got out and started looking through a neighbor's unlocked truck. When he yelled at them, the suspects got back in the UTV and drove away.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said the family got home just before 10 p.m. Her son ran in the house and saw a back bedroom door slam. They then saw the dog hiding. The woman, husband and son left and called 911. Deputies arrived, checked the house and found no one there.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman said a white female suspect was walking around her property after being told to leave. The suspect has been caught trespassing several times.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said her security camera showed a white female wearing a green and white striped outfit with a blue backpack walking through her backyard in the morning. She said they have been having problems with a neighbor and his guests coming onto her property.
While checking on property at the end of County Road 823 Saltillo, a man discovered a Polaris side-by-side abandoned. He called 911. The vehicle had not been reported stolen.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said her 54-year-old aunt has been trying to tell her what to do with the property she owns. She said it is an ongoing issue.
A man said he stopped at a County Road 1409 Mooreville house to see if a Jeep was for sale. He knocked on the front door and saw five dogs inside. He said one dog pushed through a broken screen door and bit him on the leg, tearing his jeans. He wanted the homeowner to pay his $200 medical bill.
A Unity woman said she was at the park on County Road 1303 at her child's birthday party when her 47-year-old father stole her painkillers from her purse. She said she just had surgery and needed the pills. Her father admitted he stole them.
A County Road 1303 Unity woman said she walked outside and noticed the door handle on her 2008 Lexus was damaged. It looked like someone had tried to make forced entry without success.
A County Road 771 Shannon woman said she heard a gunshot and 15 minutes later saw a dog trying to run but dragging its back legs. She thinks neighbors shot the dog, but she is not for sure.
A County Road 810 Tupelo woman said she and her family were in the yard grilling around 8 p.m. when a male suspect stopped and tried to get her son to fight. This is not the first time he had done this. The woman held her son back and called 911. The suspect, who was drinking beer, then left.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance she has had problems with followed her. As she was driving down Highway 178, the suspect threw a beer can into her car through the driver's window
A County Road 128 Shannon woman reported loud music and four-wheelers racing up and down the road around midnight, keeping her awake. She felt the folks at the end of the road were having a party.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said an acquaintance was over working on his truck yesterday. He told the suspect he could crank the truck but not to leave. While he was inside, he heard the truck crank and drive away. He said he tried to call the suspect 25 or 30 times but he would not answer the phone. The 1998 Toyota 4Runner was found that afternoon abandoned behind the Tupelo Furniture Market.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said someone in a white Ford pickup has been racing up and down the road. He said several children play in the area and he is scared someone will get hurt.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said an unidentified black male showed up at his house around 10 p.m. Sunday. The suspect and the man's girlfriend sat in the driveway smoking weed. He said he has already had a physical altercation with the suspect and doesn't want him coming on his property anymore. He said after he called 911, his girlfriend and the suspect left.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 12.
