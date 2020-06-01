The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man found a Volkswagen Jetta with front end damage abandoned on his property.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman said a male suspect pick up a log and threw it through the driver's window of a 1973 Chevy pickup. He then got in the truck and tried unsuccessfully to crank it. He then walked in the house, said he was leaving with the truck and snatched a flashlight out of her hand.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said someone was shooting on the backside of his property. He was unsure who was shooting, but bullets have fallen on his property before.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman returned home and found a 41-year-old white female was sitting at the picnic table in the front yard. The suspect had let her dogs out and they were running loose. The suspect had also entered the woman's car, removed clothes and threw them all over the yard.
A County Road 1682 Auburn man said his brother rode home from the Dollar General with an unknown white male. The suspect was allowed in the residence and stole two fishing rods, a PlayStation3 and a Dell laptop computer. The suspect drove away in a black Nissan Sentra.
A Drive 1509 Mooreville man said for the second night in a row, there was a white Volkswagen Jetta parked on his property, blocking the driveway to his camper. His father saw a white male get in the car and drive away the day before.
A County Road 251 Saltillo man said someone was mud riding in the subdivision behind his house and making a lot of noise after 3 a.m. He was scared the noise would wake his child. Deputies found three men and a truck stuck at the dead end of Dogwood Creek Lane. They had already called a friend to come pull them out. The men thought it was the entrance to Rock Bottom. Deputies told them it was private property and their names would be attached to the report and they could be held liable for damages.
A County Road 115 Shannon man called 911 about four trespassers who refused to leave. The man told deputies that he was the only person who could see the suspects. The man's sister said he was hallucinating and needed to go to the hospital to get help.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said his neighbor called and said someone shot his dog. When the man returned home, he found his dog at the tree line with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side.
A County Road 375 Shannon woman said she heard folks on ATVs around 7:30 p.m. and wanted deputies to check and make sure they weren't on her property.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said two male acquaintances have been harassing him. The suspects pull into his drive and curse at him. When he is riding his motorcycle, they try to run him off the road or brake-check him. He can't even go to the store without the two trying to get him to fight.
A County Road 41 man said he was hosting a gathering at his house when he and his 21-year-old nephew got into a verbal altercation. When the man started to walk back inside, the nephew got a .223-caliber rifle and started shooting at the house. There were around 20 people inside the house at the time. Two windows and four walls were damaged. Deputies recovered seven spent shell casings and the suspects cell phone.
A County Road 1113 Tupelo man said he bonded a 48-year-old female friend out of jail Saturday. After midnight, she took the keys to his truck and drove away. About 15 minutes later, the red F-350 pickup was located in a Verona car wash.
A Hayes Drive man said his cousin and around eight other men jumped him and beat him up around 4 a.m. while he was at Club 38. He did not know why the incident happened.
A deputy was dispatched to Highway 6 at Graham Drive for a truck parked on the side of the road and people inside the fence. Deputies responded and discovered the man owned the land and was just checking on his livestock.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said around 4:30 a.m., she heard a lot of four-wheelers coming down the road and people shooting guns. She said this is an ongoing problem throughout the week, but it happened mostly on weekends between midnight and 4 a.m. She said it is 30 or more ATVs.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman heard a loud noise around 3:30 a.m. She looked outside and saw a dark SUV on top of a tree in her yard. After it drove away, three vehicles stopped next door and people got out and started searching through the bushes for something. She said they were calling a name but she couldn't make it out.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man got up and realized his dog was not inside the fenced backyard. He found his dog in tall grass behind a neighbor's house with a bullet in it. He said he had another dog shot and killed the day before.
Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call on West Garrison Street. The woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. She thought it was going to turn physical, so she called 911. When he left, she hung up the phone.
A 19-year-old woman said she lived in her brother-in-law's County Road 1213 Baldwyn house. When he decided to sell the house, he gave her one day to move out. He did not give her a formal eviction notice so she went on a weekend trip that had already been planned. When she got back, all of her belongings were gone, including two .243-caliber rifles.
A County Road 686 Tupelo woman said she and her mother got into an argument because the mother did not like the way she was talking to her 16-year-old son. She said she was threatened by her brother and then called 911. Everything was under control when deputies arrived.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman said a strange female was in her yard. The suspect walked into the woods before deputies arrived.
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said her daughter's ex-boyfriend came to the house and started a verbal argument. When he was told to leave, the 38-year-old man started throwing things around the house.
A Drive 1175 Guntown man said he bought a four-wheeler from an individual about a month ago. While he was away, it was gone. He did not know the name, make or model of the ATV. He said it was blue and he installed a square after-market headlight on the front.
A Shannon man said he was fishing on Town Creek and noticed a small silver boat pushed into the wood line. He thought it seemed suspicious so he called in the registration number.
A County Road 711 Tupelo man said as he pulled into his driveway at 11:30 p.m., he spotted three unknown subjects coming out of the woods. When spotted, they went toward the abandoned house next door.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said her neighbor runs his pressure washer at all hours of the night. She said it is an ongoing issue and she has asked him multiple times not be so loud late at night. When he was power washing at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, she called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A Mitts Drive man said a car had wrecked and was left in his yard before 6:30 a.m. Officers found a Honda Accord with the airbags deployed. The caller said he would give the owner some time to remove the car before having it towed.
A Rex Drive business reported that someone stole their planters, including the plants that included grapes, blueberries, a gardenia and pinks. She said the planters were in the garden area the day before.
Witnesses said a man on Milford Street was trying to pick a fight with everyone he saw around 3 p.m. The man had slurred speech and trouble standing up. He was charged with public intoxication.
An Ida Street man was getting ready to go to work around 6 a.m. and noticed someone had backed into his car, causing damage to the right rear bumper.
A woman said her over-the-road trucker husband often leaves his car at an Eason Boulevard store when he leaves town working. When he got back, someone had stolen the tag off his 2006 Chrysler 300.
A Horn Lane woman said the occupant of an upstairs apartment was drunk and coming down trying to pick a fight for no reason.
A Rhenda Street couple heard a loud crash outside. When they looked, they saw someone hit their 2001 Ford Taurus, damaging the rear end. They found a note on the car supposedly from the culprit, who lived down the street. They went to the address but no one was at home.
A Brooks Street woman heard a loud noise outside around 7:30 p.m. She looked out and saw a gold Grand Marquis or Crown Victoria pulling out of her driveway and two black males driving away at a high rate of speed. The suspect left ruts in the yard and had hit the rear end of her Ford Escape parked in the drive. She called back the next day to say she found the suspect car on Beasley Drive near the park.
A Hidden Valley Drive man said he was asleep at 12:30 a.m. when he heard his apartment door being kicked in. He got up and found his girlfriend. She said she kicked in the door because she thought he was with another woman. When she found out he was alone, she left.
A Houston Street woman said her daughter took her car without permission. When the daughter brought it back five hours later, the mother said she couldn't use the 2011 Toyota Prius again. The daughter then drove away and has not returned.
A Rabbit Drive shoe store said a white male walked out of the store with two pairs of Puma shoes under his arms and drove away in a Chevy Traverse with a disabled tag.
Officers responded to a Church Street disturbance. A black male was an unwanted guest. Police told him to leave and he agreed to not return. Hours later, the same officer was called back. This time he arrested the 41-year-old suspect and carried him to jail.
A North Gloster pizza store said an older slim white male came in the store, ordered food, paid with a $100 bill and got more than $90 in change. When the clerk marked the bill, it came back as fake and she noticed Chinese characters on it. When the man came back to get the food, she said it would be another 5 minutes and called 911. The suspect said he had to get back to the hospital and drove away in a tan car.
A Lake Street woman said overnight, someone hit her parked car, damaging the trunk and driver's door of her 2011 Volkswagen Jetta.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man went through the self checkout lane and his card was declined. The man tried to take the merchandise and leave without paying. He was detained for police.
An East Bristow man said that while he was asleep, his kids allowed his soon to be ex-wife into the house. The future ex stole $500 from his pants pocket and left.
A South Gloster Dollar General employee saw a man conceal a pack of T-shirts and a pack of underwear. The suspect left the store before he could be stopped.
A Robindale Drive woman said overnight someone broke the passenger window of her Volkswagen Jetta. She said possible suspects include her ex-boyfriend, his new girlfriend and her female friend. She thinks they used her son's tee ball bat, since it is missing from the backyard.
A man said his stomach was upset while shopping at the North Gloster Walmart, so he went to the restroom. While taking care of business, he set his Ruger 9mm pistol on top of the toilet paper dispenser. When he left the rest room, he forgot to take his gun. A witness spotted the gun and alerted store officials, but the gun was gone by the time they returned.
