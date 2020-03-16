The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said she noticed a light on at the home of her brother, who is out of town. Shortly after she noticed the light, it was turned off. Deputies checked the house which was secured and no lights were on.
A woman wanted deputies to escort her to a Mitchell Road apartment to collect her belongings. When she told her aunt that she and law enforcement were on the way, the aunt left. Because of that, the deputy did not escort her to the empty apartment.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he was working on a trailer, preparing to move in. Someone painted graffiti on several walls and started a fire on the kitchen table. He thought drifters could have been living there from time to time.
A landlord said the family living in his County Road 1650 Mooreville rental house has not been paying rent and wants them removed. He said kids were breaking stuff in the yard and possibly in the house as well.
A Brock Drive Saltillo woman said her son was driving his late father's truck when it broke down. He said he left the 2002 Ford F-150 parked at a vacant lot on County Road 451 but it was taken. She received pictures of the truck rolled over on its roof with the tires and rims (worth about $1,600) missing.
A Drive 1293 Mooreville woman said she was in her residence when she heard gunshots in the woods behind the house around 5 p.m.
A man said his tractor died while driving down Euclatubba Road. Deputies directed traffic while the man got a second tractor to pull the other one out of the road.
A North Lane Drive Tupelo man said overnight, someone broke into two unlocked vehicles. They stole a briefcase of woodworking plans, his tax information and some loose change from one car.
A Euclatubba Road woman heard a loud noise outside around 1 p.m. and saw a tractor-trailer in her ditch. She said it took out her mailbox, left ruts in the yard and damaged the culvert.
A County Road 295 Shannon man said his girlfriend, who doesn't have a driver's license, took his car without permission around 1:30 p.m. When he called her, she said she would be back in a little while.
Employees of a Highway 145 Shannon business said a black male in a distinctive car pulled up beside a work truck and sat there looking at the equipment on the truck. When employees walked outside and toward the suspect's car, he quickly pulled out and headed toward Verona. This is not the first time the suspect has done the same thing.
A 26-year-old Margaret Lane Tupelo woman called 911, saying there was someone banging on the front door of the residence around 12:30 a.m. Deputies arrived and found a Valentine's balloon belonging to the woman's child caught in the ceiling fan. With every revolution of the fan, the balloon hit the ceiling, making a sound similar to someone hitting the front door.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his former girlfriend showed up, wanting to get her things. She came inside while a male suspect waited in the car. The man heard a loud noise outside and discovered the male had broken the rear passenger window of the Dodge Ram he was in the process of buying, as well as a window of the house. When he tried to confront the suspect, the male threatened him with a machete. The female stole the man's cell phone while she was inside.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said her fiancee was bothering her with his conspiracy theories. He thinks the FBI is watching their house and had agents posted around the perimeter of the property. She said it has been going on for three years and "she is sick of it." She wanted him to leave, and he left of his own free will while deputies were there.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman stopped a car that failed to dim his headlights around 2 a.m. on West Main Street at Industrial Road. The driver did not have proof of insurance and was issued a citation.
A North Church Street man said a woman showed up around 5 a.m. looking for a male. She broke out a window of the residence, but left before police arrived.
Hospital employees called police around 8 a.m. Saturday about a white female who refused to leave the emergency room. Officers found the woman just east of the parking tower "with her feet in a hole in the ground playing with rocks." She said she was waiting for a ride but was displaying "bizarre, erratic movements" and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. She was not cooperative as officers tried to arrest her. The 35-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man checked out, paying for a pack of car fuses. Employees then discovered he had concealed a USB cord and a USB charger worth a total of $34.85. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Belden McDonald's employee said a black female got upset over her food order and returned it several times around 8 p.m. The employee corrected the order and offered the woman a refund. At one point, the suspect went behind the counter to get French fries for herself. The employee said the suspect became irate and physically assaulted her, punching, striking and hitting her. Two employees told similar stories. The suspect said she had to take the order back several times to get it right. When she went to get her own fries, the employee tried to stop her, throwing the first punch.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.