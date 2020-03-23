The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 34-year-old County Road 199 Tupelo man said his father and his wife are going through a divorce. The couple got into an argument that led to him throwing a bottle at her. The wife left and the father continued the argument with the son. When deputies arrived, the son agreed to leave to let things calm down.
Deputies were called to a Mitchell Road apartment complex for a man and woman arguing loudly. The couple told the deputy that it was a misunderstanding and everything was OK.
A Yon-o-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her ex-boyfriend accused her of stealing his bank card. He got extremely upset and broke a glass. She said it is an ongoing problem with him and he may have taken her car after she left the scene. The car was later recovered at the north lake.
A 40-year-old County Road 814 Tupelo woman said her daughter uses the Cash app on her phone and has the mother's bank information. Over the last few months, about $1,000 has been withdrawn and neither woman did it. When she called the application, they told her the money was being withdrawn by a man who listed his address as Trout Street in Tupelo.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said her 27-year-old daughter's boyfriend was told to stay away from their house temporarily, since he works at Toyota and there was a confirmed case of coronavirus there. He showed up at the house anyway and got into a verbal altercation with the daughter. He left when the mother called 911.
A County Road 1498 Mooreville man said he and a friend went turkey hunting. They came back to the Auburn Baptist Church. As he was transferring his gear to his vehicle, he thinks he set his Glock 43 pistol on the running board and left it there. When he got home, the gun was gone. He backtracked the route looking but did not find the gun.
A Green Tee Road woman heard a noise around 9:45 p.m. that sounded like a vehicle driving past her house. She looked outside and saw nothing. She said her neighbors got into an argument earlier and the noise could be them moving around outside.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said she got home and a strange, large brown dog would not let her get out of her car. By the time deputies arrived, the dog was gone.
A County Road 1461 man said his neighbor came over before 11 a.m. Saturday and said he had been beat up by his stepson. The 43-year-old victim said he was "cursing out" his wife, when the 23-year-old stepson pushed him down. The man later said his wife accused him of taken her prescription medication, so he got mad and started cursing. After further conversation, the man admitted stealing his wife's medicine.
A 79-year-old Highway 178 Tupelo woman said she got a call from someone claiming to be with Publisher's Clearinghouse. After she told the man she knew it was a scam, she said he tried "to seduce" her. She ended the call and called 911.
A woman said she and her boyfriend were riding on Highway 371 near Mooreville. At one point while the car was moving, he got out and walked down the road. He later got back in the driver's seat and continued on. He started slamming on the brakes repeatedly, then pulled into the parking lot of Pizza Inn. When he walked in the store, she called 911, then called her parents. She took shelter in her parents' car waiting for deputies to arrive.
A Nettleton convenience store employee said two women came in around 3 p.m., both trying to cash checks for almost $400 each. He knew the checks were fraudulent. He made copies of their ID cards. When he called 911, they ran from the store.
A Highway 178 Mooreville convenience store employee said a white male with long hair asked if they had any CBD oil. When she showed him the $20 bottle, he grabbed it and ran outside. The manager chased the man into the parking lot. The suspect threw the manager into a parked car, then sped away in a car with an Itawamba County tag, almost running over the manager.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.