Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Alante Scott, 32, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving.
Paul Swingrum, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, robbery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office:
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said someone stole his daughter’s Yamaha Breeze 125 four-wheeler. He saw a male driving the ATV and followed him to a County Road 1233 address.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman got a phone call saying she had an outstanding loan with Twelve Loans. She said she has never had a loan with that company an needed a police report to follow up on her claim.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone kicked in his front door, damaging the door facing and the deadbolt. The only thing that appeared to be missing was a .410 shotgun and ammunition.
A Drive 259 Tupelo woman said her brother’s ex-girlfriend was escorted off the property last night by deputies. She apparently returned in the night and slashed all four tires on her car.
A man was pulling a minivan on a trailer behind his truck along State Park Road and lost control near Highway 178. He went into the ditch. The trailer broke loose and went across the highway. A passerby got him out of the ditch. He was able to reattach the trailer and leave the scene.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said a female friend showed up with two white females and two Black males. The friend came inside and asked to borrow his phone to make a call. While on he phone, she walked outside, got back into the car and drove away. He checked on his iPad and noticed she had used his Cash App account to send $165 to someone.
A landlord said the tenants of his Katy Anna Lane apartment got into a fight and broke two windows.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her live-in, intermittent boyfriend started using drugs again. He came home claiming she had men in the woods she was having sex with and "many other strange things." Today, he kicked in the front door while she was away. Nothing appeared to be taken.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said a white female knocked on his door around 5:30 p.m., saying she couldn't breathe. She told the responding deputy the same thing. While waiting for paramedics to arrive, she tried to crank the car and leave. She said she felt fine and became irate when told she had to wait of the medics. She began yelling and cursing at the deputies, so the 39-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct.
An 18-year-old Houston man stopped at his mother's County Road 601 Guntown house to use the bathroom. While he went inside, his friend stayed in the truck. When he returned, he discovered that his step-father had punched the friend in the face. The men fled the scene of the altercation. He said he did not want to press charges.
A County Road 653 Saltillo man said his 19-year-old granddaughter showed up and they got into a verbal altercation. He said she is not welcome at his house because she shows him no respect.
A County Road 452 Nettleton man reported he heard gunshots and sirens behind his house at 9:30 p.m. Deputies said the sirens were for a fire on County Road 1277 but said they did not hear any gunfire.
A 41-year-old County Road 301 Shannon man reported unauthorized charges on his bank card. He said he has been using a website and app called Chaturbate, where you pay money to view live cameras of others. He said he spent less than $500 but had been charged nearly $2,000. He said his phone started acting like it had a virus after he checked his bank account and all the screenshots of the unauthorized charges were deleted.
The Palmetto Water Association put a lock on a water meter over a discrepancy in the payments. The customer paid the bill after hours and was told he could have to pay a $40 to have the lock removed. The customer refused to pay, cutting off the lock and posting a picture of it on Facebook.
A Bobcat Lane Guntown man said his daughter ran out of gas, so he let her use his car until she could put gas in her car. The daughter then refused to return his 2012 Honda Civic. When she finally returned, they got into a verbal altercation. He called 911, wanting deputies to force the 21-year-old daughter to leave. Deputies told him he would have to go through the courts to have her evicted.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said a man walked up asking her to return his property that she borrowed. She said he got violent, grabbing her around the neck and pulling her to the ground. She said the fall hurt her leg and head. She said as he walked away, he pointed a gun at her, but did not fire it.
A Green Tee Road woman got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend. When she started yelling at him, her younger brother called 911.
A 72-year-old woman and her husband are moving from their County Road 189 Tupelo house. They invited family members over to claim property. She said her 62-year-old step-daughter got upset, started an altercation and tried to spit on her.
A Smithville woman said her brothers got into an argument that turned physical over property their parents left them in the will. One brother was upset that the other had friends over at the County Road 830 Plantersville house, charged him and punched him in the face.
A Drive 1577 Mooreville woman said she was behind on her rent and the landlord walked behind the house and turned off the power. The landlord said the power meter was in his name and she was behind on the rent.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton man said he and his wife separated. She moved out, but her 72-year-old aunt remained. He said he and the aunt got into an argument. He told her she needed to leave and she refused, so he called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department:
A man said his former girlfriend bought him a vehicle while they were dating. When they broke up and he moved to Georgia, they agreed that he would keep the car and make the payments. She asked for the tag back but never asked for the car until he was late on a payment. He said he brought the 2011 Dodge Charger back, and called her to say it was parked it at Love's truck stop in Belden.
A woman said she received a tax document in the mail saying she received more than $7,000 in unemployment benefits last year. She said she had not received any benefits and someone stole her identity.
A man said a female has been sleeping on his North Broadway property. He said he has asked her to leave numerous times, since her presence makes it hard for him to rent the property.
A woman said while she was at work, someone entered her parked car and stole a backpack containing her purse and $100 cash. The report did not say if the car was locked at the time of the theft.
A man said his truck was parked at a North Gloster Street construction site. When he got ready to leave for the day, he discovered major damage to the vehicle caused by a piece of heavy machinery.
A Bienville Street man said he was alerted that UPS had delivered a $350 electric bicycle to his residence around 2:30 p.m. When he got home after 5:30 p.m. the bike was not there.
A woman was shopping at Pet Smart Saturday morning. When she returned to her 2001 Chevy Tahoe around 11:30 a.m., the windows were fogged up. When she opened the door, she felt the rush of a fire. The passenger seat heater shorted out, setting the seat on fire. The fire melted part of the interior before it was extinguished.
A Forrest Hill woman said her husband's ex-wife has been told numerous times to stop contacting them but continues to harass them. The suspect showed up at their house and said she could show up anywhere she dame well pleases.
A Kirksey Circle woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at 12:30 a.m. banging on her apartment door, yelling to let him inside. She did not open the door but told him to leave. The moment she told him she was on the phone with 911, he left. She said they broke up 6 months ago and she didn't want him anywhere near her. She later noticed her car had been keyed.
A Rowan Oak Drive woman said someone stole a Smith & Wesson .380 pistol from her purse. The woman and a friend went to Steele's Dive the night before. She drove the friend home, along with a male suspect the friend knew. While she took the friend inside, a male offered to clean the vomit out of the car. At some point, the suspect carried to two women's purses into the house. The next morning, she noticed her gun was missing from her purse.
A Bell Circle woman said she broke up with her boyfriend about two months ago, but they stayed in contact through phone calls and text messages. About a week ago, she stopped taking his calls or answering his texts. Since then, he has become more adamant in trying to contact her. He showed up at her place around noon and started a verbal altercation.
A woman said she went to pick up her mother at a Kenmer Lane residence. There, the mother's boyfriend shoved her, leaving scratches on her arms.
A woman said while she was at work, someone entered her unlocked car that was parked behind a South Eason nursing facility and stole her purse. The burglar used the debit card to make a $63 at a New Albany gas station. She said her purse and its contents, save the debit card, were returned later that day.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.