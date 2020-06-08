The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man said a mixed breed black and white dog showed up a few days ago. The dog appears to be healthy and non-aggressive.
A County Road 1205 Plantersville woman got a past due notice saying she owed $200 to Frontier Communications, but she has never done business with the company. She learned someone opened an account using her name.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman is separated from her husband. He showed up wanting to talk. She just wanted him to gather his belongings and leave.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man loaned a 6x14-foot trailer to an acquaintance last fall. He has tried several times to get his trailer back but the friend always has an excuse. He recently was told the friend sold the trailer to a man in Plantersville.
An East Garrison woman got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend because he refused to bring her car home during the storms. When he did bring the car home, they continued arguing over personal belongings. He decided to go somewhere else for the night. When she said he could not take the mattress, he cut it down the side.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man came home around 9:30 p.m. to let the dogs out and found four people trespassing on the property. They were yelling and cursing at a man who was not even on the property.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said she had a bonfire last night and went to bed around 2:30 a.m. The next morning, she found a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in her yard and doesn't know who it belongs to.
A Drive 1293 Mooreville man went to get his late wife's jewelry to give something to a granddaughter and discovered a platinum and diamond wedding band, two bracelets and a platinum and ruby rings were missing. His daughter lives next door and has problems with alcohol. He thinks she took the jewelry. When the deputy went next door at 12:30 p.m., the daughter was intoxicated and had urinated on herself.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man got into an argument with his neighbor. A young man, possibly the neighbor's son, threatened the man, saying he was going to bring 15 hundred gangstas to kill him. The man said he walked away.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said eight of his neighbor's cows got out of their pasture and were in his bean field. Deputies contacts the owner, who said he was heading to get the cows and fix the fence.
A County Road 711 Verona woman said she and her boyfriend of 13 years are separating. She needed deputies to escort her back to the house to get some of her belongings.
A Starkville man said a female acquaintance took his clothes out of his girlfriend's car and was trying to sell his clothes and shoes on Snapchat.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said his neighbors were arguing over a dog. He went over to help resolve the issue. As soon as he stepped in their driveway, the male neighbor hit the man in the jaw with something. The man said he had to go to the hospital and get stitches.
Deputies responded to a Hayes Drive hose where someone had called 911 and not responded to the dispatcher. The man at the house said he pocket dialed 911 and apologized for the inconvenience.
A landlord said he evicted a man from his County Road 1147 Tupelo rental property. The former tenant moved out but left his dog at the trailer. The man called back and said the tenant did return and got his dog.
A County Road 331 Guntown said his neighbors have been shooting guns for a while now and he hears dogs barking and howling. He thinks they are shooting animals, but can't be sure. He said he is a veteran and the shooting bothers his PTSD.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman said she spotted a drone flying around her property around 8 p.m. She said she has seen drones flying around her windows before. She followed the drone to a nearby address and saw three white males operating the drone.
A Saltillo woman let a County Road 811 Saltillo man work on her car. He hasn't fixed it and she wants the 2002 Hyundai back. He says she has to pay $60 for labor to get the vehicle. She said he has done nothing to the car and she will not pay.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said her neighbor called and said there was someone beating on her mailbox at 11:30 p.m. She looked out the window and saw a man she knew by her mailbox. He left shortly thereafter.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said neighbors came onto her property and a 38-year-old man started a physical altercation with them. He then threatened the neighbors' grandson, trying to start a fight with him. The suspect was arrested by deputies and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
A Mantachie man said he was playing pool at a County Road 2346 Guntown house when he was hit in the face with a big metal ashtray. He ran out of the house, chased by several individuals. One of the men following him hit the man with something as he ran away to another house.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said her 23-year-old son and her 34-year-old nephew were drinking and began to argue. She called 911 because she thought the argument might escalate into a physical altercation. The nephew decided to leave after she called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.