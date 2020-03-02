The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said he had a Taurus 9mm pistol in the glove box of his truck when it was picked up and taken to a Highway 178 West Tupelo repair shop. When he later went to retrieve some items from the truck, the pistol was missing.
A Tupelo woman said her 2019 Hyundai Sonata was parked on Broadway beside the Lee County Justice Center when someone scratched the driver's door with an unknown object.
A Plantersville man said he went to his cousin's County Road 752 Palmetto house and took ecstasy dipped in heroin. He felt like a man named Tony was trying to kill him, so he ran out of the house and into the roadway. He ran across a field and jumped a fence to get away from Tony. He was arrested for public intoxication.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole her debit card.
A woman and her partner were at his County Road 301 Shannon shop when a male suspect, who had been sending threatening text messages, arrived. A friend went to see what he wanted. There was a lot of yelling, so she and her partner left and called 911.
A Shannon man said a friend called him and said there was a black truck stuck in his field just off the Natchez Trace. The driver said he came to pull out a friend and got himself stuck. He said another friend came and pulled out the original truck, but failed to get him out.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said a white male wearing an orange T-shirt was standing on her front porch. She said the man had been inside the residence going through her belongings, but nothing appeared to be missing.
A North Auburn Grocery employee reported a suspicious person outside the store by a picnic table after 7:30 p.m. A customer said a roughly 40-year-old white woman was approaching male customers in their cars. They did not know what the suspect was saying. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman heard someone "messing around outside" her house around 1 a.m. The dogs started barking and when she walked outside, she saw someone running away toward the pasture.
A Courtland Drive Saltillo woman said her son left with some friends and while she was alone, she heard something that sounded like someone walking in the attic. When the son returned, they noticed the attic door was open. Deputies cleared the residence but did not find anyone who did not belong there.
An Etta woman said she was at a County Road 2350 friend's house when a male acquaintance got mad at her and starting hitting her car. The 2012 Dodge Avenger suffered damage to the windshield, driver's door and passenger door window.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said she was washing clothes around noon Sunday when a white male showed up and started threatening to "whoop her (posterior)" if she didn't get off the property. A woman across the street then began yelling at her to move out and leave. The woman across the street told deputies she told the man to go over because they were afraid the woman was "tearing up the property."
A 33-year-old County Road 54 Shannon woman said she and her 37-year-old boyfriend have been together for 19 years. She said he has recently started cheating on her and bringing the other woman to their house. She doesn't want the other woman there, but he is allowing her to stay.
A security guard at a Verona furniture plant said he could hear someone walking around in an unlit area of the plant around 7 p.m. Deputies arrived and everything was OK.
A County Road 375 Shannon man said he was riding through his pasture and found a pink 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup stuck on his property. Deputies told the man he could call a wrecker and have it removed.
An Alabama woman was visiting at her grandmother's County Road 301 Shannon home when a white male come on the porch around 8:45 p.m. and started knocking. The man then set off the alarm on her parked car and left in a black pickup.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 28
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.