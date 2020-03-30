The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville man said he saw two white males breaking into a County Road 1427 mini storage unit. When spotted, the suspects ran to an older gray car and headed south on Highway 371.
A Belden landlord said a stray dog had puppies under her County Road 154 Shannon rental house. She said the dogs are causing damage to the pipes under the house.
A County Road 1275 Baldwyn man said a white dog showed up on his property. It refuses to leave and has become a nuisance.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man got a call from a Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigator saying a suspect had confessed to burglarizing the man’s cars. He went outside to check and discovered a battery charger/air compressor, a jack, loose change and gasoline were missing from his cars.
A Tupelo landlord said someone broke into his vacant County Road 711 Plantersville rental house. He noticed the front door was open and saw a blue Impala leaving from behind the house. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 375 Shannon woman said about 15 people were riding four-wheelers and side by sides on her property around 5 p.m., throwing beer cans and boxes on her land. She said they appeared to be teenagers.
A Palmetto Road man said three aggressive dogs came onto his property and tried to attack his animals. He ran inside to get his gun. When he came out, the dogs had run into another yard.
A West Garrison Street man was having a party with some friends when an unknown black male got irate around 11 p.m., started an argument, then started fighting the man. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said two men in four-wheelers stopped in front of his residence at 1 a.m. One of the suspects fired several rounds into the air before they left heading south.
A Mitchell Road woman said she was asleep and heard someone tapping on her window at 3:30 a.m. While she was on the phone with 911, the suspect rang her doorbell.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said someone stole a county-issued garbage can from one of his apartment rentals.
A Dogwood Hills Circle man said a white male was fishing in the neighborhood lake without permission.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her neighbors, several black males, have been shooting guns lately and she fears they might get careless in their shooting.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man went to check on his County Road 1427 storage unit and saw that his lock had been removed and a new lock installed. He cut off the new lock and discovered someone had stolen two circular saws, four wheels and tires, and a remote control car.
A State Park Road woman said someone stole the county-issued garbage can at her residence. Her daughter has been living there but didn't know who took the large plastic bin on wheels.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said two trucks with loud exhausts drove past his house around 9 p.m., revving their engines. He said they turned onto County Road 1900 and he could still hear them.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17
