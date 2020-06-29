The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said her neighbor was in his yard at 9 a.m. using a tarp to cover something with wheels. She felt this was suspicious.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man was in his barn when he saw a white male walking in the bottom close to his property. He heard the man start to holler and was concerned about his safety.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man returned from an extended business trip and noticed the front door glass was broken. Inside, there was money missing from a drawer in the house. When he checked his other hiding places, money was missing from them as well. He said $1,200 in cash and change was stolen. A neighbor said the man's son had been coming and going while he was away. He feels the 19-year-old son is responsible.
A Highway 348 Guntown restaurant said a black woman was hanging around talking nonsense to herself around 1:45 p.m. She refused to leave but eventually did.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said she is going through a divorce. Her husband was told by her and a DHS worker not to return to the house because of previous domestic violence instances. He showed up and had to be told numerous times to leave before he complied.
A Highway 348 Guntown man said he got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail, but neither he nor his wife opened a new account. He doesn't know who could have used his information to open the account.
A Guntown man said he saw a black woman possibly unconscious on the side of Highway 348 just west of County Road 506 around 5 p.m. The 33-year-old woman told the responding deputy she was OK. She was just taking a nap, resting after walking. She declined medical attention.
A County Road 659 Shannon woman said her neighbor saw a black female leaning against her mailbox at 2:30 a.m. She said she has been missing mail. She said the suspect walks up and down the road at night pushing a grocery cart.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville woman going through a divorce said her husband stole her .380 pistol in early April and won't give it back. He told her he gave the gun to a friend.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman heard a loud boom outside around 8 p.m. She looked out and saw her mailbox hanging from the pole and a neighbor's mailbox and pole knocked completely out of the ground. They found a piece of a silver Ford at the scene.
A 36-year-old County Road 1069 Mooreville woman and her 34-year-old boyfriend got into an argument over money. He got irate and began yelling at her. She told him to gather his stuff and leave. He continued to yell, but got his stuff and left.
A County Road 160 Shannon woman saw a white male wearing checkered pajama pants on a neighboring property trying to start a dirt bike around 2 a.m. He eventually got the motorcycle cranked and left.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville couple got home at 10:15 p.m. and found two people trespassing on their property. They were hiding behind a truck and one of the suspects appeared to have a golf club in their hand.
A County Road 778 Tupelo man said his surveillance camera showed two black males entering his 2010 Cadillac Escalade at 4:45 a.m. They stole $5,200 of the man's unemployment money and fled in a minivan.
A County Road 115 Shannon man told deputies that he and his brother got into a fight over family land.
A 25-year-old Mitchell Road woman said her 44-year-old fiance got mad and slashed her car tire. He grabbed her purse and dumped the contents in a big puddle of water outside the apartment. He threatened to hit her with an ashtray, but did not. He left the scene in a Ford Expedition with a Colorado tag.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said she and her husband are not talking to avoid arguments. He mentioned cooking steaks that night and asked if she and her girls would be there. When she said, "Don't worry about us," he got mad and told her and the girls to just leave. Before they left, he punched her car, leaving a dent in the hood of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson.
Deputies found a white couple possibly trespassing in a County Road 805 Shannon house watching movies on Netflix at 10:30 p.m. The 21-year-old female said the house belonged to her grandfather. The deputy was unable to discover who owns the property so the couple left without incident.
A John Street Shannon man said his brother jumped on him around 12:30 a.m. and punched him in the face. The suspect was gone before the deputy arrived.
A 56-year-old County Road 823 Saltillo woman said her 62-year-old boyfriend was "very intoxicated" and causing a disturbance. She said he screams and hollers at her when his is drunk and she just wanted him to leave. The man had an outstanding warrant and was taken to the county jail.
A County Road 778 Palmetto man said overnight, someone went through his two unlocked vehicles. They stole $120 from one car and a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol from the other. A witness saw a black male go through the vehicles then flee in a small white SUV.
A Fulton man said he had a blowout on Highway 178 and pulled into the parking lot at Skyline Furniture. He called a relative to pick him up and accidentally locked his keys, a Beretta .22-caliber pistol and $200 in cash inside the car when he left. The Mississippi Highway Patrol received several calls that there was a wreck and had the car towed. When the man went to get his car from the South Gloster towing company, the cash and pistol were missing.
A County Road 263 Saltillo man said his ex-fiancee showed up at his place to get some of her belongings. When they got into a verbal argument, her brother charged into the house, knocked him to the ground, got on top of him and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The brother said the man punched him in the nose first and he only retaliated. After incapacitating the man and punching him back, the brother said he got up and walked away. The brother said after they left, the man followed them in his car, trying to run them off the road and passing in ditches trying to make them wreck.
A County Road 660 Plantersville man said someone pushed his four-wheeler out of the shed and stole his Stihl chain saw with an 18-inch bar.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman said she and her landlord are in a civil dispute over a water leak in the mobile home. While walking around the residence with a deputy, they noticed a broken window and an eviction notice saying the woman owed $2,100 in rent. She thinks the landlord broke the window.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said his 21-year-old brother showed up at their mother's house at 9 p.m. causing a disturbance. The brother, who appeared under the influence of drugs, drove into the porch, damaging the underpinning of the residence. The brother and his girlfriend left with her driving and promptly drove into a ditch. The couple returned to the residence, started another disturbance and left again. They both returned while deputies were there and were arrested on disorderly conduct charges. He was also charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
A Caitlyn Drive Saltillo man said the kids at a neighboring house started shooting fireworks around 9:15 p.m. At 10:45 p.m., he wanted them to knock it off for the night, because his family has to work in the morning.
Tupelo Police Department
Hospital employees said a man was refusing to leave the grounds just after midnight. Police found the man outside the emergency room entrance and told him he needed to leave at the request of the hospital staff. He said he couldn't leave and the officer would have to just take him in. The man was arrested without incident and charge with disturbing a business.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a very intoxicated man attempted to leave the store Friday morning before 10 without paying for a $15 hat. He told police he had taken his pain medication earlier and was having trouble staying awake long enough to answer questions. The man was cited for shoplifting and public intoxication and allowed to go home in a cab.
A James Drive woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her Michael Kors purse, $30 in cash and her identity cards.
A Belk employee said an unknown black male and female placed assorted Polo shirts and shorts in a large bag and left without paying. They got into a white Chevy Camaro and drove away,
A man said he was backing out of a South Gloster convenience store and hit a delivery truck's bumper. The truck was not damaged but the man's Nissan Altima was. The delivery driver didn't need a police report but the man did for insurance purposes.
A woman found a blue Toyota Tundra pickup stuck in a Forrest Street yard at 1:45 p.m. Friday. She asked the white male on the scene what happened but his speech was too slurred to understand. The man, who was wearing red shorts but no shirts or shoes, walked off and began wandering in other people's yards. Police found the man behind a house on a nearby street. The man smelled of alcohol and said he had been shooting pool and drinking. While searching the man's truck, police found a half empty pint of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey Whiskey. The man was charged with open container and driving under the influence second offense.
A woman said as she left the North Gloster Walmart, she discovered damage to her car. The right headlight was missing and there were scratches along the passenger side door.
Police were called to the North Gloster Walmart at 3:30 a.m. for a car stuck in a grassy area near the parking lot. The driver was apparently passed out behind the wheel with the engine still running. Police woke the man, who smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He failed the field sobriety test and was arrested, charged with driving under the influence. The vehicle was towed.
A North Gloster motel guest said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole the car's owner's manual and some personal paperwork. A second guest said a purse, clothing and a backpack were taken from her unlocked car.
A Wayne Drive man said his nephew's bicycle was stolen from his backyard the night before. He later said on social media that a black male was riding the bike on Monument Drive. The responding officer remembered stopping the suspect earlier in the day, but did not know the bike was stolen and did not detain the man.
A South Highland Drive said a female acquaintance shows up occasionally uninvited and unwelcome looking for her boyfriend, which is the woman's cousin. She said her cousin visits occasionally but does not live there. Police told the suspect she did not need to return without permission.
A Leonard Drive woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole an undetermined amount of money. She was not sure when the crime happened.
A patrolman watched a car weaving along North Gloster near the mall around 8:30 p.m. The driver hit the outside curb and drove in the middle lane. The officer approached the driver, who smelled of alcohol, and asked for a driver's license. The 41-year-old white male instead handed the officer a debit card. The driver failed the field sobriety test and was arrested for careless driving and driving under the influence.
