The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Lakeside Avenue Saltillo man sent a guitar amplifier to Texas for repairs. When it was returned, it was shipped to a County Road 251 Saltillo address. He contacted the folks at that residence and they said it was not delivered to them.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said a Great Pyrenees-Australian Shepherd mix dog has been hanging around her business for a the last week. The dog is not aggressive but has become a nuisance.
A County Road 2848 Guntown man came home and found a window in the back door broken. The only thing he noticed missing was a checkbook for his transport company. The security camera showed his ex-girlfriend and a white male broke into the house.
A County Road 1451 man said his son was waiting for the school bus and a neighbor’s dog bit him on the leg. The father walked the son back to the bus stop. When the dog returned and attacked them both, the father shot the dog, which ran into the woods. That afternoon, a different dog attacked the man’s cat, so he shot at it as well. He confronted the neighbor, who said, “If you shoot my dogs, I will shoot you.”
A Birmingham Ridge woman let her ex-boyfriend borrow her car, as long as he returned it by that evening. He did not return the 2016 Ford Expedition that day or the following six days. Now a week later, he is not responding to her calls or texts.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said a young black female wearing a red or pink hoodie walked up his driveway around 9 p.m. He asked where she was going and if she needed help. She got very mad and started cursing at him. He told her she needed to leave. As she left, she said “her boy” would kill him. She walked south on the highway, got into an SUV and drove off.
A Brookside Court Tupelo man said he heard a loud noise outside around 9 p.m. and saw a truck and two cars leaving. When he went outside later, his mailbox had been knocked over and destroyed.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said an unknown male approached her house at 12:30 a.m. and started shooting fireworks at the residence. She yelled for him to stop and he said her grandson broke into his house. When she asked who the suspect was, he replied "your Momma." The suspect left walking on foot.
A Sandpiper Cove man said his ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited at 6 a.m. ringing the door bell. She damaged the door knob trying to gain entry. He said this is an ongoing issue.
A Drive 1109 Tupelo woman said three people showed up at her place around 6:30 a.m. trying to break in and steal her belongings. She said the two males and female acquaintances do not have permission to be on her property.
An East Garrison Street woman said she is tired of her boyfriend cursing and verbally abusing her every time he has been drinking. She just wanted to get some of her things and leave the house.
A Stratton Drive Verona man said a female was making breakfast and asked his roommate to turn the water off in the sink. The man said he was closer, so he turned the water off and it made the roommate jealous/mad. When the man started working on the washing machine, the roommate attacked him, grabbing him and beating his leg with a broomstick. He said the roommate trashed his room before he left the house.
A Sandpiper Cove man said his ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited at 8:20 a.m. She started beating on the front door while making disparaging remarks about the man's current girlfriend. She left marks on the door, then began pouching the brick wall. This is the third time this has happened.
The owner of Outdoor Potties said someone called and said one of his porta-pottie's on County Road 1389 Mooreville was on fire around noon Saturday. Volunteer firemen extinguished the blaze before he arrived. The fire appeared to be intentionally set and damaged four other units beside it, along with a handicap unit and two portable hand-washing stations.
A Green Tee Road woman said an 18-year-old female has been calling her and threatening to harm her and burn down the woman's house. The suspect used to date the woman's son, before he went to jail. She said the suspect wants revenge because the son shot into the suspect's house back in December.
A Green Tee Road woman said her 19-year-old daughter has been causing a disturbance at home for a while, calling the mother names and being disrespectful. She wants the daughter out of the house.
A County Road 331 woman said a neighbor was playing loud music in a field around 7 p.m. When she yelled at him to turn it down, he left the scene.
A Plantersville man said he had a blowout the night before and left his 2009 GMC Yukon on the side of Highway 45 near Shannon. When he returned the next morning to fix the flat, he noticed his license plate was missing.
A man was pulling into a Mitchell Road apartment complex and punching in the code to open the security gate. He said he had cut his wheels sharper than he thought and when he pulled away, he ran into the box with the keypad.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman is in the process of moving. Someone entered the house and stole a computer, all of her clothes, a box of phone chargers, a jewelry box and a pre-lit Christmas tree. She said on Feb. 27, a suspect came to her house and stole her boyfriend's truck, which had a key to her house on the ring.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 6.
