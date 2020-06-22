The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A CR 1400 Mooreville woman suspects an ex-girlfriend broke into her home looking for a check to come in the mail and stole her smartwatch, phone cord and necklace while she was visiting her current boyfriend’s mother in her house. She reports leaving the door unlocked and noticing mail tossed around and bed sheets messed up.
A Mitchell Road woman reported having issues with a man who has been violent with her daughter. The mother suspects the man tried entering the home through her daughter’s bedroom window, as the window has been pushed in at the bottom.
A CR 2246 Saltillo woman stated a bulldog in her neighborhood is attacking other dogs. When the dog wandered onto her porch, her father tried to catch it and was snapped at. The woman said the dog is keeping her inside her home.
A CR 2346 Guntown man reported an unknown suspect stole a chainsaw and its carrying case from his garage. He suspects the garage door may have been up.
A Rosebud Lane Guntown man reported the water meter and water line of his business was damaged after a traffic accident occurred. The suspect is unknown, as a lot of traffic was turning around to avoid the emergency vehicles.
A CR 1439 Mooreville woman said a small white truck loaded with a large group of unknown occupants drove by her house several times and parked in her driveway on two separate occasions.
A CR 651 Guntown woman reported an ex in-law came to her house, banging on her doors and windows and scaring her. The man has been instructed in front of deputies not to return to her home.
A Smithwood Cove Guntown man reported seeing an unknown object in the road while driving home. After backing up to inspect the object, he discovered it was a gun and called 911.
A man reported a burglary of six handheld computers, cleaning supplies, a jumper cable and 5-gallon gas can at Highway 145 workplace. The man said he saw another male standing outside the restroom. The male asked the employee if he had anything to sell, and despite being instructed to leave, the man was still inside when deputies arrived and made contact. The stolen computers and cleaning supplies were discovered in the bathroom stall the male was using, and the jumper cables and gas can were found beside the man’s bike. The man was detained and taken to jail.
A Sweetwater Lane Saltillo man started receiving packages at his home that do not belong to him twice over the past few weeks. The man does not have packages delivered to his home and said someone has been coming onto his property to take the packages.
A Mt. Vernon Road woman reported receiving an alert about credit card fraud for online purchases made in Michigan and Canada. The woman called her card company and will have it replaced.
A DR 1796 Saltillo man reported having ongoing issues of people driving into his driveway. Despite putting logs out to keep them out of his yard, people continue running over them or moving them out of the way. The man stated he just wants people to stop moving his logs and coming down his driveway.
A Dr 1976 Saltillo man reported having a private property vehicle accident when he was backing down Dr 1283 and ran off the driveway, causing the vehicle to slide off and get stuck. Another person was called to help.
A Highway 371 South Mooreville man reported disturbance of the peace when their neighbors across the road played loud music all night. When the man went across the road and told the occupants to turn down the music, he reported they cursed at him and turned the music up louder. Deputies contacted the property owner and told him to quiet the music. A second occupant told deputies he was showing the homeowner his motorcycle and was unaware of how loud it was.
A man reported seeing a male driving a truck recklessly near Highway 178 and at Highway 371. The driver ran the stop sign and did doughnuts near the four-way stop and parking lot of a store. An officer located the vehicle in the parking lot of the store.
A CR 821 Saltillo woman stated someone broke into her vehicle after noticing both front doors were open. She reported her car title was stolen. She said the car was unlocked and had a car cover due to transmission issues that kept it sitting for approximately two months.
A CR 600 Shannon man reported that a woman he’s not dating has been staying at his home for the past two weeks. The man reported the woman took his truck keys and drove it off his property without his permission. The woman was stopped by a Shannon police officer during a traffic stop. Charges were not pressed, and the owner recovered his truck.
A CR 1057 St Tupelo man reported leaving for church and returning to find his home had been entered. The doors were not locked, and when he returned all the lights were on for his home and shop. His backdoor and shop door were also left open. No items were reported stolen.
An Elvis Presley Drive Tupelo woman called officers to inspect an unsecured residence door. While in the process of moving to a new residence, the woman said she returned to retrieve items and noted a door was wide open. Officers cleared the home, and no items were reported missing.
A CR 855 Shannon man reported hearing what he believed to be two people talking outside his residence while he was inside. Deputies did not make contact with anyone.
Tupelo Police Department
No Monday reports filed.
